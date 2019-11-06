Etowah ranked fifth in final ASWA football poll

Released Nov. 6
Class 7A
Rank Record Points
1. McGill-Toolen 10-0 261
2. Central-Phenix City 9-1 220
3. Thompson 8-1; 176
4. James Clemens 8-2 151
5. Hoover 8-2 150
6. Prattville 8-2 100
7. Mountain Brook 8-2 96
8. Vestavia Hills 7-3 53
9. Theodore 8-2 48
10. Auburn 7-3 33
Others receiving votes: Sparkman (8-2) 12, Florence (6-4) 6, Hewitt-Trussville (6-4) 4, Austin (7-3) 1.
Class 6A
Rank Record Points
1. Saraland 10-0 270
2. Muscle Shoals 10-0 213
3. Pinson Valley 7-2 177
4. Oxford 9-1 144
5. Opelika 8-1 143
6. Hueytown 9-1 116
7. Helena 9-1 94
8. Blount 8-2 72
9. Clay-Chalkville 8-2 51
10. Gardendale 7-3 11
Others receiving votes: Dothan (8-2) 8, Eufaula (8-2) 6, Fort Payne (8-2) 2, St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-3) 2, Bessemer City (8-2) 1, Stanhope Elmore (8-2) 1.
Class 5A
Rank Record Points
1. Jasper 10-0 273
2. Bibb County 10-0 209
3. Pleasant Grove 9-1 157
4. Central-Clay Co. 8-2 135
5. Etowah 9-1 129
6. Briarwood 9-1 109
7. Ramsay 8-2 108
8. Faith-Mobile 10-0 101
9. Mortimer Jordan 8-2 50
10. Madison County 8-2 21
Others receiving votes: Russellville (8-2) 9, Alexandria (7-2) 4, Sylacauga (8-2) 4, Scottsboro (8-2) 2.
Class 4A
Rank Record Points
1. UMS-Wright 9-0 276
2. Catholic-Mont. 10-0 202
3. American Christian 9-1 169
4. Northside 9-1 163
5. Jacksonville 8-2 145
6. Andalusia 7-3 95
7. Lincoln 8-2 75
8. Deshler 7-3 65
9. Fayette County 8-2 52
10. Fairview 8-2 28
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 17, Oneonta (7-3) 7, Anniston (6-4) 4, Hokes Bluff (7-3) 4, Good Hope (8-2) 3, Handley (6-4) 2, St. John Paul II (8-2) 2, Williamson (7-3) 2.
Class 3A
Rank Record Points
1. Gordo 10-0 261
2. Pike County 10-0 218
3. Randolph County 9-1 171
4. Flomaton 9-1 148
5. Piedmont 9-1 137
6. Walter Wellborn 9-1 117
7. Pike Road 10-0 108
8. Providence Chr. 9-1 63
9. Susan Moore 10-0 51
10. St. James 9-1 31
Others receiving votes: Fultondale (8-2) 4, Winfield (7-3) 2.
Class 2A
Rank Record Points
1. Fyffe 10-0 273
2. Ohatchee 9-0 205
3. Collinsville 9-1 168
4. Red Bay 10-0 148
5. Luverne 10-0 143
6. Reeltown 9-1 94
7. Ranburne 9-1 84
8. Leroy 8-2 83
9. Addison 8-2 59
10. Aliceville 8-2 27
Others receiving votes: Ariton (8-2) 14, Highland Home (3-7*) 8, Cottage Hill (8-2) 2, J.U. Blacksher (8-2) 2, Cedar Bluff (7-3) 1. *Record includes six forfeit losses.
Class 1A
Rank Record Points
1. Mars Hill Bible 10-0 272
2. Lanett 9-0 198
3. Isabella 10-0 170
4. Sweet Water 8-1 156
5. Spring Garden 9-1 125
6. Decatur Heritage 10-0 118
7. Brantley 9-1 83
8. South Lamar 9-1 59
9. Maplesville 8-2 50
10. Millry 9-1 39
Others receiving votes: Pickens County (8-2) 33, Donoho (8-1) 4, Waterloo (8-2) 3, Elba (7-3) 1.