Ashville cross country teams finish runner-up at county meet

Photo by Chris McCarthy

The Ashville High girls and boys cross country teams both finished runner-up at the St. Clair County Meet on Oct. 23 at Odenville.

Both teams had four runners place in the top 10. The Lady Bulldogs were paced by Taylor Knight’s second place showing of 21:31.8, followed by Meghan McCarthy in sixth place at 22:51.2, Kathleen McCarthy in seventh place at 23:06.5 and Callie Stewart in 10th place at 24:09.7.

In the boys’ event, Wyatt Knight (pictured above) came in second with a time of 17:48.5, followed by Joe Stephens in sixth place at 19:04.6, Cesar Segura in seventh place at 19:05.2 and Clayton Knight in 10th place at 19:39.7.

Finishing in the top 30 for the Ashville girls were Emma Drinkard (13th, 24:27.7); Mollie Northam (14th, 24:57.4); Emma Thompson (18th, 25:37.5); and Grace Staples (27th, 28:08).

Placing in the top 35 for the boys were Walker Griffith (16th, 20:36.2); Alex Pantoja (19th, 20:56.7); Grayson Simpson 27th, 22:07.2); Trace Sanford (33rd, 22:47.3); and Bruce Pantoja (34th, 22:50.0).

Both teams will compete in the Class 4A, Section 3 meet this Friday (Nov. 1) at Fairview.