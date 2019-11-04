Lady Jackets qualify for state 5K meet

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

The Glencoe High girls cross country team finished third at the Class 3A, Section 2 Meet at Auburn on Nov. 1 The Lady Yellow Jackets qualified for the AHSAA state meet this Saturday, Nov. 9, at Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center in Danville.

Katie Giles (pictured above) paced Glencoe with a seventh-pace time of 21:46.00, while Anna Beth Giles came in 11th at 22:14.10.

Finishing in the top 30 were Elizabeth Harrison (22nd, 23:48.40); Sara Iida (27th, 24:18.80); Sadie Riley (29th, 24:27.90); and Anna Grace Goodwin (30th, 25:11.80 25). Also helping the Glencoe cause was Katie Shaneyfelt (27:25.30), Kaitlyn Ponder (27:37.30), Mary Edmondson (28:16) and Abby Vice (29:44.60).

A pair of Glencoe boys qualified for the state meet – Conner Cothran (24th, 20:03.20) and Cole Contris (30th, 20:30.70).