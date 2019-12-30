Etowah skates by Eagles in tournament opener

Photo by Chris McCarthy

By Madison Cannon/Sports Correspondent

In a clash of defensive-minded teams, No. 3 seed Etowah emerged with a 54-42 win over No. 6 Hokes Bluff in the semifinals of the Greater Gadsden Area Christmas Classic on Dec. 26 at GCHS.

Hokes Bluff claimed the game early on with a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Etowah soon reciprocated with respective three-point baskets from NyNy Davis, Ethan Foster, Trent Davis (pictured above) and Devan Grear, helping to send the Blue Devils in the locker room with a 25-21 lead.

The Eagles closed within 32 to 31 late in the third quarter but the Etowah defense shifted the momentum and shut down Hokes Bluff’s attempts to regain the lead. The Blue Devils led 37-33 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Etowah knocked down four three-pointers over the final eight minutes.

NyNy Davis paced the Blue Devils with 15 points, followed by Ethan Foster with 14 and Trent Davis with 10. Jordan Presley led the Eagles with 13 points, followed by Payton Lemons with 10 and Mikell Mooneyham with nine.