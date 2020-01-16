Lady Yellow Jackets set to defend county title

Photo: Glencoe High’s Abby Viice goes in for a layup during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ 67-27 victory over West End in the Etowah County Schools Basketball Tournament semifinals last Wednesday (Jan. 15) at Southside. (Courtesy of Gary Wells)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Glencoe breezed into the girls finals of the Etowah County Schools Basketball Tournament, posting a 67-22 victory over West End last Wednesday (Jan. 15) at Southside High School.

The Class 3A No. 6 Lady Yellow Jackets faced either Southside or Hokes Bluff – who played in Thursday’s semifinal round – in Friday’s championship.

The Lady Jackets had the upper hand from start to finish, running out to a 20-4 lead after one quarter and 40-13 at halftime.

Glencoe built a 62-21 advantage by the start of the fourth quarter, which had a running clock due to the 30-point mercy rule.

Ashley Morgan led the way for the Lady Yellow Jackets (16-5) with 19 points while coming up with eight rebounds and six steals.

Abby Vice finished with 10 points, four steals and four rebounds, while Anna Beth Giles contributed nine points, eight steals, seven assists and four rebounds.

Anna Beth Hibbs added seven points, four steals and five rebounds, while Lexi Gray chipped in six points.

Glencoe head coach Jamie Barkley said that her nine seniors in particular are eager to defend their county championship.

“Getting back to this this place after they’ve won it as juniors, you know that they’re here with a purpose, and they played with said purpose tonight. Anytime that you can put up a bunch of points and keep the score lopsided and play good defense, it’s always fun for the kids, especially during the county tournament in front of a big crowd.”

Madison Parker led the Lady Patriots with 10 points.