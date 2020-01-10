Taking breaks, writing books and a birthday cake for Jesus

By Vicki Scott

After a week full of fun activities, we at George Wallace Senior Center in Glencoe said our “Merry Christmas” and “Happy New Years” to everyone, along with our hugs and good-byes for Christmas break. There was concern about what I was going to do without them for so long, which I wondered myself.

One resident gave me a book to read to occupy my time. Some residents that said they would come see me, while some told me to come see them. As much as I need a break, I am not excited about so much time off.

Only a few people know that I am polishing up my second book about our seniors. The purpose of writing all my articles was to practice writing for a book about my mother. When I finished my tribute to her, I read over my articles I had used as practice, and I noticed how much I have grown through my experience with our seniors. I am referring to the first 100 articles to comment and update the seniors included along with the inspirations learned. I am hoping that I’m inspired to finish all of this during my break.

First, there is Christmas, which is the only time of the year that I cook and have family at my house. Our four grandchildren are the only four children that come to the Scott Christmas dinner, and all the presents center around them. The children are not spoiled at all, although I might be a little biased. I would say they are the smartest children ever and do no wrong but saying that they are not spoiled was a doozy.

Last year at Christmas, I asked the grandchildren whose birthday we were celebrating, and they thought it was mine. I was inspired to ask them because last year our interim pastor at Cove Creek Baptist Church said he asked his son the same question and received the same response.

After explaining whose birthday, we were celebrating, we lit candles on a cake and sang “Happy Birthday” to Jesus. Singing “Happy Birthday” to Jesus is a Scott tradition. That’s important to us. This is a time I look forward to every year.

Four days before Christmas, my husband and around 740 other workers went through the Goodyear Plant for the last time.

It looks like another change is going through the Scott house, along with many others. We are still serving the same God and I know that we will be okay, but I cannot help but wonder what God has in store for us next.

I have learned so much from our seniors, and it has been such a blessing. I pray for God’s will in our life, whatever it is.

Idle time is my worst enemy, so if I use my time wisely, there will be no idle time. Our mayor in Glencoe, Charles (Peanut) Gilchrist, told me to stay out of jail during the holiday break. I thought he said to stay off the scales. Either way, I plan to be obedient.

My prayers are with all those affected by the Goodyear buyout and I pray that everyone had a joyous Christmas and a Happy New Year! Read a book, stay out of jail, and stay off the scales! We will be back and running on Jan. 2, 2020!