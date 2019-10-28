Johnson's pair of field goals pushes Panthers past Crossville

Courtesy of Sand Mountain Reporter

The Crossville High football team’s best defensive effort of the season put the Lions in position to earn a Class 5A, Region 6 win, but Southside hit a late field goal to break a 3-3 tie and escape with a 6-3 decision last Thursday (Oct. 24) at Crossville Memorial Stadium.

Crossville dropped to 1-8 overall and closed 1-5 in the Region 6 standings. Southside improved to 2-7 overall and went 2-4 in region play.

The Lions limited Southside to 196 total yards — 109 rushing and 87 passing. Carnell Davis led the Panthers with 95 yards on 18 carries.

After a scoreless first half, Crossville’s Javier Juan nailed a 23-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to make it 3-0.

Southside tied it 3-3 on Nolan Johnson’s 19-yard field goal with 1:03 left in the third.

Johnson provided the game-winning points when he hit a 25-yard field goal with 2:06 to go in the fourth quarter. Crossville turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession.

Southside finishes its season this Friday (Nov. 1) at home against Cherokee County.