Blue Devils ranked fifth in Oct. 30 ASWA football poll

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. McGill-Toolen 9-0 255

2. Central-Phenix City 9-1 218

3. Hoover 8-1 189

4. Thompson 8-1 148

5. Theodore 8-1 147

6. James Clemens 7-2 124

7. Prattville 7-2 69

8. Mountain Brook 7-2 56

9. Vestavia Hills 6-3 35

10. Auburn 6-3 25

Others receiving votes: Fairhope (6-3) 17, Hewitt-Trussville (6-4) 10, Sparkman (7-2) 10, Florence (6-4) 6, Austin (6-3) 2.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Saraland 9-0 270

2. Muscle Shoals 10-0 213

3. Hueytown 9-0 184

4. Pinson Valley 6-2 156

5. Opelika 8-1 128

6. Oxford 8-1 123

7. Helena 8-1 80

8. Blount 7-2 76

9. Clay-Chalkville 7-2 31

10. Gardendale 7-2 17

Others receiving votes: Bessemer City (8-1) 16, Dothan (7-2) 8, Athens (7-2) 4, Eufaula (7-2) 3, St. Paul’s Episcopal (6-3) 2.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Jasper 9-0 276

2. Bibb County 9-0 206

3. Pleasant Grove 8-1 162

4. Central-Clay Co. 7-2 130

5. Etowah 9-1 129

6. Ramsay 8-2 112

7. Faith-Mobile 9-0 106

8. Briarwood Chr. 8-1 85

9. Mortimer Jordan 8-2 56

10. Alexandria 7-1 27

Others receiving votes: Madison County (8-2) 13, Russellville (7-2) 6, Sylacauga (8-2) 3.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 9-0 276

2. American Christian 9-0 207

3. Catholic-Mont. 10-0 184

4. Northside 8-1 147

5. Jacksonville 8-2 141

6. Deshler 7-2 124

7. Andalusia 7-3 80

8. Lincoln 7-2 56

9. Fayette County 7-2 38

10. Fairview 7-2 16

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 11, Oneonta (6-3) 9, Good Hope (7-2) 8, Hokes Bluff (6-3) 4, St. John Paul II (7-2) 4, Handley (6-3) 2, Trinity (6-3) 2, Williamson (6-3) 2.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Gordo 9-0 260

2. Pike County 9-0 217

3. Randolph County 8-1 169

4. Flomaton 8-1 143

5. Piedmont 8-1 130

6. Walter Wellborn 9-1 126

7. Pike Road 10-0 112

8. Providence Chr. 9-1 59

9. Susan Moore 9-0 56

10. St. James 8-1 29

Others receiving votes: Geraldine (6-3) 4, Westminster-Huntsville (7-2) 3, Winfield (7-3) 2, Fultondale (7-2) 1.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 9-0 273

2. Ohatchee 8-0 203

3. Leroy 8-1 174

4. Collinsville 8-1 146

5. Red Bay 9-0 121

6. Luverne 9-0 107

7. Reeltown 9-1 87

8. Ranburne 8-1 64

9. Addison 8-2 61

10. Aliceville 7-2 36

Others receiving votes: Highland Home (2-7*) 18, Ariton (8-2) 17, Sulligent (8-1) 3, J.U. Blacksher (8-2) 1. *Record includes six forfeits by Highland Home.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Mars Hill Bible 9-0 273

2. Sweet Water 8-0 205

3. Lanett 9-0 183

4. Isabella 9-0 152

5. Spring Garden 8-1 118

6. Decatur Heritage 10-0 108

7. Pickens County 8-1 97

8. Brantley 8-1 68

9. South Lamar 8-1 46

10. Maplesville 7-2 40

Others receiving votes: Millry (8-1) 16, Donoho 5.