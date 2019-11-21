Legals for 11/22 - 11/28/2019

__________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph Brandon George and wife, Amy George, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 25th day of April, 2014, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3401944, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 2nd day of December, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at the Northwest corner of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4, Section 30, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian and run North 87deg 00’00” East along the North line thereof, 81.00 feet to a point; thence run South 28deg 26’00” East, leaving said North line, 551.90 feet to a point; thence run South 68deg 55’00” West, 108.30 feet to a point; thence run South 58deg 30’00” West, 300.00 feet to a point; thence run South 52deg 43’00” West, 440.00 feet to an existing ½” pipe on the Southeasterly right of way of Macon Drive (40’R/W); thence continue South 52deg 43’00” West, along said right of way, 120.00 feet to an existing “Hunt” capped rebar and the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence run South 28deg 24’21” East, leaving said right of way, 346.90 feet to an existing ½” rebar; thence run South 52deg 47’02” West, 240.55 feet to a point; thence run North 28deg 29’08” West, 350.19 feet to an existing pinch pipe on said right of way; thence run North 53deg 34’35” East, along said right of way, 240.35 feet to the point of beginning; said property being a portion of the E1/2 of the SW1/4, Section 30, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 8, 15 and 22, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenny L. Beck and wife, Nina H. Beck, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 23rd day of July, 2012, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3370829, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 2nd day of December, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 11 in Mountain Shadows Unit 1, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 63, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its

Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 8, 15 and 22, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Johnathan Barnard An Unmarried Man lauren Cochran An Unmarried Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, its successors and assigns dated October 19, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on October 19, 2018, as Instrument No. 3474992 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank

in Instrument 3489820 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Renasant Bank

, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 5th day of December, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit

Lot Number Thirty-Two (32) in Jenkins Addition to Southside, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 5, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 3166 Jenkins Circle S, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said

mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9216619

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 8, 15 and 22, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 24, 2015 by Devin Andrew Allen and Brittany Leigh Allen, husband and wife, as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, FSB, and recorded in Instrument # at 3419992 on June 30, 2015, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3482987 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on December 16, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel One:

Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) and a portion of Lot Number Three (3) in Block Number one (1), said portion of Lot number Three (3) being described as follows:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot Number (3), and from thence run in a Westerly direction along the South Line of said lot a distance of 15 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 93 degrees 53 feet to the right and run in a Northerly direction a distance of 252 feet to a point; then deflect an angle of 11 degrees 09 feet to the right and run in a Northerly direction along the Easterly line of a canal to a point in the Northerly line of said Lot Number Three (3), said point also being in the original Southerly bank of Coosa River; thence run in an Easterly direction along the Northerly line of said Lot Number Three (3) to the Northeast corner thereof; thence run in a Southerly direction along the East line of said lot a distance of 559.2 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of Lot Number Three (3).

All the above described property being in J.M. Hood’s Subdivision of Lots Number One thru

Seven, both inclusive, Parcel Number One, Riverview Estates, according to the map of said

Redivision recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 103, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, save and except those portions thereof lying below the 511 foot contour line conveyed to Alabama Power Company by instrument recorded in Book “955”, Page 226, and subject to flood rights granted to Alabama Power Company in said instrument.

Parcel Two:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of Lot 13; thence run South 87 degrees 46 minutes West, along the South line thereof, 15.00 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning, run North 11 degrees 39 minutes West, 246. 16 feet to a point; thence run North 06 degrees 48 minutes East, 227.54 feet to a point in the Northwest line of said Lot #3; thence run North 51 degrees 26 minutes East, along said Northwest line 123.23 feet to the Northwest comer of the parcel of land described in Deed Book 1289, page 489, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run South 12 degrees 48 minutes West, along the West line of said “1289-489” parcel 299.41 feet to a point; thence run South 01 degrees 39 minutes West, along said west line of”1289-489” parcel 252.00 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of aforesaid Lot #3, in Block 1, of J.M. Hood’s Redivision of Lots# 1-7, Parcel 1, Riverview Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, page 103, Probate Office, Etowah

County, Alabama, save and except those portions of subject lands lying below the 511 feet

elevation contour conveyed to Alabama Power Company and being subject to Alabama Power Company flood rights up to 512 feet elevation contour.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1302 Turtle Cove Rd, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-018574

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

November 8, 15 and 22, 2019

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robin Davenport and Donald George, married, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for CitiMortgage, Inc., on October 16, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number 3303512; and subsequently transferred to CitiMortgage, Inc.; CitiMortgage, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on December 2, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL 1: THE NORTHWEST 92 1/2 FEET OF LOTS NO. FIVE (5) AND SIX (6) IN BLOCK TWENTY FOUR (24) OF THE ORIGINAL SURVEY OF ATTALLA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “A” PAGES 226-227 OFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; AND LYING AND BEING IN ATTALLA, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL 2: LOTS NUMBERS THREE (3) AND FOUR (4) IN BLOCK TWENTY FOUR (24) IN THE ORIGINAL SURVEY OF ATTALLA, AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “A” PAGES 226 AND 227, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL 3: THE ANNULLED THIRD AVENUE EXTENDING FROM 5TH STREET TO 6TH STREET, AND LYING BETWEEN BLOCKS TWENTY FOUR (24) AND TWENTY FIVE (25) ACCORDING TO THE ORIGINAL SURVEY OF ATTALLA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “A” PAGES 226 AND 227 PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN ATTALLA, ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

CitiMortgage, Inc.

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

November 8, 15 and 22, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donal Neal Cline And Wife Debbie Cline to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Home Point Financial Corporation, its successors and assigns dated August 26, 2015; said mortgage being recorded on September 11, 2015, as Instrument No. 3423433 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Home Point Financial Corporation

in Instrument 3450342 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Home Point Financial Corporation

, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 30th day of December, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE:

LOT NUMBER FIFTEEN (15) IN BLOCK NUMBER FIVE (5), AND A LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS COMMENCING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS NOS. 14 AND 15 WITH THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF CARNAHAN DRIVE AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OF FIRST ADDITION TO MOUNTAIN BROW ESTATES, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN BOOK OF TOWN PLATS “F”, PAGE 359; AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG SAID SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF CARNAHAN DRIVE A DISTANCE OF 20 FEET TO A POINT; AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH SAID DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 14 AND 15 A DISTANCE OF 220 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF LOT NO. 14; AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG SAID LINE OF LOT NO. 14; A DISTANCE OF 20 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF SAID SOUTHEASTERLY LINE OF LOT NO. 14 WITH SAID DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 14 AND 15; AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG SAID DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 14 AND 15 A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING WHAT IS COMMONLY REFERRED TO AS THE NORTHEASTERLY 20 FEET OF LOT NUMBER FOURTEEN (14), AND BEING A PORTION OF LOT NUMBER FOURTEEN (14) IN BLOCK NUMBER FIVE (5), ALL OF THE ABOVEAND FOREGOING PROPERTY BEING IN FIRST ADDITION TO MOUNTAIN BROW ESTATES ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN BOOK OF TOWN PLATS “F”, PAGE 359, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; AND BEING SUBJECT TO MINERAL RESERVATIONS AS RECORDED IN DEED RECORD “MM”, PAGE 448, AND RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS BY ALLEN E. CLAYTON AND WIFE, GWYNELL M. CLAYTON DATED JULY 2, 1956, RECORDED IN MISC. RECORDED “16”, PAGE 285, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1429 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

HOME POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9212019

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 15, 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Amber C. Paine Wife Michael B. Paine Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation dated January 27, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on January 31, 2017, as Instrument No. 3446079 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company in Instrument 3478577 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of January, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lot Number 7, in Block Number 9, in the Second Addition to Monte Vista, according to Map recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 365, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1025 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9105318

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 15, 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 16th day of December, 2011, by Melissa R. Williams, as mortgagor, in favor of Bama Properties, LLC, as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of The Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama at Inst. # 3359737, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sale at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 13th day of December, 2019, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7 of Lakeview Gardens Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “L”, Page 79, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, and paying the mortgage debt and the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED POPRERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OF RECOURSE, EXPERESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE, AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPER1Y THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Jason Knowles at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

Attorney for Mortgagee

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

Jason@kkslawgroup.com

November 15, 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tabitha Martin An Unmarried Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Metro Bank, its successors and assigns dated June 22, 2015; said mortgage being recorded on June 23, 2015, as Instrument No. 3419596 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank in Instrument 3469999 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Renasant Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 16th day of December, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at a pinched pipe marking NW corner of Fraction ’G’ in Section 7, T-12-S, R-7-E; thence S89’33’50’E 186.01’ along the North line of said Fraction ’G’ to a ’PK’ nail; thence continue along said North line of said Fraction ’G’ S89’33’50’E 105.58 to a ’PK’ nail, said point being the point of beginning; thence continue along said North line of said Fraction ’G’ S89’33’50’E 116.98’ to a pinched pipe; thence leaving said North line of said Fraction ’G’ S06’03’00’W 199.99’ to a pinched pipe; thence N89’39’10’W 117.00’ to a ’’ rebar capped (CA-497-LS); thence N06’03’00’E 200.11’ to the point of beginning, containing 0.53 acres more or less. LESS AND ACCEPT any portion lying within the R/W of Dellee Street (30’ R/W).

Said property is commonly known as 2005 Dellee Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 936818

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 22, 29 and December 6, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Alex Freeman and wife, Catheryne C. Freeman, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 9th day of February, 2006, said mortgage being recorded at Document #M-2006-0596 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 16th day of December, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number Two (2) of Merit Springs, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 373 and 375, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 22, 29 and December 6, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Ellen Clay Morris appointed Personal Representative 10/31/2019 Estate of Mary Ellis Clay deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 8, 15, and 22, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Kathy Rakestraw Vasser appointed Personal Representative 10/15/2019 Estate of Danny Ray Vasser deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 15, 22 and 29, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Gwendolyn Estell appointed Personal Representative 10/21/2019 Estate of Mary L. Heard deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 15, 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION, PROBATE OF WILL

In the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

In the Matter of the Estate of Beryl F. Wilburn, Deceased

Case No: S-74414

To: Kristy Keys, Whereabouts Unknown

Please take notice that a certain paper in writing, purporting to The Last WILL and Testament of Beryl F. Wilburn was filled in my office by Barbara Ann Wilburn, and the 7th day of January, 2020 at 11:00 o’clock A.M. was appointed a date and time for the hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, this the 1st day of November 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 8, 15, and 22, 2019

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF FRANCES CANTRELL, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: S-10711

TO: Edith Rand, Flora Jean Heaton Herbuveaux, Jim Heaton, Kim Heaton: and unknown heirs at law and next of kin of Edith Cantrell and Homer Cantrell and Frances Cantrell

You will hereby take notice that on this day came James C. Inzer, III, and produced to the Court a paper in writing purporting to be a copy of the Last Will and Testament of Frances Cantrell, deceased, and petitions the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record as the Last Will and Testament of the said deceased.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office located a the Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama at 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the 8th day of January 2020, when the petition will be considered, and show, if anything you have to allege, why said paper writing should not be admitted to probate and record, as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

Ordered on this 5th day of November 2019.

Scott W. Hassell,

Probate Judge

November 22, 29 and December 6, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2203 CANSLER AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL

DESCRIPITION:

LTS 22-23 BLK 11 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

PO. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2321 CANSLER AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 16 BLK 9 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 GADSDEN IN GOVT LT 10 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRENDA L. LOYD ‘LF EST’, C/O DERA HOLLAND, 1301 WOOD AVE. ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, 1227 HALSEY STREET, GADSDEN, AL 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1227 HALSEY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 10-13 BLK 1 M F WALLS SUB PLAT E-57 34-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JERRY MICHAEL WORKS, 377 STARNES PARK, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 501 HENDERSON STREET, GADSDEN, AL 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 501 HENDERSON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL

DESCRIPTION:

LTS 7-8 BLK 21 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2203 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL

DESCRIPTION:

LT 23 & PT LT 24 BLK 2 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to THELMA L. JEFFERY, 8 ½ LAKEFRONT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 8 ½ LAKEFRONT AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL

DESCRIPTION:

LT 134 CONE MILLS PARCEL 4 PLAT F-57 31-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RAFE BODY, 11 LAKEFRONT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 11 LAKEFRONT AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL

DESCRIPTION:

LT 4 CONE MILLS PARCEL NO 6 PLAT F-61 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given HERIBERTON A. AVILLA, II & COURTNEY PRICE, 311 NORTH 6TH PLACE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 511 LINCOLN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 3 BLK 6 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given L.A. & DELLA MAE WARREN, ‘LF EST.’, C/O HORACE WARREN 8323 OHIO STREET, DETROIT, MI 48204, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1148 LITCHFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 32 BLK 45 GARDEN CITY SUBD NO 2 PLAT C-411 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TUSCACAL LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1563 LITCHFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 14 BLK 4 BROOKWOOD ADD PLAT D-89 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given KATHY MARIE SHAW, P.O. BOX 693, PINSON, ALABAMA 35126, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3327 MADISON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 21 BLK 2 MRS NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C-218-219 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given SANDRA E. WATSON, C/O WALTER WATSON, 2651 SHADY LANE SOUTH, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, 422 MADISON CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 422 MADISON CIRCLE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 4 BLK 2 WOODLAND PARK PLAT E-105 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given GARY MAXWELL HENRY, 727 RAINBOW HAVEN, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1207 MAYFLOWER STREET, in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PT LTS 1-2-3 BLK 1 HOLLY HOMES 2ND ADD PLAT D-245 35-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $601.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given CANDY JOHNSON C/O BRENDA ROGERS, 707 S. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1213 MAYFLOWER STREET, in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 7 & 10 BLK 1 HOLLY HOMES ADD #2 PLAT D-245 35-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $601.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given SURBURBAN GAS, INC., 2800 DARTMOUTH AVE. BESSEMER, ALABAMA 35020, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1121 W. MEIGHAN BLVD. in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 8 & SE 1/2 LT 9 J H GARDNER ADD PLAT A-125 GADSDEN SEC 5 TWP 12S R 6E 1357-197

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given JOHN DAVID SMITH, III, 104 DALEHAVEN PLACE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 3432 W. MEIGHAN BLVD., in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 2 BLK A FOX’S ADD PLAT D 255 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given CHARLIE KIRKPATRICK, C/O FRANCES ALLEN, 111 MORNINGVIEW COURT, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901; 403 AVALON LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 108 MORNINGVIEW COURT in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 25 BLK O OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TUSCACAL LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 209 MORNINGVIEW DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 23 BLK M OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given WILLIE BELL KIRKLAND, 1003 WAINWRIGHT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 217 MORNINGVIEW DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 27 BLK M OAKLEIGH EST SEC 25 TWP 11S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given ELDER ROY & BRO ROY COATS, 3023 COATS BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 202 MORNINGVIEW DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 16 BLK O OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given CHARLES E. & KHAN POSEY, 106 CLEVELAND COURT, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M.,, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 304 MORNINGVIEW DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 5 BLK L OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1607 MOUNT ZION AVENUE, in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 10 & S1/2 LT 11 BLK 5 EDGEWOOD ADD PLAT D-247 7-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE RD., BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2005 S. 11TH ST. in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 65 X 210 X 65 X 210 LYING IN SW1/4 SW1/4 N OF 11TH ST 8-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given MARVIN W WRIGHT, 2403 BRIARWOOD AVE. SW, FT. PAYNE, ALABAMA 35967, 196 TATE ESTATES RD. SW, ROME, GEORGIA 30161, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 507 N. 9TH ST. in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 8-9 & PT LT 10 BLK 5 LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JESSIE MARIE BARRON, 3 N. 28TH ST., GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 3 N. 28TH ST. in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 17 PARCEL 7 CONE MILLS PLAT F-63 GAD 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given JOHN E. & CATHRYN F. DIXON, #14 SUNSET DR. SE, CARTERSVILLE, GA 30121, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1920 NOCCALULA ROAD in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 8 BLK 3 MITCHELL PARK PLAT F-87 IN CITY OF GADSDEN SEC 29 TWP 11S R 6E)

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given KRISTI REED BUTLER, 304 WALDROP ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, 2235 FUHRMAN ROAD, SOUTHSIDE, AL 35907, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 712 NUCKOLLS STREET, in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

SW 150’ OF LOT 7 BLK 7 NOWLIN ADD PLAT B 20-21 GADSDEN SEC 11 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DIANNA R. BURRIS, 411 NUNNALLY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 411 NUNNALLY AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 5-6 BLK 3 MAYFLOWER ADD PLAT D-37 24-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BILLY WISE, 2345 McCLAIN AVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 110 OAKLEIGH DR in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 6 BLK O OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given CHARLES A. PRUITT, JR. C/O JAN PRUITT, 14413 MCCOY LANE, MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, ALABAMA 36555, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1028 PADENREICH AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 26-28 BLK 2 ROLLING GREEN FARM TRACTS E-36-37 SEC 15 TWP 12S R 6E BK 385 PT 139

Should be assessed with a lien of $341.50 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given RICHARD L. & LINDA K. MAYBEN CAMPBELL, 228 PARKWAY PLACE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 228 PARKWAY PLACE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 13-14 BLK 26 BELLEVUE HIGHLANDS 1ST ADD PLAT B-286-290 GADSDEN 32-11-6 (1/3 INT)

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given JUSTIN SHANE JENKINS, 9116 US HWY 278 EAST, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 504 PEARL STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 6 BLK 5 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given JESSIE MAE HARDY, EXEC., 1617 MURPHY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 512 PIONEER STREET, in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 25 BLK H MILLER HGLDS D-31 GADSDEN SEC 14 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $601.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given ROSANA KAMRAN, 4011 MILNERS CRESCENT, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35242, 1192 BERWICK RD. BIRMINGHAM, AL 35242, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 302 PRINCETON AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 11 & 12 BLK 10 NORTH HIGHLANDS ADD PLAT B-61 35-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $604.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given KENNETH ALLEN SIMS, 207 CHRISTOPHER STREET, APT. 2 RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1106 RALEY STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 39-41 BLK 2 T R RALEY 2ND ADD PLAT D-223 12-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DIANA PILAR SILINAS, 505 WEBSTER ST., GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 809 S. 14TH ST. in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 2 BLK 1 O J STOCKS ADD PLAT B-147 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DIANA PILAR SILINAS, 505 WEBSTER ST., GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 811 S. 14TH ST. in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 1 BLK 1 O J STOCKS ADD PLAT B-147 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given ANNE G. PIPPIN, 1259 SANGSTER RD. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1259 SANGSTER RD. in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 24 BLK H CLUBVIEW HTS SUPPLEMENTAL ADD PLAT E 246 GADSDEN

SEC 21 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2109

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given MATTIE GRISSOM, 1326 COVINGTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1034 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE, in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 4-5 JOE & MATTIE ROYAL SUB PLAT G-147 GADSDEN 12-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given GAIL R. HAYES, 21261 DEER CIRCLE, LAKE VIEW, AL 35111, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1137 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 19 BLK 37 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 2 PLAT C-410-411 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given STEVEN L. BYERS, 1208 ARTHUR STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1342 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 16 BLK 12 GOODYEAR HIGHLANDS RE-AR BK 11 PLAT C-293 GADSDEN

11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given JOSIAH OYEBADE, 455 CARLTON AVE APT. 13F, BROOKLYN, NY 11238, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1301 STROUD AVENUE, in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 39-40 BLK B STROUDS SUB #1 TO E GAD PLAT B-85 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given RICHARD BISHOP, 3552 TANGLECREEK CIRCLE, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35243, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3215 SUDIE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 35-36 BLK 3 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given GLENDA C. PERRY (1/4) & ERICA WILSON (3/4), 2815 TALLAHASSEE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2815 TALLAHASSEE STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 5 BLK 3 MOORE & HOPSON ADD PLAT B-120 7-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TUSCACAL LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 406 TAYLOR STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 14 BLK 10 GOODYEAR HGLDS PLAT C 82-83 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given AUSTRALIA LODGE TRUSTEES #483, 921 TUSCALOOSA AVE. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 921 TUSCALOOSA AVE. in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 8 BLK 1 LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216 GADSDEN SEC 4 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given JOHNNIE MAE TAYLOR, 1128 BRENTWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1181 TUSCALOOSA AVE. in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT C RESUB LT 17 S W ARNOLD SUB B-125 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given CAROLYN ANN CHAMBERS, 7207 BRISTOL CIRCLE, EDINA, MN 55435, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 61 W. TUSCALOOSA AVE. in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT #29 PARCEL 2 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F53 GADSDEN

SEC 36 TWP 11S R 5E

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given HENRY WYNN, 1339 4TH AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 69 W. TUSCALOOSA AVE. in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 33 CONE MILLS PARCEL #2 PLAT F-53 GADSDEN 36-11-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given KENNETH BOLDING, JR, 345 BEASLEY ROAD, ATTALLA, AL 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 301 VAN COURTLAND ST. in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

ALL LTS 14-15 & N PT LT 16 BLK 3 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B 140-141 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given KENNETH BOLDING, JR, 345 BEASLEY ROAD, ATTALLA, AL 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 321 VAN COURTLAND ST. (may also be listed as 413 Van Courtland St.)in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOTS 20-21 BLK 3 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B 140-141 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given KENNETH BOLDING, JR, 345 BEASLEY ROAD, ATTALLA, AL 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 315 VAN COURTLAND ST. (may also be listed 313 Van Courtland St.) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

ALL LTS 18-19 & S PT LT 17 BLK 3 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B 140-14 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given ELSIE A WATTERS c/o SHARON ROGERS, 6035 CHULA VISTA RD, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1125 WAINWRIGHT AVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PT LT 7 FRANK ADAMS EST PLAT A-342 LT 125S X 140S 13-12-

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DON F. BRADFORD, INC., DARRELL L. SMART, 1507 BELLEVUE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 102 WATERFORD LANE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 2 THE COVE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT L-74 16-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DON F. BRADFORD, INC., DARRELL L. SMART, 1507 BELLEVUE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 104 WATERFORD LANE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 3 THE COVE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT L-74 16-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $229.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DON F. BRADFORD, INC., DARRELL L. SMART, 1507 BELLEVUE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 106 WATERFORD LANE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 4 THE COVE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT L-74 16-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $229.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DON F. BRADFORD, INC., DARRELL L. SMART, 1507 BELLEVUE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 108 WATERFORD LANE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 5 THE COVE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT L-74 16-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $229.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DON F. BRADFORD, INC., DARRELL L. SMART, 1507 BELLEVUE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 110 WATERFORD LANE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT I-24 THE ISLE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT M-2 16-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $229.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DON F. BRADFORD, INC., DARRELL L. SMART, 1507 BELLEVUE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 112 WATERFORD LANE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT I-23 THE ISLE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT M-2 16-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $229.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DON F. BRADFORD, INC., DARRELL L. SMART, 1507 BELLEVUE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 114 WATERFORD LANE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG NE COR LT I-22 TH SE 99.9 ALONG ROW TH SW 55S TH NW 65S TH SW 121.46 TH N 65S TO POB BEING PT LTS I-22 & I-21 THE ISLE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT M-2 16-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $229.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DON F. BRADFORD, INC., 1507 BELLEVUE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 120 WATERFORD LANE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG NE COR LT I-21 TH SE 104.67 ALONG ROW TH SW 195.54 TH NW 68.27 TH NE 125.99 TH NW 5S TH NE 55S TO POB BEING PT OF THE “COMMON AREA” THE ISLE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT M-2 16-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $229.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DON F. BRADFORD, INC., DARRELL L. SMART,1507 BELLEVUE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 100 WATERFORD PLACE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT I-25 THE ISLE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT M-2 16-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $229.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DON F. BRADFORD, INC., DARRELL L. SMART, 1507 BELLEVUE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 104 WATERFORD PLACE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 12 THE COVE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT L-74 16-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DON F. BRADFORD, INC., DARRELL L. SMART, 1507 BELLEVUE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 106 WATERFORD PLACE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 13 THE COVE AT WATERFORD PLACE PLAT L-74 16-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $229.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given FRANK GONZALEZ, 505 WEBSTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 505 WEBSTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 7 BLK 26 WALNUT PARK OR WEST POINT #2 PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given MADILLE PROPERTIES, LLC, 111 S. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 712 WINDSOR STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 27 & 28 BLK B OAKVIEW ADD PLAT B-337 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given JAVIER IBARRA, 2200 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 921 WISTERIA LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

N 90 LT 5 BLK 3 BROOKLINE SUB PLAT D-141 35-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HENRY LEE & DELORES NALLEY, 2615 LAKE TRAIL N.E., CONYERS, GEORGIA 30012-2548, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY DECEMBER 3, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 229 YALE AVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 47 & LT 48 INDIA SUTHERLIN EST LYING IN SEC 35 TWP 11S R 6E BK 1209 PG 133 BK 1204 PG 141 BK 1204 PG 139 BK 1204 PG 147 1338-497 1743-28

Should be assessed with a lien of $604.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

November 22, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on December 3, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM on the premises of Stock It-N-Lock It Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL.

Jamie Blackwood Amber Davidson Brandon Etheridge Joshua Gray Yolanda Juddine Monika Kendrick Janet Lane Elisa LeQuire Jennifer Mosley Wayne Regan Kentoria Thrash

November 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

1125 GARDNER LAND TRUST

Plaintiff,

VS

Case Number CV-2019-900674

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGIN AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 11, BLOCK NO. 1 OF R.M. FOWLER’S ADDITION AND RUN NORTHERLY ALONG THE EAST LINE OF LOTS NO. 11 AND 25 A DISTANCE OF 104.63 FEET; TEHENCE DEFLECT 85 DEGREES 08 MINUTES LEFT AND RUN A DISTANCE OF 36.0 FEET; THENCE DEFLECT 81 DEGREES 37 MINUTES LEFT AND RUN A DISTANCE 14.0 FEET; THENCE DEFLECT 91 DEGREES 45 MINTUES RIGHT AND RUN A DISTANCE OF 36.5 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF LOT NO. 13; THENCE DEFLECT 105 DEGREES 00 MINUTES LEFT AND RUN SOUTHERLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF LOT NO. 13 A DISTANCE OF 80.9 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF GARDNER STREET; THENCE DEFLECT 73 DEGREES 05 MINUTES LEFT AND RUN SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF GARDNER STREET A DISTANCE OF 77.7 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 11 AND PORTION OF LOTSNO. 12, 13, 24, AND 25 LYING AND BEING IN BLOCK NO. 1 OF R.M. FOLWER’S ADDITIONAS RECORED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 165, IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, BEING SITUATED IN GADSDEN, ALABAMA.

and

RAYMOND FROST, INCLUDING ANY DEVISES OF THE SAME, FIRST ALABAMA BANK AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property, Defendants

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

The Defendants, RAYMOND FROST and/or his heirs or next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quite Title filed by 1125 Gardner Land Trust within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 12th day of, August, 2019

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

November 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2019

AMENDED NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

STEEL CITY PARTNER, LLC.

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

CV-2019-900717

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 12, BLOCK 7 IN THE MOUNTAIN BROOKS REARRANGEMENT AND ADDITION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK E, PAGE 11 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

and

HERMN B. SPIEGNER, MATTIE MAE SPIEGNER, INCLUDING ANY DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHO ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

DEFENDANTS.

AMENDED NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

This Amended Notice of Complaint For Bill to Quiet Title is being filled to correct the name of the LLC. The defendants, HERMAN B. SPIEGNER and MATTIE MAE SPIEGNER and/or their heirs or next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quite Title filed by Steel City Partners, LLC within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered againstyou in the aforementioned case.

Done the 29th day of October, 2019

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

November 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900801-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,480.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Chris Johnson Ward, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 10th day of January 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 12th day of November 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

November 22, 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900804-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,425.00 Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Antonio Bernard Kelley

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 10th day of January 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 12th day of November 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

November 22, 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION

NOTICE TO: John Dowling Walters and any unknown fathers

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that Petitions for Adoption of Children born to Angela Nicole Odom, were filed on September 26, 2019, and are set to be heard on the 7th day of January 2020 at 10:30 A.M., alleging that John Dowling Walters and any unknown fathers have refused service and/or that the whereabouts of the natural parent of said minor children is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court. The minor children’s dates of birth are: June 9, 2009 and June 13, 2011.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL. 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Alan L. Jackson, Esquire

452 US Highway 431

P.O. Box 526

Boaz, AL. 35957

This the 30th day of October 2019

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

November 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2019

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF ADOPTION PETITION OF:

BABY GIRL C.P.S.

CASE NO: A-1522

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born of A.S., was filed on the 17th day of October, 2019, alleging that the whereabouts and identity of the natural father are unknown and/or that the natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of a putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 09/13/2019.

Please be advise that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein with Petitioner’s Adoption Attorney, Robert T. Noone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of Probate Court of Etowah County, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 4th day of November 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Attorney for Petitioners:

Robert R. Noone, Esq.

Adoption Attorney

PO Box 2425

Gadsden, AL. 35903

256-689-0565

November 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF JIMMY AND LAURA HORTON

CASE NO: A-1532

To: Unknown father of TQH, a minor

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a petition for the adoption of the above names minor child who was born to Sonya Delores Horton on or about the 5th day of January 2008 has been filed in said court. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Attorney for Petitioner(s)

Jack Floyd, ESQ

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

November 22, 29,

December 6 and 13, 2019

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF JIMMY AND LAURA HORTON

CASE NO: A-1533

To: Unknown father of NSH, a minor

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a petition for the adoption of the above names minor child who was born to Sonya Delores Horton on or about the 29th day of December 2009 has been filed in said court. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Attorney for Petitioner(s)

Jack Floyd, ESQ

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

November 22, 29,

December 6 and 13, 2019

PUBLICATION ON NAME CHANGE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE NAME CHANGE OF: HUNTER WAYNE McCULLOUGH

CASE NO: S-10706

A MINOR CHILD

PUBLICATION ON NAME CHANGE

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

A CHILD BORN TO ALISHA JAY RAWSON, 10190 BEAIRD ROAD, GADSDEN, AL. 35903

You will take notice that a Petition for Change of Name of Minor Child born to Alisha Jay Rawson (Natural Mother) alleging that the identity of the natural father of said minor child is unknown and/or has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to be aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. The minor child’s birth date is May 16, 2013.

Please be advised that should any individual claiming to be parent of said minor child and who wishes to contest this name change must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Haley K. Tucker, whose name and address is shown below, and the Clerk of Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, at 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 4th day of November 2019

Name and Address of Attorney:

Haley K. Tucker, Esq.

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

400 Broad Street, Suite 105

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Scott W. Hassell

Etowah County Judge of Probate

November 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2019

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUTNY, ALABAMA

MICHAEL R. CHESTNUT,

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

CASE NO: CV-2017-900925.00

MICHAEL SOUDER d/b/a

EARTHSCAPE LANDSCAPING & DESIGN, LLC.

DEFENDANT.

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF, Michael Chestnut, having moved the Court for an order directing service of Post Judgment Interrogatories to be made upon Michael Souder d/b/a Earthscape Landscaping & Design, LLC., Defendant, by publication, and it appearing the Defendant is avoiding service, it is ORDERED that service be made by publication as provided by law.

This the 29th day of October 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court, Etowah County, Alabama

November 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF SALE

In The Circuit of Etowah County, Alabama

Mr. Refrigeration, Inc.

Plaintiff

Case No.

CV-2017-900767

VS.

Billie Miller

Defendant

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Order of the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, dated 8/6/2019, Civil Action No. CV-2017-900767, I will sell, on the 10 day of December, 2019, at 1:30 o’clock p.m. for cash to the highest bidder on the Courthouse steps, Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property:

1170 Whorton Bend Road, Rainbow City, Alabama, 35906, more particularly described in that certain deed recorded Document #D2006-0059, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

The purpose of the sale is for collection of the proceeds therefrom to the owner for the satisfaction of a lien thereof.

This the 24 day of October 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk, Circuit Court, Etowah County, Alabama

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter & Haney, LLC

235 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-546-1656

November 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

TELISHA M. BLOUNT, Plaintiff,

vs

Case No: 31-CV-2019-900541

CAITLIN CARON DILLARD, Defendants.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Defendant, Caitlin Caron Dillard, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint for monetary relief filed on June 26, 2019, in conjunction with an incident wherein the Plaintiff was injured, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Civil Action No. CV2019-900541, Circuit Court of Jefferson County. Defendant, Caitlin Caron Dillard, is required to answer such Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last publication on or before December 30, 2019 by filing a copy of her Answer with the Etowah County Circuit Court Clerk and mailing a copy to Plaintiff’s Counsel.

DONE 4th day of November 2019

Cassandra Johnson

CIRCUIT CLERK

Alyssa Noles Daniels, Esq.

SHUNNARAH INJURY LAWYERS, P.C.

2900 1ST AVENUE SOUTH

P: (205) 983-8169

F: (205) 983-8469

Attorney for Plaintiff

November 8, 15, 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/20/2019

2007 ChevroletUplander – VIN: 1GNDV23W58D109208

2011 Chevrolet Impala -VIN: 2G1WG5EK9B1296066

2013 Ford Escape – VIN: 1FMCUDGX7DUB19937

1994 Mercury Marquis – VIN: 2MELM75WORX695830

UNI Towing

2075 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL 35954

November 15 and 22, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/20/2019

2003 Ford Taurus – VIN 1FAFP552X3A168570

2010 Chevrolet Equinox – VIN 2CNALPEW6A6315665

2003 ChevroletTrailblazer – VIN 1GNDT13S932249103

Twenty Four Seven Towing and Recovery

3800 W Meighan Blvd

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-630-2015

November 15 and 22, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/27/2019.

2003 Ford Crown Victoria – VIN: 2FAFP74W13X161126

2005 FORD F-250 – VIN: 1FTSW21PX6EA06995

2001 Chevrolet Cavalier – VIN: 1G1JC124417422484

2005 Nissan Altima – VIN: 1N4AL11E75N477391

2008 Ford Edge – VIN: 2FMDK36C78BA08651

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

November 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/27/2019.

2003 Toyota Camry – VIN: 4T1BE32K83U238374

James Smith Jr

750 Durham Road

Altoona, AL. 35952

205-353-3929

November 22 and 29, 2019

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 12/27/2019.

2002 Ford Mustang – VIN: 1FAFP42X02F219912

2002 Honda Civic – VIN: 1HGEM22932L074405

Auto Surgeons

203 Cullman Ave

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-441-2248

November 22 and 29, 2019

__________________