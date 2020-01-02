Episcopal Day School students perform concert for Gadsden Music Club

Photo: Pictured above, Episcopal Day School students perform for the Gadsden Music Club as director Sharon Reynolds conducts the performance.

The Gadsden Music Club met on Wednesday, Dec. 11 in the Music Center at Temple Beth Israel in Gadsden. The meeting is the first since the club’s 104th anniversary.

President Carol Larkin presided the event, beginning with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Col. John Larkin (Ret) and the singing of the national anthem. This was followed by the National Federation of Music hymn, “To Thee Our God, Creator, King.” The hymn of the month, sung by all members, was Charles Wesley’s Christmas hymn, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.” The music for this hallowed melody was written by Felix Mendelssohn, who wrote his first mature composition, the overture to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” at age 17.

Club members and their visitors enjoyed a concert by high school students from the Episcopal Day School of Gadsden. Director Sharon Reynolds conducted the musical selections. This event was the first of several Christmas programs the Episcopal students will present this season.

The GMC meets at 10:00 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to all interested in music and visitors are especially welcomed. The GMC is a member of the Alabama and the National Federation of Music Clubs and was organized in 1915, establishing over a century of service to Gadsden.

Submitted by Harry D. Butler, GMC publicity chairman