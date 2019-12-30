Titans cruise past Southside into tournament finals

Photo: Gadsden City’s Trey Woods goes in for a layup as Southside’s Chris Lengyel (left) looks on during the Titans’ 52-38 victory in the Greater Gadsden Area Christmas Tournament semifinals on Dec. 27 at GCHS. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Madison Cannon/Sports Correspondent

Gadsden City defeated Southside, 52-28, in the semifinals of the Greater Gadsden Area Christmas Classic on Dec. 27 at GCHS.

The No. 1 seed Titans took an early lead in the first quarter and led 33-14 at halftime.

“Everybody did their job, and we played amazing,” said GCHS head coach Reginald Huff.

Trey Woods paced the Titans with 15 points, while Demarcus Macon added eight.

For the Panthers, Chris Lengyel scored nine points, followed by Colton Morrison with eight.