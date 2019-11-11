Local runners medal at state 5K meet

Photo: Glencoe High’s Katie Giles finished sixth in the Class 3A girls state cross country meet last Saturday (Nov. 9) in Oakville. (submitted photo)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Several area runners turned in medal-winning performances at the AHSAA cross country meet last Saturday (Nov. 9) at Indian Mounds Education Center in Oakville.

The top 15 finishers in each classification are selected to the all-state team.

Four area athletes placed in the top 10. In 1A/2A boys, Westbrook Christian’s Asher Curp came in sixth with a time of 17:25.02.

In Class 3A girls, Glencoe’s Katie Giles finished sixth at 20:25.57.

In 5A girls, Southside’s Camryn Davis posted a seventh-place time of 19:49.61.

In 5A boys, Southside’s Ryan Maudsley came in 10th place at 16:38.8.

Local top 15 efforts included Ashville’s Meghan McCarthy and Taylor Knight, who finished 11th (20:43.24) and 13th (20:46.54), respectively, in Class 4A girls, and Ashville’s Wyatt Knight, who came in 13th (16:55.84) in Class 4A boys.

The Westbrook boys and Ashville girls both finished third in the team scoring with respective average times of 18:39.31 and 21:35.55.

The Southside boys placed fourth with an average time of 17:26.44, while the Southside girls average time of 21:22.13 was good for fifth place.

Local top 25 performances included Glencoe’s Anna Beth Giles (19th 21:27.79);

Westbrook’s Jordan Cowart (20th, 18:06.38); Sardis’ Barit Snead (24th, 20:53.28);

Ashville’s Kathleen McCarthy (25th, 21:27.81) and Southside’s Mason Williamson (25th, 17:22.77).