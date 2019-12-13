In & around SEC football - postseason awards

By Cole Frederick/Sports Correspondent
SEC Championship
Game Review
LSU remained perfect on the season as the Tigers cruised past Georgia 37-10 in the SEC title game. Quarterback Joe Burrow likely clinched the Heisman Trophy several weeks ago, but he left no room for any doubt on Saturday in Atlanta. Burrow threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns he connected with Justin Jefferson seven times for 115 yards and a score. The Tigers (13-0, 9-0) clinched the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings and will take on Oklahoma in the first semifinal. The convincing win allowed LSU to leapfrog Ohio State to take over the No. 1 ranking, so the Buckeyes now must play Clemson in the other semifinal. This is LSU’s first SEC title since 2011 and Ed Orgeron’s first league championship as a head coach.
All-SEC
First team offense
Quarterback
Joe Burrow, LSU
Running back
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
D’Andre Swift, Georgia
Receiver
Ja’Marr Chase, LSU; DeVonta Smith, Alabama; Justin Jefferson, LSU
Tight end
Kyle Pitts, Florida
Line
Trey Smith, Tennessee Jedrick Wills, Alabama Andrew Thomas, Georgia Damien Lewis, LSU
Center
Drake Jackson, Kentucky
All-Purpose
Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
Kicker
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
First team defense
Line
Derrick Brown, Auburn Marlon Davidson,
Auburn
Jonathan Greenard
Florida
Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
Linebacker
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
Daniel Bituli, Tennessee K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU
Secondary
C.J. Henderson, Florida Xavier McKinney,
Alabama
J.R. Reed, Georgia
Derek Stingley, LSU
Grant Delpit, LSU
Punter
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Kick returner
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second team offense
Quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Running back
Kylie Hill, Mississippi State
Najee Harris, Alabama
Receiver
Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
Jauan Jennings, Tennessee
Tight end
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
Line
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Logan Stenburg, Kentucky
Deonte Brown, Alabama, Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
Center
Trey Hill, Georgia
Second team defense
Line
Tyler Clark, Georgia Rashard Lawrence, LSU Benito Jones, Ole Miss Calvin Taylor, Kentucky
Linebacker
Nick Bolton, Missouri K.J. Britt, Auburn
Terrell Lewis, Alabama
Secondary
Nigel Warrior, Tennessee Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn Jacoby Stevens, LSU Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Player of the Year
Joe Burrow, LSU
Coach of the Year
Ed Orgeron, LSU
Newcomer of the Year
Bo Nix, Auburn
Defensive Player of the Year
Derrick Brown, Auburn