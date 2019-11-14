Legals for 11/15 - 11/21/2019

__________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gerald W. Elrod An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated November 5, 2014; said mortgage being recorded on November 7, 2014, as Instrument No. 3409712 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation in Instrument 3430056 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 17th day of December, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Forty-Six (46), Forty-Seven (47), Forty-Eight (48), Forty-Nine (49), Fifty (50) and Fifty-One (51) in Block Number Three (3) of the Marker Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book ’D’, Page 113, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 428 Marker Avenue, Glencoe, AL 35905.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

FIRST GUARANTY MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said

mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9210519

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph Brandon George and wife, Amy George, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 25th day of April, 2014, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3401944, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 2nd day of December, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at the Northwest corner of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4, Section 30, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian and run North 87deg 00’00” East along the North line thereof, 81.00 feet to a point; thence run South 28deg 26’00” East, leaving said North line, 551.90 feet to a point; thence run South 68deg 55’00” West, 108.30 feet to a point; thence run South 58deg 30’00” West, 300.00 feet to a point; thence run South 52deg 43’00” West, 440.00 feet to an existing ½” pipe on the Southeasterly right of way of Macon Drive (40’R/W); thence continue South 52deg 43’00” West, along said right of way, 120.00 feet to an existing “Hunt” capped rebar and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence run South 28deg 24’21” East, leaving said right of way, 346.90 feet to an existing ½” rebar; thence run South 52deg 47’02” West, 240.55 feet to a point; thence run North 28deg 29’08” West, 350.19 feet to an existing pinch pipe on said right of way; thence run North 53deg 34’35” East, along said right of way, 240.35 feet to the point of beginning; said property being a portion of the E1/2 of the SW1/4, Section 30, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 8, 15 and 22, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenny L. Beck and wife, Nina H. Beck, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 23rd day of July, 2012, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3370829, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 2nd day of December, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 11 in Mountain Shadows Unit 1, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 63, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its

Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 8, 15 and 22, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Johnathan Barnard An Unmarried Man lauren Cochran An Unmarried Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, its successors and assigns dated October 19, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on October 19, 2018, as Instrument No. 3474992 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank

in Instrument 3489820 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Renasant Bank under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 5th day of December, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Thirty-Two (32) in Jenkins Addition to Southside, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 5, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 3166 Jenkins Circle S, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said

mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9216619

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 8, 15 and 22, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 24, 2015 by Devin Andrew Allen and Brittany Leigh Allen, husband and wife, as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, FSB, and recorded in Instrument # at 3419992 on June 30, 2015, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3482987 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on December 16, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel One:

Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) and a portion of Lot Number Three (3) in Block Number one (1), said portion of Lot number Three (3) being described as follows:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot Number (3), and from thence run in a Westerly direction along the South Line of said lot a distance of 15 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 93 degrees 53 feet to the right and run in a Northerly direction a distance of 252 feet to a point; then deflect an angle of 11 degrees 09 feet to the right and run in a Northerly direction along the Easterly line of a canal to a point in the Northerly line of said Lot Number Three (3), said point also being in the original Southerly bank of Coosa River; thence run in an Easterly direction along the Northerly line of said Lot Number Three (3) to the Northeast corner thereof; thence run in a Southerly direction along the East line of said lot a distance of 559.2 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of Lot Number Three (3).

All the above described property being in J.M. Hood’s Subdivision of Lots Number One thru

Seven, both inclusive, Parcel Number One, Riverview Estates, according to the map of said

Redivision recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 103, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, save and except those portions thereof lying below the 511 foot contour line conveyed to Alabama Power Company by instrument recorded in Book “955”, Page 226, and subject to flood rights granted to Alabama Power Company in said instrument.

Parcel Two:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of Lot 13; thence run South 87 degrees 46 minutes West, along the South line thereof, 15.00 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning, run North 11 degrees 39 minutes West, 246. 16 feet to a point; thence run North 06 degrees 48 minutes East, 227.54 feet to a point in the Northwest line of said Lot #3; thence run North 51 degrees 26 minutes East, along said Northwest line 123.23 feet to the Northwest comer of the parcel of land described in Deed Book 1289, page 489, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run South 12 degrees 48 minutes West, along the West line of said “1289-489” parcel 299.41 feet to a point; thence run South 01 degrees 39 minutes West, along said west line of”1289-489” parcel 252.00 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of aforesaid Lot #3, in Block 1, of J.M. Hood’s Redivision of Lots# 1-7, Parcel 1, Riverview Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, page 103, Probate Office, Etowah

County, Alabama, save and except those portions of subject lands lying below the 511 feet

elevation contour conveyed to Alabama Power Company and being subject to Alabama Power Company flood rights up to 512 feet elevation contour.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1302 Turtle Cove Rd, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-018574

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

November 8, 15 and 22, 2019

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robin Davenport and Donald George, married, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for CitiMortgage, Inc., on October 16, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number 3303512; and subsequently transferred to CitiMortgage, Inc.; CitiMortgage, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on December 2, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL 1: THE NORTHWEST 92 1/2 FEET OF LOTS NO. FIVE (5) AND SIX (6) IN BLOCK TWENTY FOUR (24) OF THE ORIGINAL SURVEY OF ATTALLA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “A” PAGES 226-227 OFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; AND LYING AND BEING IN ATTALLA, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL 2: LOTS NUMBERS THREE (3) AND FOUR (4) IN BLOCK TWENTY FOUR (24) IN THE ORIGINAL SURVEY OF ATTALLA, AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “A” PAGES 226 AND 227, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL 3: THE ANNULLED THIRD AVENUE EXTENDING FROM 5TH STREET TO 6TH STREET, AND LYING BETWEEN BLOCKS TWENTY FOUR (24) AND TWENTY FIVE (25) ACCORDING TO THE ORIGINAL SURVEY OF ATTALLA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “A” PAGES 226 AND 227 PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN ATTALLA, ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

CitiMortgage, Inc.

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

November 8, 15 and 22, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donal Neal Cline And Wife Debbie Cline to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Home Point Financial Corporation, its successors and assigns dated August 26, 2015; said mortgage being recorded on September 11, 2015, as Instrument No. 3423433 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Home Point Financial Corporation in Instrument 3450342 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Home Point Financial Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 30th day of December, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE:

LOT NUMBER FIFTEEN (15) IN BLOCK NUMBER FIVE (5), AND A LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS COMMENCING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS NOS. 14 AND 15 WITH THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF CARNAHAN DRIVE AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OF FIRST ADDITION TO MOUNTAIN BROW ESTATES, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN BOOK OF TOWN PLATS “F”, PAGE 359; AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG SAID SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF CARNAHAN DRIVE A DISTANCE OF 20 FEET TO A POINT; AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH SAID DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 14 AND 15 A DISTANCE OF 220 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF LOT NO. 14; AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG SAID LINE OF LOT NO. 14; A DISTANCE OF 20 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF LOT NO. 14 WITH SAID DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 14 AND 15; AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG SAID DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 14 AND 15 A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING WHAT IS COMMONLY REFERRED TO AS THE NORTHEASTERLY 20 FEET OF LOT NUMBER FOURTEEN (14), AND BEING A PORTION OF LOT NUMBER FOURTEEN (14) IN BLOCK NUMBER FIVE (5), ALL OF THE ABOVEAND FOREGOING PROPERTY BEING IN FIRST ADDITION TO MOUNTAIN BROW ESTATES ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN BOOK OF TOWN PLATS “F”, PAGE 359, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; AND BEING SUBJECT TO MINERAL RESERVATIONS AS RECORDED IN DEED RECORD “MM”, PAGE 448, AND RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS BY ALLEN E. CLAYTON AND WIFE, GWYNELL M. CLAYTON DATED JULY 2, 1956, RECORDED IN MISC. RECORDED “16”, PAGE 285, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1429 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

HOME POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9212019

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 15, 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Amber C. Paine Wife Michael B. Paine Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation dated January 27, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on January 31, 2017, as Instrument No. 3446079 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company in Instrument 3478577 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of January, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lot Number 7, in Block Number 9, in the Second Addition to Monte Vista, according to Map recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 365, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1025 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9105318

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 15, 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 16th day of December, 2011, by Melissa R. Williams, as mortgagor, in favor of Bama Properties, LLC, as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of The Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama at Inst. # 3359737, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sale at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 13th day of December, 2019, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7 of Lakeview Gardens Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “L”, Page 79, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, and paying the mortgage debt and the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED POPRERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OF RECOURSE, EXPERESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE, AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Jason Knowles at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

Attorney for Mortgagee

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

Jason@kkslawgroup.com

November 15, 22 and 29, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Burford Cowart appointed Personal Representative 10/10/2019 Estate of Herman B. Cowart deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Ellen Clay Morris appointed Personal Representative 10/31/2019 Estate of Mary Ellis Clay deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 8, 15, and 22, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Kathy Rakestraw Vasser appointed Personal Representative 10/15/2019 Estate of Danny Ray Vasser deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 15, 22 and 29, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Gwendolyn Estell appointed Personal Representative 10/21/2019 Estate of Mary L. Heard deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 15, 22 and 29, 2019

ORDINANCE NO. O-34-19

Amending Fiscal Year 2020 General Fund Budget

WHEREAS, the City of Gadsden applied for and accepted a grant from Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Grant for the purchase of an Explosive Ordinance Device and Hazardous Material Equipment for future use by the Gadsden Police Department Bomb Squad, in the amount of $36,986.00.

Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the General Fund Budget adopted by Ordinance No. O-29-19 (Fiscal Year 2020 Budget), is amended by increasing the revenue account #192-8555-331.00-00 in the amount of $36,986.00, by increasing the account #192-8555-426.60-25 in the amount of $1,110.00, by increasing account #192-8555-426.70-30 in the amount of $34,000.00 and by increasing account #192-8555-426.43-30 in the amount of $1,876.00.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on November 5, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 15, 2019

ORDINANCE NO. O-35-19

Authorizing Conveyance of Certain Property

Whereas, the City of Gadsden owns the following described property pursuant to a warranty deed dated June 6, 2008;

A lot described as beginning at a point in the east line of lot number one, which is forty feet northerly, measured along the east line of said lot one, from the southeast corner thereof, and from thence run in a westerly direction and parallel with the south lines of lots one and three, a distance of 100 feet to a point in the west line of lot three, thence northerly and along the west line of lot three a distance of forty four feet; thence easterly and parallel with the south line of lots three and one, a distance of one hundred feet to a point in the east line of said lot one; thence southerly and along the east line of said lot one a distance of forty four feet to the south eighty four feet of lots one and three, in block number 12, the Hill and Cansler Addition to the City of Gadsden, as recorded in the map in book “a”, page 74 & 75, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Whereas, Fredy Armando Marroquin Lopez has offered to pay $1,000.00 for the property;

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

This real property is not needed for any municipal or public purpose. The Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute a quitclaim deed to and in favor of Fredy Armando Marroquin Lopez for the sum of One Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($1,000.00).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on November 5, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

November 15, 2019

INVITATION TO BID

DOCUMENT 00105

Project: 2019 Periodic Bid for Sanitary Sewer Manhole Rehabilitation

Owner: The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden

Engineer: CDG Engineers & Associates, Inc.

Sealed bids will be received, opened, and publicly read by the Owner for the referenced Project. The Owner will receive Bids until 2:00 PM on the 11th day of December 2019. The bid opening will be held at the offices of The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden (GWWSB) located at 515 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

A mandatory Pre-bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 AM on the 3rd day of December, 2019. The pre-bid Meeting will be held at the offices of The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden (GWWSB) located at 515 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

The Project is for a periodic bid that consists of rehabilitation of sanitary sewer manholes within the GWWSB’s service area. Each Work Authorization will be designated by GWWSB, or its consultant, as needed utilizing unit prices for commonly performed contractor work items. Construction of these projects is intended to be performed within the shortest possible time frame with the work beginning and ending on dates selected for each work authorization. Failure to comply with the times specified within each Work Authorization may, in the sole determination of GWWSB, result in the contractor being prohibited from additional work for GWWSB, until such time as contractor is back on schedule. Contractor must meet experience requirements and be able to mobilize onsite within seventy-two (72) hours of an emergency call from GWWSB. Contractors must submit with their bid a completed Bidder’s Qualification form and any valid licenses and insurance.

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the office of CDG Engineers & Associates, 224 Broad Street, Suite 201, Gadsden, AL 35951, (256) 543-9431 or at the office of the GWWSB, located at 515 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. Paper copies are available upon receipt of a non-refundable fee in the amount of $50.00 for one set. PDF electronic copies are available via email at no cost to the bidder.

Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond or cashier’s check in the amount of a sum no less than five (5) percent of the Bid Price but not more than $50,000.00.

All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, bidder’s license number, address and name of the project.

Your Bid will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of 90 days after submission.

The attention of bidders is called to the provisions of State Law Governing General Contractors, as set forth in Title 34, Chapter 8, Article 1, Code of Alabama of 1975, as amended; and the provisions of said law shall govern bidders insofar as it is applicable. The above-mentioned provisions of the Code make it illegal for the Owner to consider a bid from anyone who is not properly licensed under such code provisions. In addition, bidders must carry the municipal and utility construction classification as listed in the latest edition of the Roster of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. The Owner, therefore, will not consider any bid unless the bidder produces evidence that he is so licensed. Neither will the Owner enter into a Contract with a foreign corporation which is not qualified under State Law to do business in the State of Alabama.

The attention of nonresident bidders is called to the provisions of Alabama Law, Title 39, Chapter 3, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended, relating to preference to be given to resident contractors in Alabama over nonresident contractors in the award of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident contactor, and to the requirements that the bid documents tendered by any nonresident contractor must be accompanied by “a written opinion of an attorney-at-law licensed to practice law in such nonresident contractor’s state of domicile as to the preference, in any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities who’s principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts”.

Each Bidder, and each Subcontractor, is required to complete and submit Document 00450 (Affidavit of Immigration Compliance along with their E-Verify Program Memorandum of Understanding) and Document 00300 (Bidder’s Qualifications) at the time of the Bid. No Contract will be awarded to any Bidder who does not submit the required documents.

Contractor will be required to provide two (2) Owner’s Protective Liability Policies. Named Insured shall be as follows:

The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden CDG Engineers & Associates, Inc.

See Section 00700 – General Conditions for full details.

The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids.

The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden

Chad Hare, General Manager

November 15, 2019

INVITATION TO BID

DOCUMENT 00105

Project:2019 Periodic Bid for Sewer Rehabilitation by Cured-In-Place Pipe Lining (CIPP) Methods

Owner: The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden

Engineer: CDG Engineers & Associates, Inc.

Sealed bids will be received, opened, and publicly read by the Owner for the referenced Project. The Owner will receive Bids until 2:00 PM on the 11th day of December 2019. The bid opening will be held at the offices of The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden (GWWSB) located at 515 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

A mandatory Pre-bid Meeting will be held at 1:30 PM on the 3rd day of December 2019. The pre-bid Meeting will be held at the offices of The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden (GWWSB) located at 515 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

The Project is for a periodic bid that consists of utilizing cured-in-place pipe lining (CIPP) for the rehabilitation of sanitary sewer piping within the GWWSB’s service area. Each Work Authorization will be designated by GWWSB, or its consultant, as needed utilizing unit prices for commonly performed contractor work items. Construction of these projects is intended to be performed within the shortest possible time frame with the work beginning and ending on dates selected for each work authorization. Failure to comply with the times specified within each Work Authorization may, in the sole determination of GWWSB, result in the contractor being prohibited from additional work for GWWSB, until such time as contractor is back on schedule. Contractor must meet experience requirements and be able to mobilize onsite within seventy-two (72) hours of an emergency call from GWWSB. Contractors must submit with their bid a completed Bidder’s Qualification form and any valid licenses and insurance.

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the office of CDG Engineers & Associates, 224 Broad Street, Suite 201, Gadsden, AL 35951, (256) 543-9431 or at the office of the GWWSB, located at 515 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. Paper copies are available upon receipt of a non-refundable fee in the amount of $50.00 for one set. PDF electronic copies are available via email at no cost to the bidder.

Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond or cashier’s check in the amount of a sum no less than five (5) percent of the Bid Price but not more than $50,000.00.

All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, bidder’s license number, address and name of the project.

Your Bid will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of 90 days after submission.

The attention of bidders is called to the provisions of State Law Governing General Contractors, as set forth in Title 34, Chapter 8, Article 1, Code of Alabama of 1975, as amended; and the provisions of said law shall govern bidders insofar as it is applicable. The above-mentioned provisions of the Code make it illegal for the Owner to consider a bid from anyone who is not properly licensed under such code provisions. In addition, bidders must carry the municipal and utility construction classification as listed in the latest edition of the Roster of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. The Owner, therefore, will not consider any bid unless the bidder produces evidence that he is so licensed. Neither will the Owner enter into a Contract with a foreign corporation which is not qualified under State Law to do business in the State of Alabama.

The attention of nonresident bidders is called to the provisions of Alabama Law, Title 39, Chapter 3, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended, relating to preference to be given to resident contractors in Alabama over nonresident contractors in the award of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident contactor, and to the requirements that the bid documents tendered by any nonresident contractor must be accompanied by “a written opinion of an attorney-at-law licensed to practice law in such nonresident contractor’s state of domicile as to the preference, in any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities who’s principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts”.

Each Bidder, and each Subcontractor, is required to complete and submit Document 00450 (Affidavit of Immigration Compliance along with their E-Verify Program Memorandum of Understanding) and Document 00300 (Bidder’s Qualifications) at the time of the Bid. No Contract will be awarded to any Bidder who does not submit the required documents.

Contractor will be required to provide two (2) Owner’s Protective Liability Policies. Named Insured shall be as follows:

The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden CDG Engineers & Associates, Inc.

See Section 00700 – General Conditions for full details.

The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids.

The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden

Chad Hare, General Manager

November 15, 2019

INVITATION TO BID

DOCUMENT 00105

Project: 2019 Periodic Bid for Sewer Rehabilitation by Pipe Bursting

Owner: The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden

Engineer: CDG Engineers & Associates, Inc.

Sealed bids will be received, opened, and publicly read by the Owner for the referenced Project. The Owner will receive Bids until 2:00 PM on the 11th day of December 2019. The bid opening will be held at the offices of The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden (GWWSB) located at 515 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

A mandatory Pre-bid Meeting will be held at 11:00 AM on the 3rd day of December 2019. The pre-bid Meeting will be held at the offices of The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden (GWWSB) located at 515 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

The Project is for a periodic bid that consists of pipe bursting for the rehabilitation of sanitary sewer piping within the GWWSB’s service area. Each Work Authorization will be designated by GWWSB, or its consultant, as needed utilizing unit prices for commonly performed contractor work items. Construction of these projects is intended to be performed within the shortest possible time frame with the work beginning and ending on dates selected for each work authorization. Failure to comply with the times specified within each Work Authorization may, in the sole determination of GWWSB, result in the contractor being prohibited from additional work for GWWSB, until such time as contractor is back on schedule. Contractor must meet experience requirements and be able to mobilize onsite within seventy-two (72) hours of an emergency call from GWWSB. Contractors must submit with their bid a completed Bidder’s Qualification form and any valid licenses and insurance.

Bidding Documents may be obtained from the office of CDG Engineers & Associates, 224 Broad Street, Suite 201, Gadsden, AL 35951, (256) 543-9431 or at the office of the GWWSB, located at 515 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. Paper copies are available upon receipt of a non-refundable fee in the amount of $50.00 for one set. PDF electronic copies are available via email at no cost to the bidder.

Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond or cashier’s check in the amount of a sum no less than five (5) percent of the Bid Price but not more than $50,000.00.

All bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, bidder’s license number, address and name of the project.

Your Bid will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of 90 days after submission.

The attention of bidders is called to the provisions of State Law Governing General Contractors, as set forth in Title 34, Chapter 8, Article 1, Code of Alabama of 1975, as amended; and the provisions of said law shall govern bidders insofar as it is applicable. The above-mentioned provisions of the Code make it illegal for the Owner to consider a bid from anyone who is not properly licensed under such code provisions. In addition, bidders must carry the municipal and utility construction classification as listed in the latest edition of the Roster of the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. The Owner, therefore, will not consider any bid unless the bidder produces evidence that he is so licensed. Neither will the Owner enter into a Contract with a foreign corporation which is not qualified under State Law to do business in the State of Alabama.

The attention of nonresident bidders is called to the provisions of Alabama Law, Title 39, Chapter 3, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended, relating to preference to be given to resident contractors in Alabama over nonresident contractors in the award of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident contactor, and to the requirements that the bid documents tendered by any nonresident contractor must be accompanied by “a written opinion of an attorney-at-law licensed to practice law in such nonresident contractor’s state of domicile as to the preference, in any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities who’s principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts”.

Each Bidder, and each Subcontractor, is required to complete and submit Document 00450 (Affidavit of Immigration Compliance along with their E-Verify Program Memorandum of Understanding) and Document 00300 (Bidder’s Qualifications) at the time of the Bid. No Contract will be awarded to any Bidder who does not submit the required documents.

Contractor will be required to provide two (2) Owner’s Protective Liability Policies. Named Insured shall be as follows:

The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden CDG Engineers & Associates, Inc.

See Section 00700 – General Conditions for full details.

The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids.

The Waterworks and Sewer Board of The City of Gadsden

Chad Hare, General Manager

November 15, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION, PROBATE OF WILL

In the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

In the Matter of the Estate of Beryl F. Wilburn, Deceased

Case No: S-74414

To: Kristy Keys, Whereabouts Unknown

Please take notice that a certain paper in writing, purporting to The Last WILL and Testament of Beryl F. Wilburn was filled in my office by Barbara Ann Wilburn, and the 7th day of January, 2020 at 11:00 o’clock A.M. was appointed a date and time for the hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, this the 1st day of November 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 8, 15, and 22, 2019

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

1125 GARDNER LAND TRUST

Plaintiff,

VS

Case Number CV-2019-900674

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGIN AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 11, BLOCK NO. 1 OF R.M. FOWLER’S ADDITION AND RUN NORTHERLY ALONG THE EAST LINE OF LOTS NO. 11 AND 25 A DISTANCE OF 104.63 FEET; TEHENCE DEFLECT 85 DEGREES 08 MINUTES LEFT AND RUN A DISTANCE OF 36.0 FEET; THENCE DEFLECT 81 DEGREES 37 MINUTES LEFT AND RUN A DISTANCE 14.0 FEET; THENCE DEFLECT 91 DEGREES 45 MINTUES RIGHT AND RUN A DISTANCE OF 36.5 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF LOT NO. 13; THENCE DEFLECT 105 DEGREES 00 MINUTES LEFT AND RUN SOUTHERLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF LOT NO. 13 A DISTANCE OF 80.9 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF GARDNER STREET; THENCE DEFLECT 73 DEGREES 05 MINUTES LEFT AND RUN SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF GARDNER STREET A DISTANCE OF 77.7 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 11 AND PORTION OF LOTSNO. 12, 13, 24, AND 25 LYING AND BEING IN BLOCK NO. 1 OF R.M. FOLWER’S ADDITIONAS RECORED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 165, IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, BEING SITUATED IN GADSDEN, ALABAMA.

and

RAYMOND FROST, INCLUDING ANY DEVISES OF THE SAME, FIRST ALABAMA BANK AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property, Defendants

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

The Defendants, RAYMOND FROST and/or his heirs or next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quite Title filed by 1125 Gardner Land Trust within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 12th day of

August, 2019

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

November 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2019

AMENDED NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

STEEL CITY PARTNER, LLC.

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

CV-2019-900717

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 12, BLOCK 7 IN THE MOUNTAIN BROOKS REARRANGEMENT AND ADDITION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK E, PAGE 11 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

and

HERMN B. SPIEGNER, MATTIE MAE SPIEGNER, INCLUDING ANY DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHO ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

DEFENDANTS.

AMENDED NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

This Amended Notice of Complaint For Bill to Quiet Title is being filled to correct the name of the LLC. The defendants, HERMAN B. SPIEGNER and MATTIE MAE SPIEGNER and/or their heirs or next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quite Title filed by Steel City Partners, LLC within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against

you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 29th day of October, 2019

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

November 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

In the Probate County of Etowah County, Alabama

In the Matter of the Adoption of Philip Jason

Bozeman

Case No: A-1504

To: Natural Father, whereabouts unknown

Take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Tabitha Celina Bozeman (natural mother) has been filed by Philip Jason Bozeman, set to be heard on the 19th day of December, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock P.M. at the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden Alabama. Minor child’s birth date is October 19, 2009.

Please be advised that should if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

Done this 17th day of October, 2019

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

Name and address of Attonrey:

Shannon Millican

Attorney for Petitioner

225 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7610

October 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: John Dowling Walters and any unknown fathers

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that Petitions for Adoption of Children born to Angela Nicole Odom, were filed on September 26, 2019, and are set to be heard on the 7th day of January 2020 at 10:30 A.M., alleging that John Dowling Walters and any unknown fathers have refused service and/or that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor children is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor children’s dates of birth are: June 9, 2009 and June 13, 2011.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Alan L. Jackson, Esquire

452 US Highway 431

P.O. Box 526

Boaz, AL. 35957

This the 30th day of October 2019

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

November 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2019

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF ADOPTION PETITION OF:

BABY GIRL C.P.S.

CASE NO: A-1522

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born of A.S., was filed on the 17th day of October, 2019, alleging that the whereabouts and identity of the natural father are unknown and/or that the natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of a putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 09/13/2019.

Please be advise that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein with Petitioner’s Adoption Attorney, Robert T. Noone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of Probate Court of Etowah County, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 4th day of

November, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Attorney for Petitioners:

Robert R. Noone, Esq.

Adoption Attorney

PO Box 2425

Gadsden, AL. 35903

256-689-0565

November 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2019

PUBLICATION ON NAME CHANGE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE NAME CHANGE OF: HUNTER WAYNE McCULLOUGH

CASE NO: S-10706

A MINOR CHILD

PUBLICATION ON NAME CHANGE

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

A CHILD BORN TO ALISHA JAY RAWSON, 10190 BEAIRD ROAD, GADSDEN, AL. 35903

You will take notice that a Petition for Change of Name of Minor Child born to Alisha Jay Rawson (Natural Mother) alleging that the identity of the natural father of said minor child is unknown and/or has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to be aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. The minor child’s birth date is May 16, 2013.

Please be advised that should any individual claiming to be parent of said minor child and who wishes to contest this name change must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Haley K. Tucker, whose name and address is shown below, and the Clerk of Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, at 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 4th day of November 2019

Name and Address of Attorney:

Haley K. Tucker, Esq.

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

400 Broad Street, Suite 105

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Scott W. Hassell

Etowah County Judge of Probate

November 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2019

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUTNY, ALABAMA

MICHAEL R. CHESTNUT,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

CASE NO: CV-2017-900925.00

MICHAEL SOUDER d/b/a

EARTHSCAPE LANDSCAPING & DESIGN, LLC.

DEFENDANT.

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF, Michael Chestnut, having moved the Court for an order directing service of Post Judgment Interrogatories to be made upon Michael Souder d/b/a Earthscape Landscaping & Design, LLC., Defendant, by publication, and it appearing the Defendant is avoiding service, it is ORDERED that service be made by publication as provided by law.

This the 29th day of October 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court, Etowah County, Alabama

November 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-19-900810-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,570.00U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re:

Desmond Jerrell Peterson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of December 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 11th day of October, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-19-900802-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,041.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re:

Justin Scott Mansel

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED

CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of December, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 11th day of October, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

NOTICE OF SALE

In The Circuit of Etowah County, Alabama

Mr. Refrigeration, Inc.

Plaintiff

Case No.

CV-2017-900767

VS.

Billie Miller

Defendant

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Order of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, dated 8/6/2019, Civil Action No. CV-2017-900767, I will sell, on the 10 day of December, 2019, at 1:30 o’clock p.m. for cash to the highest bidder on the Courthouse steps, Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property:

1170 Whorton Bend Road, Rainbow City, Alabama, 35906, more particularly described in that certain deed recorded Document #D2006-0059, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

The purpose of the sale is for collection of the proceeds therefrom to the owner for the satisfaction of a lien thereof

This the 24 day of October 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk, Circuit Court, Etowah County,

Alabama

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter & Haney, LLC

235 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-546-1656

November 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2019

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURTOF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

Citibank, N.A. not in Its individual

capacity but solely as Trustee, of NRZ

Plaintiff,

CASE NO.

3I-CV-2019-900671.00

vs.

Ronnie McBurnett, Laura McBurnett

Defendants.

PUBLICATION

NOTICE

To:

Ronnie McBumett,

Laura McBumett

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that Citibank, N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee, of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI has filed its written complaint on August 9, 2019 in the Etowah County Circuit Court against Ronnie McBurnett, Laura McBurnett (“Defendants”). Numerous attempts to locate the Defendants have been unsuccessful due to his/her/their avoidance of service of process.

This notice is to run for four consecutive weeks, October 25, 2019, November 1, 2019, November 8, 2019 and November 15, 2019. You are hereby notified that you must answer the complaint by the 15th day of December 2019, which is 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

Done this 23 day of October 2019.

Clerk of the Etowah County Circuit Court

Cassandra Johnson

October 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

NOTICE OF HEARING TO PROBATE AN ESTATE

In the matter of the Estate of Dan Wells, Deceased

Case No: S-10688

To: The Unknown nieces and nephews of Dan Wells, whose whereabouts are unknown, must take notice that a Petition to Probate the Estate of Dan Wells, deceased, has been filled by Theresa Brown in said court and that a hearing on said petition has been set for 3rd day of December, 2019 at 10:00 AM before the Probate Court of Etowah County. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this Petition to probate the estate you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner names below and the Clerk of the Probate Court, Etowah County, Alabama no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published

Jack Floyd

Attorney for the Petitioner

808 Chesnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

October 25, November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

To: Joshua Corey Jackson, Linda R. Davis, and unknown Defendants, No. 1 to 20.

You are hereby notified that Ferrah Danyell Pritchett, has filed a lawsuit against both of you in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case Number CV-18-900247 and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication entered by the Court, you are required to file with the Clerk of this Court and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney Jack Floyd, 808 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama an answer to the complaint within 30 days after he last publication of this notice or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 30th day of September 2019.

Cassandra Sam Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC

Attorney for Petitioners

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-6328

October 25,November 1, 8 and 15, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

TELISHA M. BLOUNT, Plaintiff,

vs

Case No: 31-CV-2019-900541

CAITLIN CARON DILLARD, Defendants.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Defendant, Caitlin Caron Dillard, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint for monetary relief filed on June 26, 2019, in conjunction with an incident wherein the Plaintiff was injured, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Civil Action No. CV2019-900541, Circuit Court of Jefferson County. Defendant, Caitlin Caron Dillard, is required to answer such Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last publication on or before December 30, 2019 by filing a copy of her Answer with the Etowah County Circuit Court Clerk and mailing a copy to Plaintiff’s Counsel.

DONE 4th day of November 2019

Cassandra Johnson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Alyssa Noles Daniels, Esq.

SHUNNARAH INJURY LAWYERS, P.C.

2900 1ST AVENUE SOUTH

P: (205) 983-8169

F: (205) 983-8469

Attorney for Plaintiff

November 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/20/2019

2007 Chevrolet Uplander, VIN: 1GNDV23W58D109208

2001 Chevrolet Impala, VIN: 2G1WG5EK9B1296066

2013 Ford Escape, VIN: 1FMCUDGX7DUB19937

1994 Mercury Marquis, VIN: 2MELM75WORX695830

UNI Towing

2075 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL 35954

November 15 and 22, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/20/2019

2003 Ford Taurus, VIN:1FAFP552X3A168570

2010 Chevrolet Equinox, VIN:2CNALPEW6A6315665

2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, VIN:1GNDT13S932249103

Twenty Four Seven Towing and Recovery

3800 W Meighan Blvd

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-630-2015

November 15 and 22, 2019