Ashville softball standout signs with Central Alabama

Photo: Ashville High School senior Chloe Wills signed a softball scholarship with Central Alabama Community College on Nov. 20. Pictured, sitting, from left: mom Christy, Chloe, dad Bubba. Standing, from left: AHS softball coach Kristen Seals, CACC softball coach Greg Shivers, AHS assistant softball coach Shea Monroe. (Submitted photo)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Chloe Wills will continue her academic and athletic career in Alexander City for the next few years.

The Ashville High School senior signed a softball scholarship with Central Alabama Community College on Nov. 20.

Wills, also is a member of the school’s volleyball and basketball teams, has started in centerfield for the Lady Bulldogs since her freshman year.

“I’ve always wanted this, ever since I was a little girl,” said Wills, who has been playing competitive softball since age seven. “I’m just thankful for everyone who encouraged me and helped me stay positive along the way. It was just a bunch of hard work and dedication. It felt like home when I visited [the CACC campus].”

Central Alabama went 37-22 this past season and made it to the semifinal round of the Alabama Community College Conference Tournament.

“Chloe is one of the most hard-working athletes,” said AHS head softball coach Kristen Seals. “She puts in extra time and effort into everything she does and is the ‘arrive early and stay late’ type of athlete. Chloe always keeps her teammates up when they are around her. She is an awesome person on and off the field.”

In 29 games last season, Wills batted .478 with 44 hits, 38 runs scored, 20 RBI, six doubles, three triples and 20 steals while striking out only six times.

“Chloe has been a leader on this team for a while now,” said Seals. “She and her other senior teammates have led this team to the success we have had. They took a team that was winning one game a season to a team that was the area runner up and got to the regional tournament.”

Seals believes that Wills will be an immediate contributor for the 2021 Lady Trojans.

“Anyone who knows Chloe will tell you that she will work her way on that field and won’t give up until she finds her role on the team, no matter what role that may be. She will continue to get better, both during season and in the off season. I have no doubt she will play a big role for Central Alabama.”