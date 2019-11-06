Etowah ranked fifth in final ASWA football poll

Released Nov. 6

Class 7A

Rank Record Points

1. McGill-Toolen 10-0 261

2. Central-Phenix City 9-1 220

3. Thompson 8-1; 176

4. James Clemens 8-2 151

5. Hoover 8-2 150

6. Prattville 8-2 100

7. Mountain Brook 8-2 96

8. Vestavia Hills 7-3 53

9. Theodore 8-2 48

10. Auburn 7-3 33

Others receiving votes: Sparkman (8-2) 12, Florence (6-4) 6, Hewitt-Trussville (6-4) 4, Austin (7-3) 1.

Class 6A

Rank Record Points

1. Saraland 10-0 270

2. Muscle Shoals 10-0 213

3. Pinson Valley 7-2 177

4. Oxford 9-1 144

5. Opelika 8-1 143

6. Hueytown 9-1 116

7. Helena 9-1 94

8. Blount 8-2 72

9. Clay-Chalkville 8-2 51

10. Gardendale 7-3 11

Others receiving votes: Dothan (8-2) 8, Eufaula (8-2) 6, Fort Payne (8-2) 2, St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-3) 2, Bessemer City (8-2) 1, Stanhope Elmore (8-2) 1.

Class 5A

Rank Record Points

1. Jasper 10-0 273

2. Bibb County 10-0 209

3. Pleasant Grove 9-1 157

4. Central-Clay Co. 8-2 135

5. Etowah 9-1 129

6. Briarwood 9-1 109

7. Ramsay 8-2 108

8. Faith-Mobile 10-0 101

9. Mortimer Jordan 8-2 50

10. Madison County 8-2 21

Others receiving votes: Russellville (8-2) 9, Alexandria (7-2) 4, Sylacauga (8-2) 4, Scottsboro (8-2) 2.

Class 4A

Rank Record Points

1. UMS-Wright 9-0 276

2. Catholic-Mont. 10-0 202

3. American Christian 9-1 169

4. Northside 9-1 163

5. Jacksonville 8-2 145

6. Andalusia 7-3 95

7. Lincoln 8-2 75

8. Deshler 7-3 65

9. Fayette County 8-2 52

10. Fairview 8-2 28

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 17, Oneonta (7-3) 7, Anniston (6-4) 4, Hokes Bluff (7-3) 4, Good Hope (8-2) 3, Handley (6-4) 2, St. John Paul II (8-2) 2, Williamson (7-3) 2.

Class 3A

Rank Record Points

1. Gordo 10-0 261

2. Pike County 10-0 218

3. Randolph County 9-1 171

4. Flomaton 9-1 148

5. Piedmont 9-1 137

6. Walter Wellborn 9-1 117

7. Pike Road 10-0 108

8. Providence Chr. 9-1 63

9. Susan Moore 10-0 51

10. St. James 9-1 31

Others receiving votes: Fultondale (8-2) 4, Winfield (7-3) 2.

Class 2A

Rank Record Points

1. Fyffe 10-0 273

2. Ohatchee 9-0 205

3. Collinsville 9-1 168

4. Red Bay 10-0 148

5. Luverne 10-0 143

6. Reeltown 9-1 94

7. Ranburne 9-1 84

8. Leroy 8-2 83

9. Addison 8-2 59

10. Aliceville 8-2 27

Others receiving votes: Ariton (8-2) 14, Highland Home (3-7*) 8, Cottage Hill (8-2) 2, J.U. Blacksher (8-2) 2, Cedar Bluff (7-3) 1. *Record includes six forfeit losses.

Class 1A

Rank Record Points

1. Mars Hill Bible 10-0 272

2. Lanett 9-0 198

3. Isabella 10-0 170

4. Sweet Water 8-1 156

5. Spring Garden 9-1 125

6. Decatur Heritage 10-0 118

7. Brantley 9-1 83

8. South Lamar 9-1 59

9. Maplesville 8-2 50

10. Millry 9-1 39

Others receiving votes: Pickens County (8-2) 33, Donoho (8-1) 4, Waterloo (8-2) 3, Elba (7-3) 1.