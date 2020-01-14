Coosa girls conqueror Westbrook

Photo: Westbrook Christian’s McKayla Bean (32) droves to the basket as Coosa Christian’s Kailah East. (34) defends during Coosa’s 71-40 victory in girls basketball on Monday, Jan. 13, in Rainbow City. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Publsiher/Editor

Senior center India Brown finished with a triple doubled to help Coosa Christian post a 71-40 victory over Westbrook Christian on Monday, Jan. 13, in Rainbow City.

Brown finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists as the Lady Conquerors (11-8) led 23-78 after one period, 41-10 at halftime and 52-23 after three quarters.

Bella Millirons paced Coosa with 30 points, while Kaylee Hasley added 17. Millirons came up with five steals, while Hasley distributed seven assists.

Kirsi Gupta scored 12 points for the Lady Warriors, followed by and Liana Shah with 10 and McKayla Bean with eight.