Etowah, Hokes Bluff ranked in Oct. 23 ASWA football poll

Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. Thompson 8-0 262
2. McGill-Toolen 8-0 212
3. Central-Phenix City 8-1 187
4. Hoover 7-1 167
5. Theodore 7-1 130
6. James Clemens 6-2 108
7. Mountain Brook 7-1 94
8. Auburn 6-2 59
9. Sparkman 7-1 48
10. Prattville 6-2 27
Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-3) 9, Austin (6-2) 7, Fairhope (5-3) 1.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Saraland 8-0 270
2. Muscle Shoals 9-0 213
3. Hueytown 8-0 184
4. Pinson Valley 6-2 154
5. Blount 7-1 119
6. Opelika 7-1 107
7. Oxford 7-1 93
8. Gardendale 7-1 66
9. Helena 7-1 49
10. St. Paul’s 6-2 31
Others receiving votes: Clay-Chalkville (6-2) 11, Fort Payne (7-1) 5, Bessemer City (7-1) 4, Dothan (6-2) 4, Eufaula (7-2) 1.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Jasper 8-0 276
2. Bibb County 8-0 205
3. Pleasant Grove 7-1 161
4. Central-Clay Co. 6-2 128
5. Etowah 8-1 124
6. Ramsay 7-2 106
7. Faith-Mobile 8-0 100
8. Briarwood Chr. 7-1 75
9. Mortimer Jordan 7-2 58
10. Alexandria 6-1 30
Others receiving votes: Madison County (7-2) 14, Hamilton (7-1) 13, Center Point (7-2) 8, Russellville (6-2) 7, Demopolis (6-2) 4, Sylacauga (7-2) 2.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. UMS-Wright 8-0 276
2. American Christian 8-0 207
3. Catholic-Mont. 9-0 184
4. Northside 7-1 147
5. Jacksonville 7-2 139
6. Deshler 6-2 124
7. Good Hope 7-1 86
8. Andalusia 6-3 62
9. Lincoln 6-2 24
10. Hokes Bluff 6-2 23
Others receiving votes: Fayette County (6-2) 9, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-4) 9, Fairview (6-2) 6, Oneonta (5-3) 3, St. John Paul II (6-2) 3, Talladega (5-2) 3, Trinity (5-3) 2, Williamson (5-3) 2, Handley (5-3) 1, West Limestone (5-3) 1.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Piedmont 8-0 267
2. Gordo 8-0 206
3. Pike County 8-0 187
4. Randolph County 7-1 154
5. Flomaton 7-1 133
6. Pike Road 9-0 117
7. Providence Chr. 8-1 75
8. Susan Moore 9-0 66
9. Walter Wellborn 8-1 55
10. St. James 7-1 26
Others receiving votes: Fultondale (7-1) 19, Geraldine (5-3) 4, Sylvania (7-1) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (6-2)
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 8-0 273
2. Ohatchee 7-0 195
3. Reeltown 9-0 177
4. Leroy 7-1 152
5. Aliceville 7-1 116
6. Collinsville 7-1 106
7. Red Bay 8-0 92
8. Luverne 7-1 77
9. Highland Home 7-1 74
10. Addison 7-2 29
Others receiving votes: Ariton (7-2) 11, G.W. Long (7-1) 5, Ranburne (7-1) 3, Goshen (7-1) 1.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Mars Hill Bible 8-0 273
2. Sweet Water 7-0 206
3. Lanett 8-0 182
4. Isabella 8-0 152
5. Spring Garden 7-1 118
6. Decatur Heritage 9-0 109
7. Pickens Coumty 7-1 98
8. Brantley 7-1 69
9. South Lamar 7-1 46
10. Maplesville 6-2 38
Others receiving votes: Millry (7-1) 18, Donoho (6-1) 2.
