Area football players recognized by AHSAA

Messenger file photo by Sherry Abercrombie

Three local football players were recognized in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Prep Spotlight for the week of Oct. 25.

West End junior quarterback Eli Pearce (pictured above) finished with 394 total yards and four touchdowns in the Patriots’ 38-21 victory over Woodland. The junior quarterback completed 13-of-28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 26 times for 166 yards and two scores. Jeremiah Roberson caught eight of Pearce’s passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

In Gadsden City’s 17-14 victory over Grissom, senior Daniel Sparks kicked a 30-yard field goal, was 2-for-2 on extra points and booted a 47-yard punt near the end of the game that pinned the Tigers on their own 2-yard line and essentially secured Gadsden City’s first win of the season.

Southside senior kicker Nolan Johnson accounted for all the Panthers’ points in a 6-3 victory over Crossville. Johnson tied the game with a 19-yard field goal late in the third quarter and booted a 25-yard field goal with just over two minutes to go in the game.