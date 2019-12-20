Rainbow City Coin Club donates $4,500 to local charities

Photo: The Rainbow City Coin Club held a meeting on Nov. 17 at Rainbow City Hall. Pictured, sitting, from left: Secretary Ellen Daniel, Billie Jennings, President Bill Daniel. Standing, from left: club treasurer Howard Jennings, Ronnie Watkins, board chairman Blaine Smith.

By Katie Bohannon, Staff Writer

The Rainbow City Coin Club hosted their final meeting of 2019 Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Rainbow City Hall. This year, the RBC exceeded their charitable donations to the community, donating $4,500 to various organizations in Etowah County.

The RBC is a non-profit club with over 90 members. Although Board Chairman Blaine Smith (pictured above) joked he was the youngest member at 71, the RBC welcomes members of all ages who are interested in collecting or supporting local charities. Members pay $10 each year in dues. The dues are collected with money raised from fundraising events and donated to local charities throughout the year.

To fundraise, the club hosts collectibles shows at the Gadsden Mall. Vendors rent space to sell collectible items such as sports memorabilia, comic books, coins, signs and more. In addition to collectible shows, the RBC features raffles as fundraisers. The RBC’s next collectibles show will be held March 20-21, 2020.

The $4,5000 raised this year was dispersed among several organizations throughout the community. The RBC donated money to the local fire department, schools in Rainbow City and Southside, Gadsden and Rainbow City libraries. Members also contributed to Toys Under the Rainbow, a Christmas assistance program that provides gifts for less fortunate families and children in Rainbow City.

Ronnie Watkins (pictured above), a Georgia member who drives more than 50 miles to attend meetings every Tuesday, encouraged the support of local charity and emphasized the importance of remembering the community.

“It’s just an opinion, but charity should be local,” said Watkins. “National charities need help too, but so do local charities.”

For more information concerning the Rainbow City Coin Club or the Collectibles Show at the Gadsden Mall, contact Blaine Smith at 256-820-9691.