Area football players named to all-region team

Several local players recently were named to the Class 2A, All-Region 6 football team for the 2019 season.

Westbrook Christian had four players make the team in junior offensive lineman Hall Boulware, senior kicker Will Edwards (pictured above), senior defensive lineman Derek Graham and senior receiver Joe Tucker.

Three West End players were selected – senior receiver Jeremiah Roberson, junior quarterback Eli Pearce and junior linebacker Hunter Tucker.

Senior linebacker Gage McArthur made the team from Gaston.

Receiving honorable mention recognition were senior defensive back John Reece Bellew, senior running back Jai’Shawn Cattling, senior lineman John Harvey, junior quarterback Will Noles and junior linebacker Bryce Wood from Westbrook; senior lineman Hunter Barnett, senior receiver Adam Bates, senior receiver Jackson Tidmore, junior defensive end Trevor Willett and sophomore linebacker Isaiah Roberson from West End; and senior linebacker Garren Brown, senior running backs Wes Simmons and Malikah Warren and senior lineman Cole Wadsworth from Gaston.