West End edged Glencoe, 56-55, in the opening round of the Etowah County Schools Tournament in boys basketball on Monday, Jan. 13, at Southside. Jeremiah Roberson (pictured above) led the Patriots with 16 points, followed by Gavin Knue with 12 points, Eli Pearce with nine and Isaiah Roberson with eight.

Daniel Maye paced the Yellow Jackets with 10 points, while Caleb Wilson chipped in nine and Cole Contris eight.