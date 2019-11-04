Noles runs for four TDs in Westbrook win over Sand Rock

Messenger file photo by Colin Edwards

Will Noles finished with 216 offensive yards and rushed for four touchdowns as Westbrook Christian ended the regular season with a 38-18 victory over Sand Rock last Friday (Nov. 1).

Noles rushed for 101 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries and was 8 for 13 in passing for 121 yards. Noles’ scoring runs were for 3, 1, 47 and 2 yards. Joe Tucker caught five of Noles’ passes for 89 yards.

Karmichael Cattlng ran for 44 yards including a 16-yard touchdown. Will Edwards was 5-for-5 on extra points and kicked a 42-yard field goal.

Cade Phillips led the Warriors defensively with 10 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. Bryce Wood had nine tackles, followed by Derek Graham with seven, Will Vice with six and Carson Wiggins and Garrett Hall with four each. Hall and Carl Henry each had a sack.

Westbrook (7-3) travels to Aliceville this Friday (Nov. 8) in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.