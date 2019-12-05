Legals for 12/6 - 12/12/2019

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Alex Freeman and wife, Catheryne C. Freeman, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 9th day of February, 2006, said mortgage being recorded at Document #M-2006-0596 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 16th day of December, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number Two (2) of Merit Springs, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 373 and 375, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

November 22, 29 and December 6, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kimberly Bolt Wife Dustin Bolt Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as mortgagee, as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC its successors and assigns dated January 13, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on January 24, 2017, as Instrument No. 3445667 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3466673 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of January, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 87 and 88, Country Club Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama, as shown by map or plat of said subdivision on file of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Map Book I, Pages 32 and 33.

Said property is commonly known as 307 Copeland Dr, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 914518

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lamar Gilbreath and Amy Gilbreath, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Primary Capital Advisors, LC, on the 10th day of September, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3338065, modified in Instrument Number 3478306; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 2, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A part of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as commencing at a railroad spike at the Northwest corner of said forty then South 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds east a distance of 29.29 feet to a point on the south margin of the right of way of Smith Chapel Road, thence along said margin South 85 degrees 23 minutes 25 seconds East a distance of 208.16 feet to a 1/2 diameter rebar with a orange cap stamped Taylor-Hyde the point of beginning. Then from the point of beginning, along and subsequently leaving said margin South 85 degrees 23 minutes 25 seconds east a distance of 280.00 feet to a rebar set (this rebar and all other rebars referred to as set are 5/8 inch diameter with a yellow plastic cap stamped CDG CA-0026-LS), then South 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds east a distance of 258.55 feet to a rebar set. Then North 85 degrees 23 minutes 25 seconds West a distance of 280.00 feet to an 1/2 inch rebar with an orange cap stamped Taylor-Hyde then North 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds west a distance of 258.55 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.67 acres more or less, also: a 15 foot wide non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress lying 7.5 feet each side of, parallel, and contiguous to the following described line; commence at the Northwest corner of the above described tract, then South 85 degrees 23 minutes 25 seconds east a distance of 142.75 feet to the point of beginning, then from point of beginning North 48 degrees 47 minutes 51 seconds west a distance of 57.30 feet to a point on the South margin of the right of way of Smith Chapel Road, the end of said easement.

Property street address for informational purposes: 248 Smith Chapel Road, Boaz, AL 35956

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

457100

November 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Wendy C Stephens, a married woman and husband, Shane R. Stephens, f/k/a Wendy Jo Carroll Hardy, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for COLONIAL BANK, N.A., on August 30, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Doc.#:, M-2005-3773; and subsequently transferred to Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on January 13, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

To reach a point of beginning of a tract or parcel of land described herein commence at a point in the north line of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 10, which is 415 feet west of the northeast corner thereof, said point being the northwest corner of that certain tract of land conveyed by Bert W. Johnson and wife, Lorene Johnson to William N. Jones by deed dated March 9th, 1951, and recorded in Book “460”, page 535; thence run South and along the west line of said Johnson tract for a distance of 315 feet to the southwest corner of said Johnson tract and the point of beginning; thence run East and along the south line of said Johnson tract for a distance of 415 feet to a point in the east line of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence run South and along the east line of said forty for a distance of 180 feet to a point; thence run West and parallel with the south line of Johnson tract for a distance of 415 feet to a point; thence run North parallel to the east line of said forty for a distance of 180 feet to the point of beginning; said description embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 10, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama. Rights of the Alabama Power Company as shown by instruments recorded in Book “5-Y”, page 91 and Book “563”, page 293.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

December 6, 13 and 20, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tammy L Howard An Unmarried Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated November 10, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on November 16, 2016, as Instrument No. 3442739 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company in Instrument 3493022 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 30th day of December, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH, STATE OF ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 27 IN PARCEL 4 AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OR PROPERTY OF CONE MILLS CORPORATION, DWIGHT DIVISION, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK F, PAGES 51-65, IN THE OFFICE OF THE PROBATE JUDGE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SAID PROPERTY LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PIN #: 10-09-31-3-000-320.000

Said property is commonly known as 2 Cabot Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9218619

www.foreclosurehotline.net

December 6, 13 and 20, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by MARK ANTHONY OWENS and wife, SUMMER OWENS, as mortgagors, to GEORGE L. SEIDENFADEN, SR., as mortgagee, dated the16th day of January, 2015, and recorded as Instrument Number 3422489, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 o’clock noon, on the 8th day of January, 2020, at the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

For a point of beginning: Commence at a point where the Southwest line of Lot Number One (1), Block 24, Cloverdale Subdivision of the Prickett Farm, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book C, pages 46 and 47, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, intersects the present Northwest right of way line of U.S. Highway #11; thence run Northeasterly along the Northwest right of way line of U.S. Highway #11 a distance of 185.00 feet to a point; thence deflect left 91 degrees 31 minutes and run Northwesterly a distance of 71.14 feet to a point; thence deflect left 88 degrees 29 minutes 08 seconds and run Southwesterly a distance of 185.27 feet to a point on the Northeast right of way line of Jackson Trail, thence deflect left 91 degrees 43 minutes 52 seconds and run Southwesterly along said right of way line a distance of 71.14 feet to the point of beginning, said tract embracing a portion of Lots Number One (1) through Seven (7), Block 24, Cloverdale Subdivision of the Prickett Farm, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book C, pages 46 and 47, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 2027 3rd Street S.W., Attalla, Alabama 35954

Tax parcel Identification Number: 31 16 02 09 4 000 096 001

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

GEORGE L. SEIDENFADEN, SR.

INZER, HANEY, McWHORTER,

HANEY & SKELTON LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

256-546-1656

December 6, 13 and 20, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Gloria Ansley appointed Personal Representative 10/28/2019 Estate of Bobby Lee Ansley deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 29, December 6, and 13, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Chance Adam Bremer appointed Personal Representative 11/04/2019 Estate of Steven D. Bremer deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 29, December 6, and 13, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JEAN C. TIGUE

CASE NO: S-10719

DECEASED

Take Notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Perry Alan tiguw, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jean C. Tigue, deceased on the 22nd day of October 2019, by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

November 29, December 6, and 13, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Patsy Chandler Moore appointed Personal Representative 11/06/2019 Estate of Beatrice Chandler deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 29, December 6, and 13, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Shella Denise Payne appointed Personal Representative 10/30/2019 Estate of David Allen Payne deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 29, December 6, and 13, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Deanna Renfroe appointed Personal Representative 11/05/2019 Estate of Mary Bell deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 6, 13, and 20, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Catherine C. Roberts appointed Personal Representative 11/07/2019 Estate of Robert R. Roberts deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 6, 13, and 20, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Nancy Gail Brooks appointed Personal Representative 11/07/2019 Estate of James Madison Starling deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 6, 13, and 20, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Holly Noel Galbreath and Lisa Ann Galbreath appointed Personal Representative 11/12/2019 Estate of Patricia Ann Galbreath deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 6, 13, and 20, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF FRANCES CAROLYN WILSON, DECEASED

CASE NO.: S-10743

A petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of Frances Carolyn Wilson, deceased having been submitted to the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioners Michael Dion Rains, Carol Rains, and John Edward Rains, Jr., on the 13th day of November, 2019; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within thirty (30) days following the publication of this Notice.

Michael Dion Rains, Carol David Rains and John Edward Rains, Jr.

Petitioners for Summary Distribution of the Estate of Frances Carolyn Wilson

December 6, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

Rondal David Rector, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-10681

TO: Leon Rector, Mary Jones, Claire Forrester, and William Rector

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court as instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Rondal David Rector, deceased, and a petition in writing under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 21st day of January 2020 and 10:00 AM, when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Rondal David Rector, deceased should not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 4th day of December 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court

December 6, 13 and 20, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In Re: The estate of Benny Robinson, Deceased

Case No: S-10733

Notice of Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Alice Robinson, as Administratrix of the Estate of Benny Robinson, deceased, on the 7th day of November 2019, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate.

Notice is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorney’s for Administratrix

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

December 6, 13 and 20, 2019

________________

ORDINANCE O-36-19

Authorizing Conveyance of Certain Property

Whereas, the City of Gadsden owns the following described property pursuant to a warranty deed dated July 12, 2017;

Lot 19, Block “N” of Oakleigh Estates as recorded in Plat Book “G”, page 55, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Whereas, Kevin Ferguson has offered to pay $250.00 for the property;

Now, Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

This real property is not needed for any municipal or public purpose. The Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute a quitclaim deed to and in favor of Kevin Ferguson for the sum of Two Hundred Fifty and 00/100 Dollars ($250.00).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on November 26, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 6, 2019

________________

ORDINANCE O-37-19

Amending Fiscal Year 2020 Budget

WHEREAS, the City of Gadsden accepted a donation in the amount of $500.00 from Judy Dawson;

Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the General Fund Budget adopted by Ordinance No. O-29-19 (Fiscal Year 2020 Budget), is amended by increasing the revenue account #001-0000-368-10-00 (Library Donations) in the amount of $500.00 and the expense account #001-6000-455.43-30 in the same amount.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on November 26, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 6, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF SARA C. NOLEN, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10727

Take Notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Jane Gargus and John Henry Nolen, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of Sara C. Nolen, on the 7th day of November, 2019, by the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

John Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

Attorneys for Petitioner

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

November 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Contents of the following storage units will be sold on Friday December 6, 2019 for charges due:

Heath Tucker # 12

Connie Tucker #23

Mini Storage

99 Toby Ann Trail

Boaz, AL. 35906

November 29 and December 6, 2019

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co. Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Allen Hall Renovations, Gadsden, Alabama (GMC Project No. AMGM170038), B.C. No. 2017357, for the State of Alabama and Gadsden State Community College, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Goodwyn Mills & Cawood, Inc. at 2660 East Chase Drive, Suite 200, Montgomery, Alabama 36117.

Hudak Construction, Inc.

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL. 35901

November 29, December 6, 13 and 20, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-19-900801-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,480.00 U.S.

Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Chris Johnson Ward, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 10th day of January 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 12th day of November 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

November 22, 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-19-900804-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,425.00 Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Antonio Bernard Kelley

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 10th day of January 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 12th day of November 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

November 22, 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF JIMMY AND LAURA HORTON

CASE NO: A-1532

To: Unknown father of TQH, a minor

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a petition for the adoption of the above names minor child who was born to Sonya Delores Horton on or about the 5th day of January 2008 has been filed in said court. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Attorney for Petitioner(s)

Jack Floyd, ESQ

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

November 22, 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF JIMMY AND LAURA HORTON

CASE NO: A-1533

To: Unknown father of NSH, a minor

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a petition for the adoption of the above names minor child who was born to Sonya Delores Horton on or about the 29th day of December 2009 has been filed in said court. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Attorney for Petitioner(s)

Jack Floyd, ESQ

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

November 22, 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 01/03/2020.

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

VIN 3A4FY48 B57T628160

James Richard Jeffers

3423 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-393-9735

November 29 and December 6, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 01/03/2020.

1999 GMC Savanna VIN: 1GJHG39RXX1047244

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-613-8499

November 29 and December 6, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following vehicles were taken into custody by AUTOW’S to which:

2005 CHEVROLET COBALT – VIN: 1G1AZ 54FX57514628

2001 LEXUS GS300 – VIN: JT8B D69S510148181

2008 CHEVROLET HHR – VIN: 3GNDA53 P48S652880

1996 TOYOTA CAMRY – VIN: 4T1B G12K2TU806536

1990 GMC C1500 – VIN: 1GTDC 14H7LZ526463

1999 TOYOTA 4RUNNER – VIN: JT3GN8 6R1X0130033

2000 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE – VIN: JA3AY1 1A7YU025605

2004 FORD F-150 – VIN: 1FTPW12 524KC30449

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE RD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 12/26/2019 at 10:00 AM. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the Seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call AUTOW’S at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the date of sale.

Autow’s Towing & Recovery

217 4TH ST NW

Attalla AL 35954

Office: 256-490-7237

Fax: 866-285-4002

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 01/10/2020.

2006 Pontiac G6 – VIN: 1G2ZG 558864210513

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 01/10/2020.

1992 Jeep Cherokee – VIN: 1J4FJ 58S7NL106858

Tommy Tow’s

927 5th Ave. NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-490-3715

December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 01/10/2020.

2014 Ford Escape – VIN: 1FMCU0GX9EUC00570

Twenty Four Seven Towing & Recovery

1207 Gault Ave S.

Ft. Payne. AL. 35967

256-630-2015

December 6 and 13, 2019