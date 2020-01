Photo courtesy of Alex Chaney

Hokes Bluff defeated Gaston, 55-47, in the opening round of the Etowah County Schools boys basketball tournament last Tuesday (Jan. 14) at Southside. Jordan Presley led the Eagles with 23 points, followed by Ashton Gulledge with 12. Will Bagley scored 19 points for the Bulldogs, while Nick Lewis (pictured above) added 12.