Legals for 10/31 - 11/07/2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Jayson J. Maxwell and Kim Maxwell, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) (solely as nominee for Lender, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 31st day of July, 2009, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3317734; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) (solely as nominee for Lender, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage by virtue of that certain Corporate Assignment of Mortgage dated December 13, 2012 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3378583. The undersigned, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on November 18, 2019, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:Lots 66, 67, 68 and 69 in Block “A” of Druid Park, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 343, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49820.341

ATTORNEYS FOR

ASSIGNEE REGIONS BANK DBAREGIONS MORTGAGE

October 18, 25 and November 1, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Geneva Patterson An Unmarried Woman Terry Dewitt Patterson A Married Man Cynthia Dawn Hereford A Married Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for PHH Mortgage Services, its successors and assigns dated April 15, 2009; said mortgage being recorded on April 21, 2009, as Instrument No. 3312125 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3491766 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 3rd day of December, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THOSE PORTIONS OF LOTS NUMBER FOUR (4) AND FIVE (5) WHICH LIE SOUTH OR SOUTHWEST OF THE RABBITTOWN HIGHWAY IN THE DIVISION OF THE ESTATE OF A. H. AND MARGIA SMITH LANDS IN FRACTION “E”, SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “G”, PAGE 47, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1106 Rabbittown Road, Glencoe, AL 35905.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9201819

www.foreclosurehotline.net

October 18, 25 and November 1, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mark A. Gidley, a married man joined herein by Tammy M. Gidley, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Colonial Bank, on the 29th day of September, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3302390; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on December 19, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 16, Stonehedge Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 50, in the Judge of Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 208 Cambridge Ln, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

262157

October 18, 25 and November 1, 2019

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Mary L. Bellew and husband, Roy D. Bellew, as Mortgagor, to G & M Homes, LLC, as Mortgagee, dated February 28, 2014, and recorded as Instrument 3398696, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 7th day of November, 2019, the following described property to-wit:

Commence at the NW corner of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 32, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, and run South 0°24’14” East along the West line of said quarter 353.1 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run South 66° 24’ East 70.0 feet to an existing iron pin on the NE line of a 15ft. alley, said point also being the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence deflect left and run North 21°36’ East 160.0 feet to a point on the SW right of way line of Harts Avenue; thence deflect right and run South 66°24’ East along said right of way line 91.9 feet to a point of curve; thence deflect right and run South 62°12’34” East 73.07 feet (a chord distance) to a point; thence deflect right leaving said right of way line and run South 27°01’59” West 154.93 feet to a point on the NE line of a 15 ft. alley; thence deflect right and run North 66°24’ West along said NE line of said alley 155.5 feet to the point of beginning; and embracing the East 1/2 of Lot 71, all of Lots 72 and 73, and a portion of Lot 74, all in Block 47 of Bellevue Highland Second Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 284-285 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and is also a portion of the NE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 32, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 16th day of October, 2019.

G & M Homes, LLC, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

October 18, 25 and November 1, 2019

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Elliott J. Blount, as Mortgagor, to RJ’s Independent Gasoline, LLC, as Mortgagee, dated August 17, 2018, and recorded as Instrument 3471836, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and amended by instrument dated October 7, 2018, and recorded as Instrument 3474690, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 7th day of November, 2019, the following described property to-wit:

Beginning at the intersection of the southwest R.O.W. line of 12th Street and the south R.O.W. line of Kyle Avenue (formerly known as Tuscaloosa Avenue): thence run in a southeasterly direction and along the southwest R.O.W. line of 12th Street for a distance of 285.3 feet to the point of intersection of the southwest R.O.W. line of 12th Street and the North R.O.W. line of Etowah Avenue; thence with an interior angle of 40°39’ run in a westerly direction and along the north R.O.W. line of Etowah Avenue for a distance of 216.45 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle of 90°00’ run in a northeasterly direction for a distance of 120.0 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle of 230°00’ run in a northwesterly direction for a distance of 78.60 feet to a point in the south R.O.W. line of Kyle Avenue; thence with an interior angle of 54°18’ run in an easterly direction along the south R.O.W. line of Kyle Avenue for a distance of 62.15 feet to the point of beginning, and containing 0.51 acres, more or less

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

This the 16th day ofOctober, 2019.

RJ’s Independent Gasoline, LLC, mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

October 18, 25 and November 1, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on October 11, 2004 by James N. George and Belinda C. George, Husband and Wife as joint tenants with right of survivorship, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for HomeQuest Capital Funding, and recorded in M Book 2004 at Page 4567 on October 19, 2004, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to U.S. Bank, N.A., successor trustee to LaSalle Bank National Association, on behalf of the holders of Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2005-HE1, Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2005-HE1 as reflected by instrument recorded in 3368008, 1 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on December 2, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Fifteen (15) in Calhoud Estates, According to the Map or Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “H”, Pages 132 and 133, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying an being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above described property is conveyed subject to the following:

Ad Valorem taxes accruing on or after October 1, 1978. Rights of Alabama Power Company described in Instruments recorded in Book “325, page 141, and Book “438”, Page 479, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Rights of Alabama Power Company and Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company described in Instrument recorded in Book “1156”, Page 181, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Terms, conditions and provisions contained in the restrictive covenant recorded in Miscellaneous Record “73”, Page 941, Probate Office. Etowah County, Alabama

Notice of this foreclosure sale is also given to the following parties, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 40 Vada Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. Bank, N.A., successor trustee to LaSalle Bank National Association, on behalf of the holders of Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2005-HE1, Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2005-HE1, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014365

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

October 25, November 1, and 8, 2019

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sheral Boley Jackson, a single person, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on April 10, 2002, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Doc.#, M-2002-1741; and subsequently transferred to New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-1; New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-1, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on November 12, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 20, in Block Number 37, in Garden City Residential Subdivision Number 2, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 410 and 411, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said property lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-1

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

October 25, November 1 and 8, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by SONYA BUFFORD and JOSHUA WILLIAMS to HARRY LEWIS SMITH dated September 5, 2017 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3457771; the undersigned mortgage owner, HARRY LEWIS SMITH, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 27th day of November, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Seven (7) in the Mathis Addition according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “F”, Page 133, in the Office of the Judge of Probate for Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

HENRY LEWIS SMITH

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

816 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

P:256-546-9500

October 25, November 1 and 8, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gerald W. Elrod An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated November 5, 2014; said mortgage being recorded on November 7, 2014, as Instrument No. 3409712 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation in Instrument 3430056 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 17th day of December, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Forty-Six (46), Forty-Seven (47), Forty-Eight (48), Forty-Nine (49), Fifty (50) and Fifty-One (51) in Block Number Three (3) of the Marker Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book ’D’, Page 113, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 428 Marker Avenue, Glencoe, AL 35905.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

FIRST GUARANTY MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said

mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9210519

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Garry Thrift appointed Personal Representative on 10/02/2019 Estate of Nancy Diane Thornton Thrift deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 25 and November 1 and 8, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Renee Armstrong appointed Personal Representative on 09/23/2019 Estate of Gary Wayne Whorton, Sr, deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 25, November 1 & 8 ,2019

FILE CLAIMS

Elizabeth Ann Browning appointed Personal Representative on 09/23/2019 Estate of Dwight Marlin Browning deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 25, November 1 and 8, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Rebecca Sue Golightly appointed Personal Representative on 09/27/2019 Estate of Margaret R. Sharp deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 25, November 1 and8, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Amy Brown Bryan appointed Personal Representative on 10/04/2019 Estate Terry Wayne Brown deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 25, November 1 and 8, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Yvonne M. Belanger appointed Personal Representative on 09/27/2019 Estate Leonard J. Belanger deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 25, November 1 and 8, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Dustin Allen Skelton appointed Personal Representative on 09/24/2019 Estate Kathy Louise Robinson deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 25, November 1 and 8, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Burford Cowart appointed Personal Representative 10/10/2019 Estate of Herman B. Cowart deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

1125 GARDNER LAND TRUST

Plaintiff,

VS

Case Number CV-2019-900674

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGIN AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 11, BLOCK NO. 1 OF R.M. FOWLER’S ADDITION AND RUN NORTHERLY ALONG THE EAST LINE OF LOTS NO. 11 AND 25 A DISTANCE OF 104.63 FEET; TEHENCE DEFLECT 85 DEGREES 08 MINUTES LEFT AND RUN A DISTANCE OF 36.0 FEET; THENCE DEFLECT 81 DEGREES 37 MINUTES LEFT AND RUN A DISTANCE 14.0 FEET; THENCE DEFLECT 91 DEGREES 45 MINTUES RIGHT AND RUN A DISTANCE OF 36.5 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF LOT NO. 13; THENCE DEFLECT 105 DEGREES 00 MINUTES LEFT AND RUN SOUTHERLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF LOT NO. 13 A DISTANCE OF 80.9 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF GARDNER STREET; THENCE DEFLECT 73 DEGREES 05 MINUTES LEFT AND RUN SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF GARDNER STREET A DISTANCE OF 77.7 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 11 AND PORTION OF LOTSNO. 12, 13, 24, AND 25 LYING AND BEING IN BLOCK NO. 1 OF R.M. FOLWER’S ADDITIONAS RECORED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 165, IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, BEING SITUATED IN GADSDEN, ALABAMA.

and

RAYMOND FROST, INCLUDING ANY DEVISES OF THE SAME, FIRST ALABAMA BANK AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property, Defendants

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

The Defendants, RAYMOND FROST and/or his heirs or next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quite Title filed by 1125 Gardner Land Trust within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 12th day of August, 2019

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

November 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2019

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PREOCEEDINGS

In the Probate County of Etowah County, Alabama

In the Matter of the Adoption of Philip Jason Bozeman

Case No: A-1504

To: Natural Father, whereabouts unknown

Take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Tabitha Celina Bozeman (natural mother) has been filed by Philip Jason Bozeman, set to be heard on the 19th day of December, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock P.M. at the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden Alabama. Minor child’s birth date is October 19, 2009.

Please be advised that should if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

Done this 17th day of October, 2019

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

Name and address of Attonrey:

Shannon Millican

Attorney for Petitioner

225 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7610

October 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO:John Dowling Walters and any unknown fathers

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that Petitions for Adoption of Children born to Angela Nicole Odom, were filed on September 26, 2019, and are set to be heard on the 7th day of January 2020 at 10:30 A.M., alleging that John Dowling Walters and any unknown fathers have refused service and/or that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor children is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor children’s dates of birth are: June 9, 2009 and June 13, 2011.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Alan L. Jackson, Esquire

452 US Highway 431

P.O. Box 526

Boaz, AL. 35957

This the 30th day of October 2019

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

November 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-19-900805-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,000.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re:

Chris Johnson Ward, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of December, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 11th day of October, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 18, 25, November 1 and 8, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-19-900810-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,570.00U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re:

Desmond Jerrell Peterson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of December 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 11th day of October, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-19-900802-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,041.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re:

Justin Scott Mansel

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED

CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of December, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 11th day of October, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

NOTICE OF SALE

In The Circuit of Etowah County, Alabama

Mr. Refrigeration, Inc.

Plaintiff

Case No.

CV-2017-900767

VS.

Billie Miller

Defendant

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Order of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, dated 8/6/2019, Civil Action No. CV-2017-900767, I will sell, on the 10 day of December, 2019, at 1:30 o’clock p.m. for cash to the highest bidder on the Courthouse steps, Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property:

1170 Whorton Bend Road, Rainbow City, Alabama, 35906, more particularly described in that certain deed recorded Document #D2006-0059, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

The purpose of the sale is for collection of the proceeds therefrom to the owner for the satisfaction of a lien thereof.

This the 24 day of October 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk, Circuit Court, Etowah County,

Alabama

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter & Haney, LLC

235 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-546-1656

November 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2019

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURTOF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

Citibank, N.A. not in Its individual

capacity but solely as Trustee, of NRZ

Plaintiff,

CASE NO.

3I-CV-2019-900671.00

vs.

Ronnie McBurnett, Laura McBurnett

Defendants.

PUBLICATION

NOTICE

To:

Ronnie McBumett,

Laura McBumett

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that Citibank, N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee, of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI has filed its written complaint on August 9, 2019 in the Etowah County Circuit Court against Ronnie McBurnett, Laura McBurnett (“Defendants”). Numerous attempts to locate the Defendants have been unsuccessful due to his/her/their avoidance of service of process.

This notice is to run for four consecutive weeks, October 25, 2019, November 1, 2019, November 8, 2019 and November 15, 2019. You are hereby notified that you must answer the complaint by the 15th day of December 2019, which is 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

Done this 23 day of October 2019.

Clerk of the Etowah County Circuit Court

Cassandra Johnson

October 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

NOTICE OF HEARING TO PROBATE AN ESTATE

In the matter of the Estate of Dan Wells, Deceased

Case No: S-10688

To: The Unknown nieces and nephews of Dan Wells, whose whereabouts are unknown, must take notice that a Petition to Probate the Estate of Dan Wells, deceased, has been filled by Theresa Brown in said court and that a hearing on said petition has been set for 3rd day of December, 2019 at 10:00 AM before the Probate Court of Etowah County. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this Petition to probate the estate you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner names below and the Clerk of the Probate Court, Etowah County, Alabama no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published

Jack Floyd

Attorney for the Petitioner

808 Chesnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

October 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

To: Joshua Corey Jackson, Linda R. Davis, and unknown Defendants, No. 1 to 20.

You are hereby notified that Ferrah Danyell Pritchett, has filed a lawsuit against both of you in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case Number CV-18-900247 and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication entered by the Court, you are required to file with the Clerk of this Court and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney Jack Floyd, 808 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama an answer to the complaint within 30 days after he last publication of this notice or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 30th day of September 2019.

Cassandra Sam

Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC

Attorney for Petitioners

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

October 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Package H-Renovation of the Valley Street Student Center for Dental Hygiene; Aho Architects project No. 17005.8 at the Valley Street Campus in Gadsden, Alabama, B.C. Project No. 2017060, for the State of Alabama and Gadsden State Community College, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Aho Architects, LLC at 265 Riverchase Parkway East, Suite 204, Hoover, AL 35244.

Hudak Construction Co., Inc.

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35901

October 18, 25, November 1 and 8, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/29/2019

2015 Nissan Altima

VIN: 1N4AL3AP2FC118539

1990 Toyota Celica

VIN: JT2ST87NXL0028675

2002 Nissan Altima

VIN: 1N4AL11D12C2854359

ER Towing andRecovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-1549

October 25 and November 1, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on December 1, 2019

2004 Chevrolet Suburban

VIN: 3GNFK16Z54G198342

Danny Stowers

2820 West Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL. 35904

October 25 and November 1, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following vehicles were taken into custody by AUTOW’S to which:

2004 ChevroletSilverado 1500

VIN: 2GCEK13T341342984

2002 ChevroletTrailblazer

VIN: 1GNDS13S422446665

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE RD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 11/27/2019 at 10:00 AM. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the Seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call AUTOW’S at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the date of sale.

Autow’s Towing &Recovery

217 4TH ST NW

Attalla AL 35954

Office: 256-490-7237

Fax: 866-285-4002

October 25 and November 1, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 11/29/2019

2004 Nissan Xterra

VIN: 5N1ED28T34C687205

2005 Harley Davidson XL1200

VIN: 1HD1CGP155K467248

Twenty Four Seven Towing and Recovery

3800 W Meighan Blvd

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-630-2015

October 25 and November 1, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/06/2019.

1988 Ford Ranger

VIN: 1FTBR10A9JUC30871

2003 Buick Century

VIN: 2G4WS52J231101925

1999 Jeep Cherokee

VIN: 1J4FT68S4XL576784

2001 Ford Windstar

VIN: 2FMZA51471BB41002

1995Ford Explorer

VIN: 1FMDU32X4SUB85081

2004 Volvo XC90

VIN: YV1CY59H241052087

1996 Saturn SC1

VIN: 1G8ZE1280TZ127102

2006 Hyundai Santa Fe

VIN: KM8SC13E86U071943

2000 Ford Explorer

VIN: 1FMZU64E4YZA49063

2005 Chevrolet Malibu

VIN: 1G1ZT54805F176281

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE,

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

November 1 and 8, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/06/2019.

2015 Chevrolet Impala

VIN: 1G1125S34FU114726

Haynes Automotive

98 Bobby Austin Drive

Attalla, AL. 35954

256538/-5668

November 1 and 8, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/06/2019.

2000 Toyota Corolla

VIN: 2T1BR12E9YC311442

Outlaw Auto Repair

113 McEntyre Street

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

205-577-2889

November 1 and 8, 2019