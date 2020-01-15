All-Etowah County Schools cross country teams announced

Messenger file photo by Gary Wells

The 2019 All-Etowah County Schools cross country team was announced at the Etowah County Schools Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Southside High School.

Selected to the girls’ team were Camryn Davis (pictured above), Lanora Hill, Alexis Valentine, Zoie Menk, Peyton Abernathy and Anna Parker from Southside; Katie Giles, Anna Beth Giles and Sara Iida from Glencoe; and Barit Snead from Sardis.

Named to the boys’ team were Sam Green from Hokes Bluff and Ryan Maudsley, Mason Williamson, Luke Holcombe, Parker Cunningham, Andrew Simmons, Sam Kilgo, Max Valentine, River Harris and Anders Dongsgoard from Southside.