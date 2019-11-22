Line dancing, holiday tee shirts and replacing the coffee maker

By Vicki Scott

The George Wallace Senior Center in Glencoe was closed on Veterans Day on Monday, November 11, so I sat at home and ate all day. I couldn’t wait to get to work, and I was so glad to be back at the following day on Tuesday. I get things done at work, but when I am home, I’m lazy and do nothing but eat.

Luckily, Tuesdays are the days we do line dancing, and I love line dancing! We have a group at the center that enjoys learning new dance steps, so we all learn together. The hour passes too quickly and seems to run out when I think I am getting the new steps. I must learn all of it over again during the next line dance class until it clicks. It feels so good when it clicks!

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, we went to a luncheon in Gadsden at 210 at The Tracks, and the entertainment was the Gadsden Line Dancers! The dancers welcomed everyone to join in, and some of our group did. We had so much fun. This is the first time we went to a place that had line dancing, and I was at least familiar with everyone. There were a few differences, but the ladies guided us through the moves. The Gadsden Line Dancers were very good, and I felt honored that they let us dance with them.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, we enjoyed hamburgers, and when we have hamburgers, we tend to have peach cobbler, which is not complete without ice cream. It was a happy day! Also, my holiday tee shirts that I had been working on came in. I loved how they looked so much that I do not want to wait until Christmas to pass them out to my family. I have until Sunday to change my mind.

Friday, Nov. 15, was the day of our gospel singing at the center. I needed that after the coffee maker decided that it did not want to work anymore. I called GA Foods to order a new one. I praise God we were able to borrow a coffee maker until we get the old one replaced. Also, one of my thermometers went dead. I had another one on hand, however, and that worked out well because the driver did not have an extra one for me. However inconvenient, God worked it all out.

Overall, it was a great week. I enjoy our seniors more than they will ever know, and God knew what I needed when He sent me to work at George Wallace Senior Center. I just need to figure out to make the best of my off days. I don’t know what it is about sitting on the couch that makes me hungry.

Thanks, y’all!