Glencoe’s Morgan reaches career milestone

Photo: Glencoe High girls basketball coach Jamie Barkley (left) presents senior forward Ashley Morgan with the game ball after Morgan scored her 1,000th career point in the Lady Yellow Jackets’ 59-46 win over Hanceville on Jan. 3. (Courtesy of Gary Wells)

Glencoe High’s Ashley Morgan recently joined an elite club in high school basketball.

Prior to the Lady Yellow Jackets’ 59-46 win over Class 3A, Area 12 rival Hanceville on Jan. 3, the senior forward was recognized for scoring her 1,000th career point during the recent Glencoe Holiday Shootout. Against Hanceville, Morgan finished with a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds along with three assists, two blocks and two steals as Glencoe improved to 14-4 overall and 2-2 in area action. Also for the Lady Yellow Jackets, Aubrey Gray had 12 points and 11 rebounds; Abby Vice had seven points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists; and Crimson Silvey had six points and two rebounds.