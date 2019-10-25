Warriors fall to Cleveland in region finale

Photo: Westbrook Christian’s Joe Tucker runs after a catch as Cleveland’s Gary Gilliland (2) pursues during the Warriors’ 7-0 loss in high school football last Thursday (Oct. 24) in Rainbow City. (Gary Wells)

Westbrook Christian closed out its Class 2A, Region 6 schedule with a 7-0 setback to Cleveland last Thursday (Oct. 24) in Rainbow City.

The loss dropped Warriors (6-3, 3-2) dropped to the region’s fourth seed. Westbrook likely will travel to Aliceville in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 8.

For Westbrook, Will Noles was 7 for 10 in passing for 57 yards. Joe Tucker had five receptions for 52 yards. John Reese Bellew rushed for 65 yards on eight carries.

Carson Wiggins led the Warriors defensively with 12 tackles, followed by Carl Henry and John Harvey with six each and Jai’Shawn Cattling with five.

Henry also had three sacks and blocked a punt. Cattling and Cade Phillips also had a sack, while Wiggins broke up two passes.

Westbrook wraps up regular season play on Nov. 1 at Sand Rock.