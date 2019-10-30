Blue Devils ranked fifth in Oct. 30 ASWA football poll

Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. McGill-Toolen 9-0 255
2. Central-Phenix City 9-1 218
3. Hoover 8-1 189
4. Thompson 8-1 148
5. Theodore 8-1 147
6. James Clemens 7-2 124
7. Prattville 7-2 69
8. Mountain Brook 7-2 56
9. Vestavia Hills 6-3 35
10. Auburn 6-3 25
Others receiving votes: Fairhope (6-3) 17, Hewitt-Trussville (6-4) 10, Sparkman (7-2) 10, Florence (6-4) 6, Austin (6-3) 2.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Saraland 9-0 270
2. Muscle Shoals 10-0 213
3. Hueytown 9-0 184
4. Pinson Valley 6-2 156
5. Opelika 8-1 128
6. Oxford 8-1 123
7. Helena 8-1 80
8. Blount 7-2 76
9. Clay-Chalkville 7-2 31
10. Gardendale 7-2 17
Others receiving votes: Bessemer City (8-1) 16, Dothan (7-2) 8, Athens (7-2) 4, Eufaula (7-2) 3, St. Paul’s Episcopal (6-3) 2.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Jasper 9-0 276
2. Bibb County 9-0 206
3. Pleasant Grove 8-1 162
4. Central-Clay Co. 7-2 130
5. Etowah 9-1 129
6. Ramsay 8-2 112
7. Faith-Mobile 9-0 106
8. Briarwood Chr. 8-1 85
9. Mortimer Jordan 8-2 56
10. Alexandria 7-1 27
Others receiving votes: Madison County (8-2) 13, Russellville (7-2) 6, Sylacauga (8-2) 3.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. UMS-Wright 9-0 276
2. American Christian 9-0 207
3. Catholic-Mont. 10-0 184
4. Northside 8-1 147
5. Jacksonville 8-2 141
6. Deshler 7-2 124
7. Andalusia 7-3 80
8. Lincoln 7-2 56
9. Fayette County 7-2 38
10. Fairview 7-2 16
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 11, Oneonta (6-3) 9, Good Hope (7-2) 8, Hokes Bluff (6-3) 4, St. John Paul II (7-2) 4, Handley (6-3) 2, Trinity (6-3) 2, Williamson (6-3) 2.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Gordo 9-0 260
2. Pike County 9-0 217
3. Randolph County 8-1 169
4. Flomaton 8-1 143
5. Piedmont 8-1 130
6. Walter Wellborn 9-1 126
7. Pike Road 10-0 112
8. Providence Chr. 9-1 59
9. Susan Moore 9-0 56
10. St. James 8-1 29
Others receiving votes: Geraldine (6-3) 4, Westminster-Huntsville (7-2) 3, Winfield (7-3) 2, Fultondale (7-2) 1.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 9-0 273
2. Ohatchee 8-0 203
3. Leroy 8-1 174
4. Collinsville 8-1 146
5. Red Bay 9-0 121
6. Luverne 9-0 107
7. Reeltown 9-1 87
8. Ranburne 8-1 64
9. Addison 8-2 61
10. Aliceville 7-2 36
Others receiving votes: Highland Home (2-7*) 18, Ariton (8-2) 17, Sulligent (8-1) 3, J.U. Blacksher (8-2) 1. *Record includes six forfeits by Highland Home.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Mars Hill Bible 9-0 273
2. Sweet Water 8-0 205
3. Lanett 9-0 183
4. Isabella 9-0 152
5. Spring Garden 8-1 118
6. Decatur Heritage 10-0 108
7. Pickens County 8-1 97
8. Brantley 8-1 68
9. South Lamar 8-1 46
10. Maplesville 7-2 40
Others receiving votes: Millry (8-1) 16, Donoho 5.
