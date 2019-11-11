Lady Cardinals to hold pep rally, fundraiser

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

The Gadsden State volleyball team will be recognized at a community pep rally and dinner sponsored by The Chamber of Gadsden and Etowah County and hosted by Back Forty Beer Company. The Lady Cardinals won the National Junior College Athletic Association Gulf Atlantic District A/B Volleyball Championship on Nov. 3 and will travel to Hutchinson, Kansas, to compete in the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championships on Nov. 21-23.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Back Forty located at 200 North 6th Street in Gadsden. Barbecue plates will be for sale for $10 each. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the team’s travel expenses.

“We are so proud of our volleyball team and are excited about making our fourth appearance at the national tournament,” said Gadsden State athletic director Mike Cancilla. “We have not won a district championship since 2005, and we haven’t been to the national tournament since 2013. Having won the district title this year is an amazing accomplishment. Now, it’s time for us to bring a national championship to Gadsden.”

Cancilla was appreciative of the outpouring of support the team has received from students, faculty, staff and fans.

“Thanks to The Chamber and Back Forty for hosting the community pep rally. It means a lot to our team to know that our community is behind them.”

To RSVP for the event, visit www.etowahchamber.org. Click on “Chamber Events” and then on “Community Pep Rally.”

The NJCAA volleyball tournament will stream live on www.njcaatv.com. Once the schedule is released, it will be posted at www.gadsdenstate.edu and on all Gadsden State social media platforms.