Ashville girls win second straight section title

Photo by Chris McCarthy

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

The Ashville High girls cross country team had three runners place in the top 10 and four more in the top 25 on the way to a first-place finish at the Class 4A Section 3 Meet on Nov. 1 at Fairview.

It was the second straight section championship for the Lady Bulldogs, who will compete at the AHSAA state meet this Saturday, Nov. 9, at Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center in Danville.

Ashville’s average time of 21:28 was 13 seconds faster than runner-up White Plains. Taylor Knight (pictured above) led the way with a second place showing of 20:30.74. Kathleen McCarthy was third at

21:04.82, followed by Meghan McCarthy in fifth place at 21:06.10 5.

Callie Stewart posted an 11th-place time of 22:19.41, followed by Emma Drinkard (12th, 22:22.03), Molly Northam (13th, 22:42.58), Emma Thompson (21st, 23:37.31) and Grace Staples (34th, 25:46.07).

Hokes Bluff’s Kiera Johnson qualified as an individual with a 28th place time of 24:31.18.

Ashville finished third in the boys event. Wyatt Knight set a new school record with his third-place time of 16:51.47.

Hokes Bluff’s Sam Green qualified for state as an individual with n ninth-place time of 17:231.06.

Top 25 performers for Ashville were Joe Stevens (15th, 17:57.11), Clayton Knight (17th, 18:01.88) and Cesar Segura (24th, 18:26.94). Helping the Bulldog cause were Walker Griffith (18:08.79), Alex Pantoja (19:49.82), Greyson Simpson (20:08.08) and Bruce Pantoja (21:24.01).