Vintage Yellow Jackets, bingo misunderstanding and a spiritual pep shot

By Vicki Scott

The Golden Yellow Jackets at George Wallace Senior Center in Glencoe were buzzing with activities this past week.

Our director, Pat Hill planned fun things for every day and would not tell us what was coming up next. She told me at first, but things might have slipped out and I lost my ability to stay in the loop of knowledge. I am not implying that I was the one who spilled the beans, but it could have been me.

On Monday, Katie at Coosa Valley sponsored Christmas Bingo. We love a good bingo game and adding a Christmas touch was icing on the cake. Thanks for everything, Katie!

On Tuesday, Glencoe Middle School students sang Christmas carols and visited with our seniors. They also brought some goodies to share. Our seniors love these young people and enjoyed the entertainment, gifts and especially, the fellowship. Thanks, Amy!

On Wednesday, I found out that I was the entertainment. We served lunch and everyone waited around for the next surprise. I finally went to Pat’s office and asked if the people who were doing the bingo were still coming. She said they were already there. I asked where they were, and Pat pointed at me! It was a nice surprise, because I love to call bingo. When a bingo is called, the winner usually does a victory dance, but this day was a little different. Some people did a dance, some did nursery rhymes, and someone started singing gospel music. After that, everyone started a song. It was such a blessing, and I praise God for pepping my spirit in this way.

On Thursday, guest speaker Scottie Sams from Ja-cket Med Supplies shared what that business had to offer. We are constantly striving to expose our seniors to anything that would benefit them, and they enjoyed Scottie’s visit. Thanks, Scottie!

On Friday, I was informed that I was to call the bingo again. Pat wrote on a sheet of paper that we were doing bingo again, but it looked like she wrote Vicki Richardson’s name.

That was not me.

I waited for someone to call bingo until Rich Richardson came in to donate some prizes. I guess I was the “Vicki” part of bingo and he was the “Richardson” part. We had so much fun, and I loved the caramel M&M’s!

Thanks, Rich. I would still like to meet Vicki Richardson, however.

The buzz around our senior center has not stopped, and Pat has scheduled more surprises. Even though I have no idea what we are going to do next, I am so excited. I wish I could tell you what we are planning, but I am no longer in the loop. Come see us, and, of course, Merry Christmas, y’all!