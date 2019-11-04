Westbrook boys win cross country sectional

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Helped by four top 10 showings, the Westbrook Christian boys cross country team won the Class 1A/2A, Section 4 Meet on Nov. 1 at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.

The Warriors qualified for the AHSAA state meet this Saturday, Nov. 9, at Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center in Danville.

“I was very proud of how the kids competed,” said coach Brian Curp. “We knew that Ohatchee was ranked ahead of us but felt like we could make it close if we ran like we were capable of running. Everyone ran season best times and did a great job of competing. This was the first time a Westbrook boys cross country team has ever won first place at a meet, and to do that at our sectional meet was very exciting.”

Westbrook posted an average time of 19:02, 12 seconds better than second-place Ohatchee.

For Westbrook, Asher Curp (pictured above) finished runner-up with a time of 17:40.20, just five seconds off the winning time of Ohatchee’s Luke Fair. Ethan Pratt placed fifth for Westbrook at 18:40.65, followed by Jackson Martin in seventh (18:52.36) and Jordan Cowart in eighth (18:58.52).

Also aiding the Warriors cause was Brody Ostendorf (20:59.49), Gavin Lamberty (21:08.96) and Clay Bishop (21:09.21).

“The kids have worked really hard all season and have continued to improve,” said Brian Curp. “It’s been great to see them grow as individuals and as a team. Our goal at state is like every other meet. – to compete to the best of our abilities. I still don’t feel like we have put our best team race together yet. If we do that this Saturday, it will be a very exciting day.”