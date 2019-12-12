Legals for 12/13 - 12/19/2019

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kimberly Bolt Wife Dustin Bolt Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as mortgagee, as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC its successors and assigns dated January 13, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on January 24, 2017, as Instrument No. 3445667 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 3466673 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of January, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 87 and 88, Country Club Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama, as shown by map or plat of said subdivision on file of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Map Book I, Pages 32 and 33.

Said property is commonly known as 307 Copeland Dr, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 914518

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 25, 2014, executed by Kevin D. Blackwell and Tana T. Blackwell, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, which mortgage was recorded on October 2, 2014, in Instrument No. 3408159, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Renasant Bank, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 16, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

For a point of beginning, commence at the North line of the South ½ of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, also known as the East right of way line of Alford Bend Road, formerly known as Fitts-Ferry Jacksonville Public Road; thence run South along the East right of way line of Alford Bend Road a distance of 251.80 feet to the point of beginning; thence deflect left 01 degrees 10 minutes 00 seconds and continue along the East right of way line of Alford Bend Road a distance of 113.09 feet to a point; thence deflect left 87 degrees 56 minutes 08 seconds and leaving said right of way run Easterly a distance of 186.54 feet to a point; thence deflect left 92 degrees 03 minutes 52 seconds and run Northerly a distance of 119. 79 feet to an iron pin found on the South right of way line of Godfrey Drive; thence deflect left 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds and run Westerly along the South right of way line of Godfrey Drive a distance of 186.42 feet to the point of beginning. Said tract embracing a portion of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Renasant Bank

Transferee

The sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on the 16th day of July, 2019; was further postponed on the 17th day of September, 2019; was further postponed on the 3rd day of December, 2019, by public announcement being made at the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on the 11th day of February, 2020, at the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

December 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Wendy C Stephens, a married woman and husband, Shane R. Stephens, f/k/a Wendy Jo Carroll Hardy, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for COLONIAL BANK, N.A., on August 30, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Doc.#:, M-2005-3773; and subsequently transferred to Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on January 13, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

To reach a point of beginning of a tract or parcel of land described herein commence at a point in the north line of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 10, which is 415 feet west of the northeast corner thereof, said point being the northwest corner of that certain tract of land conveyed by Bert W. Johnson and wife, Lorene Johnson to William N. Jones by deed dated March 9th, 1951, and recorded in Book “460”, page 535; thence run South and along the west line of said Johnson tract for a distance of 315 feet to the southwest corner of said Johnson tract and the point of beginning; thence run East and along the south line of said Johnson tract for a distance of 415 feet to a point in the east line of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence run South and along the east line of said forty for a distance of 180 feet to a point; thence run West and parallel with the south line of Johnson tract for a distance of 415 feet to a point; thence run North parallel to the east line of said forty for a distance of 180 feet to the point of beginning; said description embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 10, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama. Rights of the Alabama Power Company as shown by instruments recorded in Book “5-Y”, page 91 and Book “563”, page 293.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

December 6, 13 and 20, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by MARK ANTHONY OWENS and wife, SUMMER OWENS, as mortgagors, to GEORGE L. SEIDENFADEN, SR., as mortgagee, dated the16th day of January, 2015, and recorded as Instrument Number 3422489, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 o’clock noon, on the 8th day of January, 2020, at the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

For a point of beginning: Commence at a point where the Southwest line of Lot Number One (1), Block 24, Cloverdale Subdivision of the Prickett Farm, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book C, pages 46 and 47, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, intersects the present Northwest right of way line of U.S. Highway #11; thence run Northeasterly along the Northwest right of way line of U.S. Highway #11 a distance of 185.00 feet to a point; thence deflect left 91 degrees 31 minutes and run Northwesterly a distance of 71.14 feet to a point; thence deflect left 88 degrees 29 minutes 08 seconds and run Southwesterly a distance of 185.27 feet to a point on the Northeast right of way line of Jackson Trail, thence deflect left 91 degrees 43 minutes 52 seconds and run Southwesterly along said right of way line a distance of 71.14 feet to the point of beginning, said tract embracing a portion of Lots Number One (1) through Seven (7), Block 24, Cloverdale Subdivision of the Prickett Farm, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book C, pages 46 and 47, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 2027 3rd Street S.W., Attalla, Alabama 35954

Tax parcel Identification Number: 31 16 02 09 4 000 096 001

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

GEORGE L. SEIDENFADEN, SR.

INZER, HANEY, McWHORTER,

HANEY & SKELTON LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

256-546-1656

December 6, 13 and 20, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Anthony Mince and Janet Mince to Joyce F. Johnson dated March 2, 2006 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3241932; the undersigned mortgage owner, Joyce F. Johnson, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 16th day of January, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number 44 and 45 in Western Hills Subdivision 1st Addition, Part B, as recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 120, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

JOYCE F. JOHNSON

Mortgage Owner

Copeland Law, LLP

816 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

P:256-546-9500

F:256-546-9598

December 13, 20 and 27, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that

certain mortgage executed by Marie Bankson to Community Credit Union, now known as WinSouth Credit Union, on the 12th day of February, 2008, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3288717 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama,and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County,

Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 3rd day of January, 2020, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot. No. 3, Block No. 3, Country Club Terrace, according to the map or plat

thereof, recorded in Plat Book ‘G’ at Page ‘15’ in the Office of the Probate Judge

of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying an being located in Gadsden, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said

mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of

Redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

DAVIS BAILEY

Brunson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

December 13, 20 and 27, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Gloria Ansley appointed Personal Representative 10/28/2019 Estate of Bobby Lee Ansley deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 29, December 6, and 13, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Chance Adam Bremer appointed Personal Representative 11/04/2019 Estate of Steven D. Bremer deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 29, December 6, and 13, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JEAN C. TIGUE

CASE NO: S-10719

DECEASED

Take Notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Perry Alan tiguw, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jean C. Tigue, deceased on the 22nd day of October 2019, by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

November 29, December 6, and 13, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Patsy Chandler Moore appointed Personal Representative 11/06/2019 Estate of Beatrice Chandler deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 29, December 6, and 13, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Shella Denise Payne appointed Personal Representative 10/30/2019 Estate of David Allen Payne deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 29, December 6, and 13, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Deanna Renfroe appointed Personal Representative 11/05/2019 Estate of Mary A. Bell deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 6, 13, and 20, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Murine Blevins Sims appointed Personal Representative 11/13/2019 Estate of Calvin Eugene Sims deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 6, 13, and 20, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Catherine C. Roberts appointed Personal Representative 11/07/2019 Estate of Robert R. Roberts deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 6, 13, and 20, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Nancy Gail Brooks appointed Personal Representative 11/07/2019 Estate of James Madison Starling deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 6, 13, and 20, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Holly Noel Galbreath and Lisa Ann Galbreath appointed Personal Representative 11/12/2019 Estate of Patricia Ann Galbreath deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 6, 13, and 20, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Christa Owens appointed Personal Representative on 11/12/2019 Estate of Elmer S. McBrayer deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 6, 13, and 20, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Cheryl D. Crawford appointed Personal Representative on 11/13/2019 Estate of Timothy Wayne Crawford deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 13, 20 and 27, 2019

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Cheryl D. Crawford appointed Personal Representative on 11/13/2019 Estate of Jimmy A. Crawford deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 13, 20 and 27, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

Rondal David Rector, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-10681

TO: Leon Rector, Mary Jones, Claire Forrester, and William Rector

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court as instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Rondal David Rector, deceased, and a petition in writing under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 21st day of January 2020 and 10:00 AM, when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Rondal David Rector, deceased should not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 4th day of December 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court

December 6, 13 and 20, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In Re: The estate of Benny Robinson, Deceased

Case No: S-10733

Notice of Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Alice Robinson, as Administratrix of the Estate of Benny Robinson, deceased, on the 7th day of November 2019, by the Honorable Scott Hassell, Judge of Probate.

Notice is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jason Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

Attorney’s for Administratrix

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

December 6, 13 and 20, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF SARA C. NOLEN, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10727

Take Notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Jane Gargus and John Henry Nolen, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of Sara C. Nolen, on the 7th day of November, 2019, by the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

John Knowles

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC.

Attorneys for Petitioner

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

November 29,December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF JOE McEACHERN, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10758

TO:

Joey “Joe” McEachern – son – whereabouts unknown-serve by publication

James McEachern – son – whereabouts unknown-serve by publication

Jewell McEachern has filed in their court a Petition to probate the Will of Joe McEachern, deceased, and prays for Letters Testamentary to be granted o said estate.

You are hereby further notified to appear on or before the 22th day of January 2020 at 11:00 AM, when said petition will be heard and to contest said petition should you see fit.

Dated this the 11th day of December 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court

Etowah County, Alabama

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, L.L.C.

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

December 13, 20, and 27, 2019

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co. Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Allen Hall Renovations, Gadsden, Alabama (GMC Project No. AMGM170038), B.C. No. 2017357, for the State of Alabama and Gadsden State Community College, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Goodwyn Mills & Cawood, Inc. at 2660 East Chase Drive, Suite 200, Montgomery, Alabama 36117.

Hudak Construction, Inc.

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL. 35901

November 29, December 6, 13 and 20, 2019

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Fred Dempsey Construction, has completed the Contract with the City of Gadsden for construction of The Venue – UPS System. All claims should be submitted to the Director of Engineering, City of Gadsden, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Fred Dempsey Construction, Inc.

P.O. Box 768

Centre, AL 35960

December 13, 20, 27 and January 3, 2019

________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT: Industrial Park Sewer Collection System Rehabilitation Project

Project No. SS-022

ARC Project No. 19180-2018

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the construction of the Industrial Park Sewer Collection System

Rehabilitation Project will be received by The City of Attalla at the city hall of Attalla at 612 4th

Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the

Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud. The project will

consist of installing of gravity sewer mains, pipe-bursting, manhole rehabilitation, and sewer

lateral connections.

The Contract Documents may be examined at the Attalla City Hall or copies of the Contract

Documents may be obtained from The City of Attalla Engineering Department (256) 538-9986,

upon receipt of a non-refundable fee of $50.00 (cash or check) for each set. Upon request,

documents will be shipped with all shipping and handling charges collect.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award

the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements

of the Contractor's Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work

on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the

amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for

General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of

Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or

considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the

license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

The project is expected to be funded in part by a grant from the Appalachian Regional

Commission.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

Mayor Larry Means

December 13, 2019

________________

RESOLUTION

R-397-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1009 LITCHFIELD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 9, Block 34, Garden City Residential Subdivision No. 1, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “C”, Pages 408 and 409, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; lying and being situated in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to JUAN FRANCISCO JUAN Y. JUAN and DOLORES MANUEL, 1009 Litchfield Avenue, Gadsden, AL, IMPACT PROPERTIES, LLC, P.O. Box 1070, Gadsden, AL.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 3, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 13, 2019

________________

RESOLUTION

R-398-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1401 CANSLER AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 2, in Block No. 6 of the Hill and Cansler addition, and being a portion of the North West 1/4 of the South East 1/4 of Section 5, Township 12, of Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to DOROTHY JOSEPH AND MARY SAWYER c/o ANGELIA JOSEPH, 907 Litchfield Avenue, Gadsden, AL , 520 Hoke Street, Gadsden, AL;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on December 3, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-19-900801-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,480.00 U.S.

Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Chris Johnson Ward, Jr.

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 10th day of January 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 12th day of November 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

November 22, 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO:

CV-19-900804-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,425.00 Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Antonio Bernard Kelley

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 10th day of January 2020. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 12th day of November 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

November 22, 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF JIMMY AND LAURA HORTON

CASE NO: A-1532

To: Unknown father of TQH, a minor

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a petition for the adoption of the above names minor child who was born to Sonya Delores Horton on or about the 5th day of January 2008 has been filed in said court. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Attorney for Petitioner(s)

Jack Floyd, ESQ

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

November 22, 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF JIMMY AND LAURA HORTON

CASE NO: A-1533

To: Unknown father of NSH, a minor

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a petition for the adoption of the above names minor child who was born to Sonya Delores Horton on or about the 29th day of December 2009 has been filed in said court. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Attorney for Petitioner(s)

Jack Floyd, ESQ

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

November 22, 29, December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of The Adoption Petition of:

Oliver Odell Sharard Crawley

Case No:

Please take notice that a Petition for the adoption of a child born to Haley Ann Cason Crawley, biological mother has been filed with the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama by Oliver Odell Sharard Crawley and that the hearing is set for the 25th day of February, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The minor child’s date of birth is February 11, 2013.

Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days if the date of the last publication herein within Stewart Burns, Attorney for the Petitioner, whose address is shown below, and Scott Hassell, Probate Judge, Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this the 10th day of December 2019.

Stewart Burns

Attorney for Petitioner

821 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

December 13, 20 and 27, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following vehicles were taken into custody by AUTOW’S to which:

2005 CHEVROLET COBALT – VIN: 1G1AZ 54FX57514628

2001 LEXUS GS300 – VIN: JT8B D69S510148181

2008 CHEVROLET HHR – VIN: 3GNDA53 P48S652880

1996 TOYOTA CAMRY – VIN: 4T1B G12K2TU806536

1990 GMC C1500 – VIN: 1GTDC 14H7LZ526463

1999 TOYOTA 4RUNNER – VIN: JT3GN8 6R1X0130033

2000 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE – VIN: JA3AY1 1A7YU025605

2004 FORD F-150 – VIN: 1FTPW12 524KC30449

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE RD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 12/26/2019 at 10:00 AM. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the Seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call AUTOW’S at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the date of sale.

Autow’s Towing & Recovery

217 4TH ST NW

Attalla AL 35954

Office: 256-490-7237

Fax: 866-285-4002

December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 01/10/2020.

2006 Pontiac G6

VIN: 1G2ZG 558864210513

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 01/10/2020.

1992 Jeep Cherokee

VIN: 1J4FJ 58S7NL106858

Tommy Tow’s

927 5th Ave. NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-490-3715

December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 01/10/2020.

2014 Ford Escape

VIN: 1FMCU0GX9EUC00570

Twenty Four Seven Towing & Recovery

1207 Gault Ave S.

Ft. Payne. AL. 35967

256-630-2015

December 6 and 13, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 01/17/2020.

2016 Chevrolet Trax – VIN: 3GNCJLSBXGL250179

2001 Infiniti Q45 – VIN: JNKBY31A01M100716

1992 GMC Sonoma – VIN: 1GTCS14Z5N8507118

1992 Nissan Stanza – VIN: JN1FU21 P7NX913863

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

December 13 and 20, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 01/17/2020.

2007 Chevrolet Impala

VIN: 2G1WT 58K279352848

William Davison

200 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

256-390-4314

December 13 and 20, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 01/17/2020.

2014 Subaru Forester

VIN: JF2SJAEC5EH411077

Tommy Tow’s

927 5th Avenue

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-490-3715

December 13 and 20, 2019