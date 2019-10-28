Hokes Bluff falls to Jacksonville, 35-14

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Darrian Meads (left) follows the blocking of Hunter Burke during the Eagles’ 35-14 loss at Jacksonville last Thursday (Oct. 24). (Alex Chaney)

Hokes Bluff closed out its Class 4A, Region 6 schedule with a 35-14 loss at Jacksonville last Thursday (Oct. 24).

The Eagles (6-3, 4-3) already clinched the region’s fourth playoff seed and will travel in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 8.

Jacksonville (8-2, 7-0) led 14-0 at halftime and 28-0 midway through the third quarter before Hokes Bluff got on the scoreboard. Ashton Gulledge ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 1:04 left in the third, but Jacksonville answered with a touchdown at the 9:48 mark of the fourth period to stretch the lead to 35-7.

The Eagles closed out the scoring with Connor Faulkner’s 1-yard TD with 3:35 left in the game. Jadan Burns kicked the PAT for both of Hokes Bluff’s touchdowns.

For Hokes Bluff, Darrian Meads rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries, while Tucker Griffin finished with 49 yards on 11 attempts. Gulledge was 2 for 8 in passing for 34 yard and ran eight times for 35 yards.

Griffin led defensively with 10 tackles, followed by Trent Dooley with eight and Gulledge with six.

The Eagles close out the regular season at home this Friday (Nov. 1) against Sardis.