Keep Smiling with Rosie Preston: An open letter to my mother

Dearest mother,

How the time has flown, yet each year has brought joy, love, pain, and yes, even rejection. I’ve learned to live with all of it during my lifetime.

But yesterday as I visited with you, I was so happy to see your sweet face. It had been almost four weeks since I’d been able to visit you, as I had basically shattered my left knee and had surgery. Now, this surgery is one I thought was going to be like a band-aid, but it involved my knee cut open and the Bursa cleaned out. So far, I’ve been to physical therapy twice and have found that getting well involves physical pain.

In comparison, I’ve suffered a type of emotional pain, the pain of rejection from either friends or family. I have hit bottom before I called out to my Lord for help, and my prayers were answered.

I am no longer waking up every morning thinking about the pain of rejection that seems to have followed me at different times during my life.

So, for the last few days, even though the physical pain reached Level 8 at times, I refused to wish my life away by drowning in it. I made myself busy with the life around me and reminded myself to be thankful for what I do have, for the people who love me and believe in me and will always be there for me as I grow older with time.

So, for this week’s article, I am sharing a poem my mother wrote about time. Her name is Shirley Preston and she is almost 85 years old. This was written many years ago.

Past, present, and future, entwined, everlasting time

Gone never to return, here never to stay.

What lies ahead, dare we say, or even pray?

Happiness close by, times flies swiftly,

The summer sun was warm. Now the wind is cold.

And in between the seasons, we all grow old.

Quickly goes the time, snow falls gently,

Covering the dead leaves, white and beautiful!

Untouched by human hands.

Blissfully, i soak the loveliness

Of nature into my soul,

Wondering if the little bird outside my window is cold,

Then he flies the other way

Oh, why did he wait until so bitter cold a day?

Tip of the Week: As I have grown older, I have realized that it’s just as my daddy said – “I just woke up one day and I was an old man!” I stood transfixed, not understanding it at all until it happened to me a few years ago. So be thankful for each day, for the people you love and love you back!

Be thankful for a warm home, food on the table and a soft pillow to rest on each night. Be in prayer for those around us whom we see them every day – the homeless, the forgotten, the ones who are hungry or cold.

May God bless the churches and the organizations that reach out to help so many people during this 2019 Thanksgiving season!