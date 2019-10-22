Eagles’ Gulledge named Prep Spotlight Player of the Week

Messenger file photo by Alex Chaney

From AHSAA

Hokes Bluff High School senior Ashton Gulledge is best known for his quarterbacking role for the Class 4A Eagles of head coach Mike Robertson.

Last week, Gulledge proved to be equally as strong at his strong safety post on defense.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound standout recorded 18 tackles as Hokes Bluff (6-2) nipped Cherokee County, 28-27, in double overtime to clinch a Class 4A, Region 6 playoff berth. Gulledge was also his usual self on offense too, completing 7-of-14 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 65 yards and scored one TD.

For his effort, Gulledge captured the AHSAA Defensive Spotlight for Week 8. He got plenty of help in the hard-fought win. Teammate Darrian Meads, a senior standout running back playing with turf toe injuries on both feet, added 12 tackles and also had 65 yards rushing on 12 attempts with a TD.

In other local player spotlights, West End junior quarterback Eli Pearce rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and completed 10-of-19 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots’ 46-28 victory over Gaston. Senior receiver Jeremiah Roberson caught six passes for 113 yards and two scores.

Etowah junior halfback Trent Davis 5ushed for 131 yards (117 in the first half) and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the Blue Devils’ 34-10 win over Alexandria. He also intercepted a pass that led to a touchdown.

Coosa Christian senior quarterback Trevor Horne completed 12 of 34 passes for 335 yards and six touchdowns, including five to Evan Delp, in the Conquerors’ 71-56 loss to Woodville. Delp caught six passes for 272 yards and had two interceptions on defense.

Westbrook Christian senior quarterback had 184 combined yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors’ 45-14 victory over Woodland. Noles was 4-of-5 in passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns, both to Joe Tucker, who had five receptions for 149 yards. Noles also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown on four attempts. Will Edwards kicked a 23-yard field goal and was 5 for 5 on extra points.

Gaston senior Wes Simmons carried the ball 25 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 46-28 loss to West End.

Gadsden City junior cornerback Zion Kirby intercepted two passes in the Titans’ 24-14 loss to Huntsville.