Etowah County Animal Shelter promotes New Year adoptions

Photo: Pictured above, dogs Scooby, Jake, Bama, Pumpkin and Champ are available for adoption.

While the holidays are often a time where pets are welcomed into new homes, following Christmas and Valentine’s Day, the majority of shelters are full. For those seeking to add a new addition to their families for the upcoming decade, the Etowah County Animal Shelter is featuring pets available for adoption.

Scooby (pictured above in reindeer ears) is a two-year-old male Weimaraner and Labrador mix. He loves playing, cuddling and interacting with other dogs. Described as an “all-in-one package,” Scooby even loved having his photo taken by Wags to Riches Photography. A generous sponsor paid Scooby’s adoption fee, so no fee is required for those who wish to make Scooby part of their family.

Champ (pictured above in Santa hat) is a two-year-old Retriever and Labrador mix. Champ is a sweet-tempered dog who loves cuddling and having his belly rubbed. He has been described as “a champ” throughout his life. Champ’s adoption is also sponsored, so no fee is required for those who wish to adopt Champ.

Pumpkin (pictured above) is a 10-month-old Anatolia Shepherd. She has the sweetest temperament, loves to play and have her belly rubbed. Pumpkin’s adoption fee is $50.

Bama (pictured above) is a seven-year-old black Labrador retriever and his sibling, Jake (pictured above), is a seven-year-old blonde Labrador retriever. Both males are neutered. Bama and Jake were surrender to the ECAS after their previous owner could not take care of them. While the shelter hopes the dogs could remain together, the dogs could be adopted into separate homes if necessary. Both Bama and Jake enjoy interacting with other dogs, and have several loving years left to give their new owners.

All individuals interested in adopting an animal from the ECAS must fill out an adoption application and receive approval from the shelter before paying an adoption fee (unless the fee is waived due to a sponsor). Upon approval, the shelter staff schedules an appointment with the veterinarian for sterilization surgery.

When the surgery date is confirmed, the staff will carry the pet to have them spayed or neutered and vaccinated for rabies. Adoption fees cover the sterilization surgery, rabies vaccination and micro-chipping. Some pets are already sterilized and current on vaccinations. These pets are available for adoption once the adoption fee is paid. The ECAS tries to limit adoption fees to $50.

The Etowah County Animal Shelter is located at 12071 US Highway 278 in Piedmont. The ECAS is open Monday through Wednesday from noon to 4:00 p.m and Thursday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Holiday hours may vary.

For those interested in adopting Scooby, Champ, Bama or Jake, contact the Etowah County Animal Shelter at 256-494-5422 or message the ECAS on Facebook.