In & around SEC football - postseason awards

By Cole Frederick/Sports Correspondent

SEC Championship

Game Review

LSU remained perfect on the season as the Tigers cruised past Georgia 37-10 in the SEC title game. Quarterback Joe Burrow likely clinched the Heisman Trophy several weeks ago, but he left no room for any doubt on Saturday in Atlanta. Burrow threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns he connected with Justin Jefferson seven times for 115 yards and a score. The Tigers (13-0, 9-0) clinched the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings and will take on Oklahoma in the first semifinal. The convincing win allowed LSU to leapfrog Ohio State to take over the No. 1 ranking, so the Buckeyes now must play Clemson in the other semifinal. This is LSU’s first SEC title since 2011 and Ed Orgeron’s first league championship as a head coach.

All-SEC

First team offense

Quarterback

Joe Burrow, LSU

Running back

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

D’Andre Swift, Georgia

Receiver

Ja’Marr Chase, LSU; DeVonta Smith, Alabama; Justin Jefferson, LSU

Tight end

Kyle Pitts, Florida

Line

Trey Smith, Tennessee Jedrick Wills, Alabama Andrew Thomas, Georgia Damien Lewis, LSU

Center

Drake Jackson, Kentucky

All-Purpose

Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

Kicker

Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

First team defense

Line

Derrick Brown, Auburn Marlon Davidson,

Auburn

Jonathan Greenard

Florida

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Linebacker

Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

Daniel Bituli, Tennessee K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Secondary

C.J. Henderson, Florida Xavier McKinney,

Alabama

J.R. Reed, Georgia

Derek Stingley, LSU

Grant Delpit, LSU

Punter

Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Kick returner

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second team offense

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Running back

Kylie Hill, Mississippi State

Najee Harris, Alabama

Receiver

Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

Tight end

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

Line

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Logan Stenburg, Kentucky

Deonte Brown, Alabama, Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

Center

Trey Hill, Georgia

Second team defense

Line

Tyler Clark, Georgia Rashard Lawrence, LSU Benito Jones, Ole Miss Calvin Taylor, Kentucky

Linebacker

Nick Bolton, Missouri K.J. Britt, Auburn

Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Secondary

Nigel Warrior, Tennessee Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn Jacoby Stevens, LSU Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Player of the Year

Joe Burrow, LSU

Coach of the Year

Ed Orgeron, LSU

Newcomer of the Year

Bo Nix, Auburn

Defensive Player of the Year

Derrick Brown, Auburn