Area gridders named to ASWA all-state football team

By Chris McCarthyPublisher/Editor

Sixteen area student-athletes recently received statewide recognition for their standout production during the 2019 high school football season.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State football team featured four local players on the first team, five on the second team and six on the honorable mention list.

Making the cut at first team were Etowah junior Ny Ny Davis at 5A defensive back; Hokes Bluff senior Ashton Gulledge at 4A defensive back, Westbrook Christian Hall Boulware at 2A offensive line and Coosa Christian junior Evan Delp at 1A receiver.

Davis (pictured above) finished with 71 tackles and two interceptions from his cornerback position while helping the Blue Devils go 9-2, finish the regular season as the state’s fifth-ranked team, win a second straight region title and qualify for the state playoffs for the fourth straight season. Davis also played quite a bit on offense, rushing for 379 yards and six touchdowns and catching 21 passes for 485 yards and five TDs.

Starting at strong safety for the fourth straight year, Gulledge led the Eagles with 105 tackles, averaging just shy of 10 stops per game. Gulledge also started at quarterback, punter punt returner and holder. At quarterback, he finished with 1,590 combined passing and rushing yards along with 21 touchdowns.

Boulware graded out a 94 percent blocker while helping the Warriors go 8-4 and make it to the postseason for the second year in a row.

Delp was heads and shoulders above most 1A receivers this year, both vertically and production-wise.

The 6-3, 180-pound junior came 253 yards short of setting a new AHSAA single-season receiving yardage record with 45 receptions for 1,489 yards and an eye-popping 33.1-yard average while catching 21 touchdowns. He also had four interceptions at defensive back.

Selected to the second team were Sardis senior tight end Jacob Hopper in the 5A athlete category, Hokes Bluff senior running back Darrian Meads in the 4A Athlete category, West End senior Jeremiah Roberson at 2A receiver, Westbrook’s Joe Tucker at 2A receiver and Westbrook’s Will Edwards at 2A kicker.

Winding up a stellar prep career that included 8,049 rushing yards and 100 touchdowns, Meads ran for 232 times for 1,540 yards and 17 touchdowns this past season that saw the Eagles go 7-4 and qualify for the state playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Roberson had 75 catches for 905 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Patriots, who won three out of their last four games in 2019.

Tucker was the Warriors’ go-to receiver with 43 receptions for 747 yards and nine touchdowns. Edwards did not resemble a first-year varsity football player, as he converted 5-of-8 field goal attempts with a long of 45 yards. He also made 41 of 42 extra point attempts.

Receiving honorable mention recognition were Gadsden City senior Daniel Sparks at 7A kicker; Sardis’ Trey Dalrymple at 5A offensive line; Etowah juniors Brady Troup and Trent Davis at 5A quarterback and running back, respectively; West End junior Eli Pearce at 2A quarterback; and Coosa Christian senior running back Dartavious Britton at 1A athlete.

Sparks was 6-for-8 on field goals with a long of 46 yards while making 18 of 20 PAT attempts.

Dalrymple graded out at over 90 percent while finishing with 51 tackles.

Troup was 81 for 113 in passing for 2,400 yards and 21 touchdowns, while Davis rushed for 1,098 yards and 10 TDs on 98 carries. He also caught 21 passes for 376 receiving yards and five scores.

Pearce shredded 2A defenses all season long in throwing for 2,386 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also rushed 87 times for 768 yards and 11 rushing TD.

Britton closed out a stellar career in south Gadsden during which he rarely if ever left the field. Playing at running back, receiver and kick returner on offense, he finished the 2019 season with 1,675 combined yards and 19 total touchdowns. He also made his presence felt at linebacker with 67 tackles, three interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

For the complete 2019 ASWA All-State Football list, please visit www.gadsdenmessenger.com.

Class 7A first team Offense

Quarterback

Sawyer Pate, Sr., Thompson

Running back

Aaron Diggs, Auburn, Sr.

KierstAn Rogers, Theodore, So.

Damien Taylor, Tuscaloosa Co., Jr

Receiver

Chris Hope, James Clemens, Sr.

Mike Pettway, Thompson, Sr.

E.J. Williams, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

Line

David Bodden, Hoover, Sr.

Javion Cohen, Central-Phenix City, Sr.,

Andrew Flemming, Mountain Brook, Sr.

Joshua Jones, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

R.J. Smith, Tuscaloosa County

Kicker

Jacob Frewalhd, Bob Jones, Sr.

First team defense

Line

Jerry Bethea, Fairhope, Jr.

Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville, So.

Cedric Johnson, Davidson, Sr.

Liston Richardson, McGill-Toolen, Sr.

Linebacker

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson, So.

Jimari Butler, Murphy, Sr.

Clark Griffin, Mountain Brook, Sr.

P.J. Ramsey, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

Secondary

Mike Harris, Central-Phenix City, Sr.

Malachi Moore, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

Trey Pines, Theodore, Sr.

Omari Porter, Auburn, Sr.

Punter

Miles Tillman, Sparkman, Sr.

Athlete

Dee Beckwith, Florence, Sr.

Demouy Kennedy, Theodore, Sr.

Caden Rose, Bob Jones, Sr.

Chase Starling, James Clemens, Sr.

Second team offense

Quarterback

Harrison Barker, Spain Park, Sr.

Running back

Dylan Blackburn, James Clemens, Sr.

C.J. Evans, McGill-Toolen, Sr.

Joseph McKay, Central-Phenix City, Jr.

Receiver

Adrian Milton, Murphy, Sr.

Tre Shackleford, Austin, Jr.

Taylor Thompson, Prattville, Sr.

Line

Fernando Diaz, Enterprise, Sr.

Drew Padgett, Oak Mountain, Sr.

Mike Payton, Theodore, Sr.

Logan Self, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

Zach Taylor, James Clemens, Sr.

Kicker

Evan McGuire, Thompson, Sr.

Second team defense

Line

Jake Levant, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

Jayden McCants, Theodore, Sr.

Gavin Ransaw, Sparkman, Sr.

Kahlil Saunders, Grissom, Jr.

Linebacker

Awysum Harris, Austin, Sr.

Ashir Hogue, McGill-Toolen, Sr.

MacKenzie Howard, Sparkman, Sr.

Ian Jackson, Prattville, Jr.

Secondary

Will Brooks, Vestavia Hills, Sr.

Kory Chapman, Hoover, Sr.

Kendrick Simpkins, Lee-Montgomery, Sr.

Tyrone Wilson, James Clemens, Sr.

Punter

Sam Johnson, Oak Mountain, Sr.

Athlete

Logan Brewer, Mountain Brook, Sr.

Cyline Koen, Fairhope, Jr.

Jordan Mosley, McGill-Toolen, Jr.

Tavion Rupert, Sparkman, Sr.

Honorable mention

Quarterback: Quincy Crittendon, Austin, Jr.; Riley Leonard, Fairhope, Jr.

Running back: Anthony Hayes, Hoover, Sr.

Receiver: Byron Millsap, McGill-Toolen, Jr.; Dazalin Worsham, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

Offensive line: Ethan Battle, Prattville, Sr.; Drew Lawson, Bob Jones, Jr.

Kicker: Noah Pell, Central-Phenix City, Jr.; Daniel Sparks, Gadsden City, Sr.

Defensive line: Caide Rickerson, Auburn, Sr.; Eric Taylor, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.

Linebacker : Jordan Jones, Smiths Station, Jr.; Keontae Strother, James Clemens, Sr.

Secondary: Korian Wilson, McGill-Toolen, Sr.; Will Yarbro, Mountain Brook, Sr.

Punter::Hunter Perry, Enterprise, Sr.:

Athlete: Tanaka Scott, Murphy, Jr.

Coach of the Year

Mark Freeman, Thompson

Class 6A

First team offense

Quarterback

Trey Higgins, Oxford, Jr.

Running back

J.B. Carlisle, Oxford, Sr.

Jarris Williams, Blount, Jr.

Roydell Williams, Hueytown, Sr.

Receiver

Trae Ausmer, Homewood, Sr.

Keyonteze Johnson, Pinson Valley, Sr.

Roc Taylor, Oxford, Jr.

Line

James Dawson, Opelika, Sr.

Cade Gothard, Eufaula, Sr.

Seaburn Hines, Helena, Jr.

James Robinson, Carver-Montgomery, Sr.

Brady Wilson, Spanish Fort, Sr.

Kicker

Alex McPherson, Fort Payne, So.

First team defense

Line

Daniel Foster-Allen, St. Paul’s, Sr.

Lee Hunter, Blount, Jr.

Khurtiss Perry, Park Crossing, So.

Jaylen Swain, Oxford, Sr.

Linebacker

Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

Shawn Byrd, Saraland, Sr.

Leroy King, Clay-Chalkville, Sr.

Antoine Williams, Pinson Valley, Sr.

Secondary

Kendale Allen, Gardendale, Sr.

Antwon Fegans, Oxford, Sr.

Ga’Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley, Jr.

Javar Strong, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

Punter

Jaren Van Winkle, Clay-Chalkville, Jr.

Athlete

Kris Abrams-Draine, Spanish Fort, Sr.

Zay Britt, Oxford, Sr.

Ty’Javian Edwards, Paul Bryant, Sr.

Tyquan Rawls, Wetumpka, Sr.

Second team Offense

Quarterback

Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

Running back

Jaylen Hughey, Cullman, Jr.

Jordon Ingram, St. Paul’s, Sr.

Marquis Johnson, Helena, Jr.

Receiver

Malik Davis, Wetumpka, Sr.

Kameron Grays, Blount, Jr.

Ty Smith, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

Nathan Cooper, Dothan, Sr.

Dallas Ingram, Eufaula, Sr.

Brandon Kirksey, Oxford, Jr.

Lucas Padgett, Homewood, Jr.

Brady Ward, St. Paul’s, Sr.

Kicker

Davis Wingate, Eufaula,

Second team defense

Kristin Booth, Oxford, Sr.

Mike Hines, Hueytown, Sr.

Carlos Johnson, Spanish Fort, Sr.

Jacob Omvedt, Daphne, Sr.

Linebacker

Nathan Dunaway, Helena, Sr.

Tavares Elston, Oxford, So.

Xavier Morrow, Paul Bryant, Sr.

Malik Smith, Muscle Shoals, Sr.

Secondary

Reggie Bracy, St. Paul’s, Sr.

Trequon Fegans, Oxford, So.

Jaylen Stinson, Opelika, Sr.

Javier Taylor, Park Crossing,

Punter

P.J. Mahoney, Hazel Green, Sr.

Athlete

Jabre Barber, Dothan, Sr.

Smith Coon, Decatur, Sr.

Ja’Michael Rogers, Bessemer City, Sr.

Jayden Sullins, Cullman, Sr.

Honorable mention

Quarterback: Trent Battle, Daphne, Jr.; Hess Horne, Eufaula, Jr.

Running back: Rashawn McAlpine, Saraland, Sr.

Wide receiver: Rodarius Thomas, Eufaula, Jr.

Offensive line: Ivan Shultz, St. Paul›s, Jr.; Lucas Taylor, St. Paul›s, So.

Kicker: Cole Robitzsch, Saraland, Sr.

Defensive line: Jayson Jones, Calera, Sr.; William Whitlow Jr., Stanhope Elmore, Jr.

Linebacker: Rush Boyett, Athens, Jr.; Sidney Collins, Blount, Sr.

Secondary

Delvon Fegans, Oxford, Jr.; Jeremy Thompson, Stanhope Elmore, Sr.

Athlete: Omar Holloway, Opelika, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Keith Etheredge, Oxford

Class 5A

First team offense

Quarterback

Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove,jr.

Running back

Quentin Knight, Central-Clay Co., Sr.

Caullin Lacy, Faith Academy, Sr.

Deshun Murrell, Bibb Co., Jr., 6-0, 180

Receiver

Quamain Gamble, Madison Co., Sr.

Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove, Jr.

Slate Rucker, Madison Academy, Sr., 6-1, 160

Line

Lucas Hall, Faith Academy, Sr.

Trent Howard, Briarwood, Sr.

Drew Lightsey, Central-Clay Co., Sr.

Drake Roberts, Jasper, Sr.

Jackson Sarratt, Boaz, Sr.

Kicker

Mees Du Croo de Jongh, Scottsboro, Sr.

First team defense

Line

Brody Franks, Lawrence Co., Sr.

Cole Garner, Briarwood, Sr.

Christian Loving, Hamilton, Sr.

Davion Phillips, Central-Clay Co., Sr.

Linebacker

Rodney Groce, Pleasant Grove, Sr.

J.D. McNealey, Central-Clay Co., Sr.

Joshua Myrick, Corner, Jr.

Harrison Saunders, Jasper, Sr.

Secondary

Peyton Bell, Faith Academy, Jr.

Cameron Blaylock, Corner, Jr.

Ny Ny Davis, Etowah, Jr.

Mikal Moton, Bibb Co., Sr.

Punter

Lane Gilchrist, Corner, Sr.

Athlete

Jayson Jones, Center Point, Sr.

Kourtlan Marsh, Mortimer Jordan, Sr.

Ronnie Royal, Alexandria, 8th,

Brody Seales, Bibb Co., Sr.

Second team offense

Quarterback

Austin Mills, Madison Co., Sr.

Running back

B.J. Baker, Valley, So.

Dantavius Bristow, Marbury, Sr.

Javonta Leatherwood, Central-Tuscaloosa, Sr.

Receiver

Malachi-Holt Bennett, Fairfield, Jr.

Colby King, Arab, Sr.

Javon Wood, Central-Clay County

Line

William Claybion, Ramsay, Sr.

Trey Dalrymple, Sardis, Sr.

Decairus Hawthorne, Center Point, Sr.

D.J. Jones, Jackson, Sr.

Edward Smith, Central-Tuscaloosa, Jr.

Kicker

Grayson Forrest, Alexandria, 7th, 5-1, 100

Second team defense

Line

Jamar Jackson, Greenville, Sr.

Tim Keenan, Ramsay, Jr.

Kevin Montague, Madison County. Jr.

Angel Moreno, Russellville, Jr.

Linebacker

Devin Burton, Alexandria, Sr.

Zack Prisoc, Mortimer Jordan, Sr.

Brooks Scott, Russellville, Jr.

Tyler Waugh, Briarwood, Jr.

Secondary

Sheldrick Cherry, Jasper, Sr.

Jesse Hall, Pleasant Grove, Sr.

Keon Handley Jr., Fairfield, Jr.

Tyrelle Jones, Charles Henderson, Sr.

Punter

Brady Spradlin, Dora, Sr., 5-10, 170

Athlete

Jeremiah Gibs, John Carroll, Jr.

Jacob Hopper, Sardis, Sr.

Reginald Perry Jr., Fairfield, Sr.

Jamarcus Robinson, Citronelle, Sr.

Honorable mention

Quarterback: Ross Reynolds, Arab, Sr.; Brady Troup, Etowah, Jr.

Running back: Trent Davis, Etowah, Jr.; Jordan Ridgeway, Sylacauga, Sr.

Receiver: Braden Coulter, Satsuma, Jr.; Jack Harris, Guntersville, Jr.

Offensive line: Edgar Amaya, Russellville, Jr.; Micah Harris, Central-Clay County, Sr.

Kicker: Michael Garcia, Hamilton, Sr.

Defensive line: Will Blocker, Tallassee, Sr.

Linebacker: Derrick Douggans, LeFlore, Sr.; Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay, Jr.

Defensive back: Cedric Calloway, Marbury, Sr.; Logan Duffner, Mortimer Jordan, So.

Punter: Bryant Loving, Hamilton, Fr.

Athlete: Tavarious Griffin, Tallassee, Sr.; C.J. Williams, Demopolis, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Jack French, Faith Academy

Class 4A

First team offense

Quarterback

Seth Brown, St. John Paul II, Sr.

Running back

Jerry Burton, Priceville, Jr.

Devontae Houston, Handley, Sr.

Rontarius Wiggins, Jacksonville, Sr.

Receiver

Jamarius Carter, Montevallo, Sr.

Kobe Warden, Brooks, Sr.,

Keyshawn Woodyard, UMS-Wright, Sr.

Line

Jacob Cottle, Handley, Jr.

Jean Jones, Andalusia, Sr.

Chase Little, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr.

Michael McNutt, Priceville, Sr.

Omaurion Pope, Jacksonville, Sr.

Kicker

Reese Burkhardt, Andalusia, Sr.

First team defense

Line

Dylan Brooks, Handley, Jr.

Chip Morgan, Andalusia, Jr.

Eddie Watkins, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Sr.

Steven White, Lincoln, Sr.

Linebacker

Omarion Adams, Jacksonville, Jr.

Will Breland, UMS-Wright, Sr.

Kaleb Jennings, Anniston, Sr.

Cam Riley, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Sr.

Secondary

Yessman Green, Jacksonville, Sr.

Ashton Gulledge, Hokes Bluff, Sr.

Parker Martin, Fairview, So.

Edwin White, UMS-Wright, Jr.

Punter

Michael Russo, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr.

Athlete

Richard Brinson, UMS-Wright, Sr.

Tony Hunley, Anniston, Sr.

Elijah McClain, Andalusia, Sr.

Sean Zerkle, St. John Paul II, Jr.

Second team Offense

Quarterback

Lawson Pratt, American Christian, Sr.

Running back

A.J. Brown, Anniston, Sr.

Darrell Gibson, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr.

Dalton Hanback, Central-Florence, Sr.

Receiver

Brian Garrett, Lincoln, Sr.

River Helms, West Limestone, Jr.

TJ Leonard, DAR, Sr.

Line

Tyler Cappi, Priceville, So.

Levi Garner, Fairview, Jr.

Isaac Hunter, Cherokee Co., Jr.

Joe Mack Malone, Northside, Jr.

Charles Milling, UMS-Wright, Sr.

Kicker

Luke Adams, Trinity, Sr.

Second team defense

Line

Calup Cunningham, Danville, Sr.

Trevon Lambert, Escambia County, Sr.

Herbert Langster Jr., Williamson, Sr.

Will O’Steen, White Plains, Sr.

T.J. Dudley, Catholic-Montgomery, So.

Linebacker

Kendrick Fife, Cherokee Co., Sr.

Austin Hall, Andalusia, Sr.

Grant Wisdom, Deshler, Sr.

Secondary

Slade Alexander, Cherokee County, Jr.

Cedric Andrews, Williamson, Sr.

Jakobi Hunter, Leeds, Sr.

Drake Patterson, Brooks, Jr.

Punter

Dalton Rollins, Cherokee Co., Sr.

Athlete

Tyvn Ellis, Fairview, Sr.

Tanner Malin, Good Hope, So.

Darrian Meads, Hokes Bluff, Sr.

Honorable mention

Quarterback: Jake Corkren, Northside, Sr.; Carson Daniel, Brooks, Sr.

Running back: David Hall, Oneonta, Sr.

Receiver

Jaeden Barksdale, Jacksonville, Sr.; Myles Butler, Catholic-Montgomery, Jr.

Offensive line: Lane Batyski, Holtville, Jr.; Joe Skarupa, St. John Paul II, Sr.

Kicker: Gabe Henson, American Christian, So.; Walter Perez, Good Hope, Jr.

Defensive line: TeOndre Goodloe, Deshler, Sr.; Dawson Pate, Cordova, Sr.

Linebacker: Caleb Taite, Clarke County, Sr.

Secondary: Jaden Harris, White Plains, Sr.; Marq Malone, Deshler, Sr.

Punter: Peyton Coburn, Holtville, Sr.; Hunter Sute, American Christian, Jr.

Athlete: Kamari Lassiter, American Christian, Jr.

Coach of the Year

Clint Smith, Jacksonville

Class 3A

First team offense

Quarterback

Jack Hayes, Piedmont, Fr.

Running back

Dallin Dinkle, Vinemont, Sr.

Jairrice Pryor, Clements, Sr.

Rayshawn Reynolds, Pike Co., Sr.

Sam Sheppard, Westminster Chr., Sr

Receiver

Silas Thompson, Piedmont, Sr.

Blade Wisdom, Lauderdale Co., Sr.

Line

Dalton Gilbert, Walter Wellborn, Sr.

Dylan Gilbert, Walter Wellborn, Sr.

Luke McKinney, Winfield, Sr.

Riley McMorris, Flomaton, Jr.

Cole Proper, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

Kicker

Aubrey Grace, Pike Road, Sr.

First team defense

Will Adams, Lauderdale County, Jr.

Jackson Dullard, Flomaton, Jr.

Nathaniel Pride, Westminster Chr., Sr.

Sean Smith, Piedmont, Jr.

Linebacker

Joshua Darling, Gordo, Sr.

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian, Jr.

C.J. Paymon, Pike Road, Sr.

Landon Smart, Piedmont, So.

Secondary

Jason Brooks, Mobile Christian, Jr.

Jakari Foster, Piedmont, Jr.

Jate’vius Franklin, Flomaton, Sr.

Brock Woodham, St. James, Sr.

Punter

Britton Kohn, Montgomery Academy, Jr.

Athlete

Jackson Billings, Westminster Chr., Sr.

Daquan Johnson, Flomaton, Sr.

Dante Jordan, Randolph Co., Sr.Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn, Jr.

Second team offense

Quarterback

Hal Smithart, Opp, Jr.

Running back

Anthony Cervantes, Susan Moore, Sr.

Christian Hubbard, Oakman, Sr.

Dylan Hunter, East Lawrence, Sr

Receiver

Brodie Malcom, Hanceville, Jr.

Grant Murray, St. Michael, Sr.

William Robertson, Montgomery Academy, Sr.

Line

Alan Brown, Mobile Christian, Sr.

Ean Carpenter, T.R. Miller, Sr.

Dakota Hamilton, East Lawrence, Sr.

Matt Prater, St. James, Sr.

Nick Sims, Randolph Co., Sr.

Kicker

Jesus Aguilar, Susan Moore,

Second team defense

Line

Trevor Black, Susan Moore, Sr.

Joshua Holloway, Randolph County, Jr.

Bryson Ingram, Piedmont, Sr.

Riley Johnson, Sylvania, Sr.

Linebacker

Alex Atkins, Carbon Hill, Sr.

Gage Mims, T.R. Miller, Jr.,

Horanado Wheeler, Pike County, Jr.

Easton Wilcoxson, Pike Road, Sr.

Secondary

Brian Bradford, B.B. Comer, Sr.

Nate Cornelison, Pisgah, Sr.

Thomas Glisson, Opp, Jr.

Hayes Lewis, Providence Christian, Jr.

Punter

Jose Arias-Vasquez, Bullock County, Sr.

Athlete

Slade Brown, Lauderdale County, Sr.

Jake Cunningham, Bayside Academy, Sr.

Deandrius Martin, Gordo, Sr.

Kahari McReynolds, Geneva, Sr.

Honorable mention

Quarterback: Tanner Bailey, Gordo, So; Charlie Cater, Locust Fork, Sr.

Running back: Austin Gavin, St. James, Sr.

Wide receiver: Erik Matthews, Opp, Jr.; Colby Nelson, Pleasant Valley, Sr.

Offensive line: Luke Johnson, Oakman, Sr.

Kicker: Jackson Chandler, Mobile Christian, Jr.

Defensive line: Jacob Manuel, Excel, So.

Linebacker: Dylan Creech, Geneva, Sr.; Michael Sullivan, Providence Christian

Defensive back: Miles Fleming, Clements, Sr.

Athlete: Alex Whisenhunt, St. James, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Steve Smith, Piedmont

Class 2A

First team offense

Quarterback

Kaleb Jones, Collinsville, Sr.

Running back

Kelston Fikes, Leroy, Jr.

Domonique Thomas, Ohatchee, Sr.

Jalen White, Daleville, Sr.

Receiver

A.J. Cherry, Sheffield, Jr.

Jeremiah Jones, Tanner, Sr.

Satyler Wilson, Luverne, Sr.

Line

Hall Boulware, Westbrook Christian, Jr.

Austin Hebert, Highland Home, Sr.

Caleb Lyles, Fyffe, Jr.

TJ Osborn, Collinsville, Sr.

Gage Saint, Hatton, Sr.

Kicker

Jason Perez, Collinsville, Sr.

First team defense

Line

Gunnar Bailey, Cedar Bluff, Sr.

Brody Dalton, Fyffe, Jr.

Keldric Faulk, Highland Home, Fr.

Brandon McCoy, New Brockton, Sr.

Linebacker

Eli Benefield, Fyffe, Jr.

Arian Gregory, Luverne, Sr.

Gunner Hollis, Ranburne, Sr.

Cam McKinney, Red Bay, Jr.

Secondary

Tye Bailey, Ranburne, Sr.

Demarion Hicks, Chickasaw, So.

Jaxson Mitchell, Hatton, Jr.

Ike Rowell, Fyffe, Jr.

Punter

Antavious Woody, LaFayette, So.

Athlete

J.D. Pettaway, Cottage Hill, Jr.

Zach Pyron, Fyffe, So.

Tae McGregor, Vincent, Jr.

Eric Shaw, Reeltown, Sr.

Second team offense

Quarterback

Landon Green, North Sand Mountain, Sr.

Running back

Ayden Alexander, Cold Springs, Jr.

Cameron Faison, Reeltown, Sr.

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva County, Jr.

Receiver

Lake Bell, North Sand Mountain, Jr.

Jeremiah Roberson, West End, Sr.

Joe Tucker, Westbrook Christian, Sr.

Line

Jacob Clarke, Leroy, Sr.

Jackson Miller, Luverne, Sr.

Bryan Serrano, Daleville, Sr.

Corey Teague, Cedar Bluff, Jr.

Gaston Willard, Sand Rock, Sr.

Kicker

Will Edwards, Westbrook Christian, Sr.

Second team defense

Line

Cameron Bettis, Leroy, Jr.

Barry Davenport, Chickasaw, Jr.

Carson Hall, Ranburne, Fr.

Jeb Robinson, Addison, Sr.

Linebacker

Brady Jackson, Sand Rock, Sr.

Malachi Mize, Fyffe, Jr.

RaSean Thomas, Cottage Hill, Sr.

Cade Williamson, Ohatchee, Sr.

Secondary

Luke Chambers, Addison, Sr.

Roosevelt Harris, Highland Home, Jr.

Dennis Parker, Sulligent, Sr.

Hunter Whitehead, G.W. Long, Jr.

Punter

Justin Stiefel, Fyffe, Jr.

Athlete

Blake Carroll, Ariton, Sr.,

John Tyler Hoffman, Highland Home, Sr.

Jaxon Langley, Ranburne, So.

Sincere McKenzie, Daleville, Jr.

Honorable mention

Quarterback: Khori Bowling, Sheffield, Sr.; Eli Pearce, West End, Jr.

Running back: Michael Tucker, Collinsville, Sr.; Zavien Wilkins, Aliceville, Sr.

Offensive line: Chase Hughes, Ariton, Jr.; La’Brian Ponds, Reeltown, Jr.

Kicker: Nick Clifton, Cedar Bluff, So.

Defensive line: P.J. Rich, Luverne, So

Linebacker: Jordan Lacey, Cold Springs, Sr.; Bryan Lopez, Collinsville, Sr.

Defensive back: Roberto Ayala, Cold Springs, Jr.

Punter: Connor Moore, Reeltown, Sr

Athlete: Tre Tre Hughley, Reeltown, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Ernie Willingham, Collinsville

Class 1A

First team offense

Quarterback

Tucker Kilcrease, Brantley, So.

Running back

JaCorian Cosby, Pickens Co., Sr.

Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.

Jaland Lewis Horton, Sweet Water, So.

Receiver

Cooper Austin, Spring Garden, So.

Evan Delp, Coosa Christian, Jr.

Trey Lewis, Millry, Sr.

Line

Michael Allen Cole, Sweet Water, So.

Jah-Marien Latham, Pickens County, Sr.

Mack McCluskey, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.

Carter Sample, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

Noah Walls, Maplesville, Sr.

Kicker

Justin Tirado, Notasulga, So.

First team defense

Line

Ronald Bouler, Marengo, Sr.

Kendall Long, Georgiana, Sr.

Eric McCants, Lanett, Sr.

Ca’ni McCoy, R.A. Hubbard, Sr.

Linebacker

K.J. Byrd, Pickens Co., Jr.

Hank Davis, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

Carson Jones, Brantley, Jr.

Dezmion Roberson, Elba, Sr.

Secondary

Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage, So.

Aaron Frazier, Loachapoka, Sr.

DJ Lee, Gaylesville, Jr.

Kaderius Zackery, Lanett, Jr.

Punter

Eli Dement, South Lamar, So.

Athlete

Kenuwyn Dixon, Brantley, Jr.

Kristian Story, Lanett, Sr.

Tate Warr, Millry, Sr.

Luke Welsh, Spring Garden, Jr.

Second team offense

Quarterback

Cole Atchinson, Isabella, Sr.

Running back

Christian Angulo, Falkville, Jr.

Colton Keith, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

Ryan Morrow, Maplesville, Sr.

Receiver

Billy Burnett, Brantley, Sr.

Mikel Philyaw, Falkville, Jr.

Cleandre Walker, Georgiana, Sr.

Line

Zach Boggan, Georgiana, So.

Brett Johnson, Isabella, Jr. Gavin Jones, Maplesville, Sr.

Logan McInnish, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.

Patrick Simpson, Florala, Sr.

Kicker

Rovilan Castro, Lanett, Sr.

Second team defense

Line

Tyquan Daniels, Notasulga, Sr.

Jakobe Fields, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.

Brandon Holston, Millry, Sr.

Reid Mitchell, Isabella, Jr.

Linebacker

Luke Fitzgerald, Falkville, Jr.

Weston Kirk, Spring Garden, Jr.

Tray Abner, Lanett, Jr.

Colton Vaden, Waterloo, Sr.

Secondary

Rod Elston, Donoho, Jr.

Jackson Kyle, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

Hunter Oglen, South Lamar, Jr.

Kendall Reeves, Isabella, Sr.

Punter

Brandon Hill, Lynn, Jr.

Athlete

Johnathan Locke, Berry, Jr.

Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.

Herachio Washington, South Lamar, Sr.

Logan West, Florala, Sr.

Honorable mention

Quarterback: Jackson Abbott, Maplesville, Jr.

Running back: Junior Summerhill, Waterloo, Sr.

Wide receiver: Amari Smedley, Donoho, Jr.

Offensive line: Travis Ricks, Falkville, Sr.

Defensive line: Bo Cook, Jr.

Punter: Landon Gowens, Spring Garden, So.

Athlete: Dartavious Britton, Coosa Christian, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Tate Leonard, Isabella