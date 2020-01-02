St. James Catholic School presents Christmas program at Wallace Hall

Photo: Pictured above, from left on the first row: Romy Torres, Anahi Saturno and Makayla Woods; pictured from on the second row: Grace Tolbert, Gwen Rikansrud, Martha Jimenez, Erick Gaytan, Jesse Domingo and Jaliyah Hawkins; pictured sitting from left on the stage floor: Sydney Morgan, Eli Morgan and Teyah Yates.

St. James Catholic School presented its annual Christmas program at Gadsden State’s Wallace Hall Monday Dec. 16. The program, entitled “Shepherds, Sheep and a Savior,” featured children from grades K-3 through eighth at St. James.

“Shepherds, Sheep, and a Savior” told the story of Jesus Christ’s birth through the eyes of the shepherds, who were the first to see Christ after his birth.

During such a busy time of the year, St. James principal Michele Adams welcomed all parents and guests to remember the true meaning of Christmas and hoped the audience enjoyed their students’ dedication, preparation and hard work.

“We hope that this musical will bring to life the Christmas Story and allow you to receive the true meaning of Christmas into your heart and mind,” Adams said.

Under musical director Richey Holcomb, drama directors Emily Elkins and Tammy Piazza and costume designer Kristie Graham, the program featured characters including Mary and Joseph, wise men, shepherds, travelers, angels, animals and readers. While the program was kid-friendly, the children still performed a musical that entertained the audience. Teri Chupp, whose daughter Andi was in the program, shared how the program affected her child.

“Andi really loved her speaking part,” Chupp said. “She learned it within a week and she was so excited. She was very proud of herself, and we were proud of her.”

St. James Catholic School’s mission is to promote social, educational and spiritual excellence to its students and raise individuals who will become contributing members of society. For more information about St. James or its future programs, call 256-546-0132 or visit www.stjamesgadsden.org.