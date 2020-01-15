Lady Eagles fly past Gaston in county tournament

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Jayden Presley (33) drives past Gaston’s Alexis Underwood during the Lady Eagles’ 59-29 win in the opening round of the Etowah County Schools girls basketball tournament last Tuesday (Jan. 14) at Southside. (Courtesy of Alex Chaney)

Four Hokes Bluff players scored in double figures in the Lady Eagles’ 59-29 win over Gaston in the opening round of the Etowah County Schools girls basketball tournament last Tuesday (Jan. 14) at Southside.

Kristen Shields paced Hokes Bluff with 12 points, followed by Maddie Smith and Bailee Latronico with 11 each and Madison Wolfe with 10 points.

Alyssa Gargus led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points.