Carolyn Barron’s Coconut Cake, Pineapple Fluff Cake and Orange Balls

By Andy Bedwell

“For there is born

To you this day…

A Savior

Who is Christ the Lord.

– Luke 2:11”

Carolyn Barron’s

Coconut Cake

2 cups self-rising flour

2 cups sugar

5 eggs

1 cup oil

1 teaspoon coconut

flavoring

1 cup buttermilk

2 cups coconut

Glaze:

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup plus 2

tablespoons water

1 teaspoon coconut

flavoring

Add all ingredients together, adding the coconut last, and beat until batter is smooth. Bake in a greased and floured tube at 300 degrees for one hour and 15 minutes.

Take right out of the oven and glaze!

For glaze, cook two minutes and pour over warm cake. Let cake cool before removing.

Andy’s Note: This is one of the best coconut cakes that I have ever eaten. Use your mixer and you will have it made. Carolyn, thanks again for sharing this wonderful recipe.

Pineapple Fluff Cake

1 Duncan Hines Butter Golden cake mix

(unprepared)

4 eggs

3/4 cup oil

Small can

mandarin oranges

Topping:

One large Cool Whip

One large box vanilla instant pudding

(unprepared)

One large can Dole crushed pineapple

Mix all ingredients and mix well. Do not prepare cake mix as directed on box; prepare with only ingredients listed. Use a 9x 13-inch pan or even larger. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Let cool completely before adding topping.

For topping, mix all ingredients well. It should be fluffy. Cover cool cake with topping and refrigerate. Chill well before serving.

Andy’s Note: I love this cake! It will serve a whole bunch of people. You can decorate this cake with pineapple slices and red cherries in the middle of the slices. This is such a beautiful holiday dish!

Orange Balls

1 (12 oz.) box vanilla

wafers, crushed

1 (1 lb.) box of

powdered sugar

1 small can frozen

orange juice

1 stick margarine, melted

1/2 cup pecans

shredded coconut or sugar

Mix vanilla wafers, powdered sugar, and orange juice together. Add margarine and pecans. Form into small balls and roll in coconut or sugar. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Andy’s Note: I had a young lady to call me the other day to see if I had this recipe. It is really good to add to a candy or cookie tray during the holidays.

There is nothing like a holiday to bring people home for fun, feasting, and family togetherness.

Happy Christmas Cooking, Andy Bedwell

