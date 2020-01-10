Gadsden Regional welcomes first baby born in Etowah County in New Year

Photo: Pictured above, the first baby born in Etowah County, Kiyane, sleeps in the arms of her mother, Tiyane, while members of her delivery team, Dr. Lindsay Frederick of Women’s Health Partners (right) and labor and delivery nurse Sonia Ashley (left) celebrate the baby’s arrival with New Year’s gifts and a door hanger to commemorate the special event. Photo courtesy of Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

Very early the morning of Jan. 1, Gadsden Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby born in Etowah County in 2020.

At 1:27 a.m., a baby girl named Kiyane arrived on New Year’s Day. Gadsden Regional reported that she and her mother, Tiyane, are both doing well.

The hospital and delivery team welcomed Kiyane with a New Year’s themed gift basket and a door hanger to commemorate the occasion.

Dr. Lindsay Frederick of Women’s Health Partners and labor and delivery nurse Sonia Ashley were on hand to celebrate with the new mother and daughter.

Gadsden Regional Medical Center is located at 1007 Goodyear Avenue. For more than 100 years, Gadsden Regional’s mission has been to serve Gadsden and the surrounding communities with quality healthcare and medical assistance.

With a medical staff of more than 220 and more than 1,300 employees Gadsden Regional is proud to continue providing quality healthcare to its patients.