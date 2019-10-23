Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in Oct. 23 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. Thompson 8-0 262

2. McGill-Toolen 8-0 212

3. Central-Phenix City 8-1 187

4. Hoover 7-1 167

5. Theodore 7-1 130

6. James Clemens 6-2 108

7. Mountain Brook 7-1 94

8. Auburn 6-2 59

9. Sparkman 7-1 48

10. Prattville 6-2 27

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-3) 9, Austin (6-2) 7, Fairhope (5-3) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Saraland 8-0 270

2. Muscle Shoals 9-0 213

3. Hueytown 8-0 184

4. Pinson Valley 6-2 154

5. Blount 7-1 119

6. Opelika 7-1 107

7. Oxford 7-1 93

8. Gardendale 7-1 66

9. Helena 7-1 49

10. St. Paul’s 6-2 31

Others receiving votes: Clay-Chalkville (6-2) 11, Fort Payne (7-1) 5, Bessemer City (7-1) 4, Dothan (6-2) 4, Eufaula (7-2) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Jasper 8-0 276

2. Bibb County 8-0 205

3. Pleasant Grove 7-1 161

4. Central-Clay Co. 6-2 128

5. Etowah 8-1 124

6. Ramsay 7-2 106

7. Faith-Mobile 8-0 100

8. Briarwood Chr. 7-1 75

9. Mortimer Jordan 7-2 58

10. Alexandria 6-1 30

Others receiving votes: Madison County (7-2) 14, Hamilton (7-1) 13, Center Point (7-2) 8, Russellville (6-2) 7, Demopolis (6-2) 4, Sylacauga (7-2) 2.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 8-0 276

2. American Christian 8-0 207

3. Catholic-Mont. 9-0 184

4. Northside 7-1 147

5. Jacksonville 7-2 139

6. Deshler 6-2 124

7. Good Hope 7-1 86

8. Andalusia 6-3 62

9. Lincoln 6-2 24

10. Hokes Bluff 6-2 23

Others receiving votes: Fayette County (6-2) 9, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-4) 9, Fairview (6-2) 6, Oneonta (5-3) 3, St. John Paul II (6-2) 3, Talladega (5-2) 3, Trinity (5-3) 2, Williamson (5-3) 2, Handley (5-3) 1, West Limestone (5-3) 1.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Piedmont 8-0 267

2. Gordo 8-0 206

3. Pike County 8-0 187

4. Randolph County 7-1 154

5. Flomaton 7-1 133

6. Pike Road 9-0 117

7. Providence Chr. 8-1 75

8. Susan Moore 9-0 66

9. Walter Wellborn 8-1 55

10. St. James 7-1 26

Others receiving votes: Fultondale (7-1) 19, Geraldine (5-3) 4, Sylvania (7-1) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (6-2)

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 8-0 273

2. Ohatchee 7-0 195

3. Reeltown 9-0 177

4. Leroy 7-1 152

5. Aliceville 7-1 116

6. Collinsville 7-1 106

7. Red Bay 8-0 92

8. Luverne 7-1 77

9. Highland Home 7-1 74

10. Addison 7-2 29

Others receiving votes: Ariton (7-2) 11, G.W. Long (7-1) 5, Ranburne (7-1) 3, Goshen (7-1) 1.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Mars Hill Bible 8-0 273

2. Sweet Water 7-0 206

3. Lanett 8-0 182

4. Isabella 8-0 152

5. Spring Garden 7-1 118

6. Decatur Heritage 9-0 109

7. Pickens Coumty 7-1 98

8. Brantley 7-1 69

9. South Lamar 7-1 46

10. Maplesville 6-2 38

Others receiving votes: Millry (7-1) 18, Donoho (6-1) 2.