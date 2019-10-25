Andy’s Chocolate Chip Cookie, Angel Crisp Cookies and G-R-E-A-T Cookies

By Andy Bedwell

Long before we knew anything about watching cholesterol, counting calories, cutting back on sodium, there were always sweets that would bring us running home from school. Nothing satisfied us more than a glass of cold milk and a big ole fat chocolate chip cookie. It really didn’t matter what kind of cookie, as long as it was fresh and homemade. In my opinion, there really is no better present than a bag of cookies. When we were at UAB with Mac for five months, we had three wonderful friends who visited us quite frequently. During one visit, they came walking in the waiting room with a box of the most delicious cookies that I believe that I had ever eaten. It was a gift of the heart.

Andy’s Chocolate

Chip Cookie

1 yellow Duncan Hines cake mix (I add about three ounces from another mix; the quantity of the mix has been reduced three ounces)

1 egg, beaten

3/4 cup Crisco oil

1 tablespoon

vanilla flavoring

2 handfuls of semi-sweet chocolate chips

(I buy the huge bag at Sam’s Wholesale)

Mix all ingredients together. Roll in balls and place on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 325 degrees for about 12-15 minutes. Cookies will appear to not be done but they are. Do not remove from the cookie sheet until they are cooled. These are really fragile.

Andy’s Note: I could write a book just about these cookies and all of the different places that I have carried and served them. The children at Gaston School just loved them. We sold them at football games, basketball games and even had a Chocolate Chip Cookie Day at Gaston to raise money for the PTSO. One year I received 25 graduation invitations, and guess what I gave each one of them? Yes, I gave each graduate a dozen cookies in a plastic bag and tied with a red ribbon. I can not remember how many hundreds of cookies we sold that day. My greatest happiness is cooking for others!

Angel Crisp Cookies

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup Crisco shortening

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

Mix all ingredients together. If the batter is too soft, refrigerate for a few minutes. Roll into balls and dip top of ball in water and then in sugar. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet and press down. Bake at 325 degrees for about 12-15 minutes.

Andy’s Note: This is a favorite at the Bedwell house. These cookies are real versatile. Sometimes I tint them different colors or drop them in sprinkles before I bake them. The best little crisp cookie that you will ever eat.

G-R-E-A-T Cookies

2 cups frosted flakes

3/4 cup quick oats

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

1 cup Crisco oil

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Drop by tablespoon on an ungreased cookie sheet (I always spray a little Pam). Leave room between each cookie since they will spread. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Remove while warm and cookies will become crisp as they cool.

Andy’s Note: My mother loved these cookies, and believe me, that says a lot. She was my best critic!

You know, I think there is a little “Cookie Monster” in all of us.

Way to go, Alabama football! Roll Tide and War Eagle!

Happy Cookie Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.