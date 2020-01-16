Legals for 1/17/2020 - 1/23/2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Perry Andrew Wain ,And Wife, Britney Wain to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC, its successors and assigns dated December 22, 2015; said mortgage being recorded on January 13, 2016, as Instrument No. 3428618 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Village Capital & Investment, LLC in Instrument 3494710 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Village Capital & Investment, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of January, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The land described herein is situated in the State of Alabama, County of Etowah, described as follows:

Parcel 1

For a point of beginning: Commence at the Northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4), Section 33, Township 10 South, Range 5 East; thence run Southerly along the East Boundary line a distance of 660.18 feet to an engineering nail found in the centerline of Thornhill Road; thence deflect right 92 degrees 28 minutes 10 seconds and run Northwesterly along a fence line a distance of 303.88 feet to an iron pin found; thence deflect right 81 degrees 10 minutes 35 seconds and run Northwesterly, passing through an iron pin found at 7.50 feet, a distance of 213.43 feet to an iron pin found and the Point of Beginning; thence continue Northwesterly along previous course a distance of 184.28 feet to an iron pin set; thence deflect left 82 degrees 04 minutes 00 seconds and run Northwesterly a distance of 295.50 feet to an iron pin set; thence deflect left 93 degrees 31 minutes 31 seconds and run Southeasterly along a fence line a distance of 175.68 feet to an iron pin found; thence deflect left 85 degrees 08 minutes 59 seconds and run Southeasterly a distance of 310.21 feet to the point of beginning, said tract embracing a portion of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4), Section 33, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel 2

Also: A 15’ wide ingress and egress easement being more particularly described by the centerline as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the lands described in Document #2008, page 3302270, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence S89’ 09’ 42” E, along the extension of the North line of said Document, a distance of 7.57 feet to the point of beginning of said centerline; thence along said centerline with the following: S07’ 05’ 42” E, a distance of 183.28 feet; thence S08’ 59’ 12” E, a distance of 206.71 feet to the center of an existing 15’ wide ingress and egress easement; thence N89’ 50’ 13” E, along the center of said easement, a distance of 326.27 feet to the centerline of Thornhill Road (60’ right-of-way) and point of ending. Said easement being 7.5 feet on each side of the above described centerline A being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 33, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

APN: 04-08-33-0-000-001.006

Said property is commonly known as 1211 Thornhill Rd, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

VILLAGE CAPITAL & INVESTMENT, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9222219

www.foreclosurehotline.net

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until February 27, 2020, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles C. Mickle and Tonya Mickle to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, MortgageAmerica, Inc. and successors and assigns dated October 1, 2008, and Recorded in Instrument Number 3302907 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Arvest Central Mortgage Company by instrument recorded in Instrument No.: 3446867 in said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the February 6, 2020, at the front door entrance of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Ave Gadsden, Alabama 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

ALL THAT PART OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS LOCATED NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST 667.5 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 2; THENCE FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING SOUTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1320.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST 667.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 1320.0 FEET TO POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES A DISTANCE OF 667.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

COMMENCING AT AN 1/2 INCH PIPE FOUND AT THE PURPORTED SE CORNER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST (NORTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES WEST-DEED RECORD) 667.50 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH PIPE FOUND, THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING AND ALONG AN EXISTING FENCE LINE, SOUTH 89 DEGREES 53 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 230.59 FEET TO A NAIL FOUND IN THE CENTERLINE OF SHADY GROVE ROAD; THENCE ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF SAID SHADY GROVE ROAD THE FOLLOWING COURSES:

NORTH 32 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST 55.58 FEET

NORTH 28 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 16 SECONDS EAST 40.90 FEET

NORTH 27 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 52 SECONDS EAST 44.49 FEET

NORTH 21 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 56.90 FEET

NORTH 19 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 253.71 FEET

NORTH 20 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 78.94 FEET AND

NORTH 18 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST 64.74 FEET

TO A NAIL FOUND AT A POINT THAT IS SOUTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST (SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES EAST-DEED RECORD) 117.47 FEET FROM AN 1 INCH SOLID ROD FOUND ON THE NORTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SHADY GROVE ROAD; THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE, SOUTH 00 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST (SOUTH 00 DEGREES 44 MINUTES EAST-DEED RECORD) 549.41 FEET ALONG AN EXISTING FENCE LINE TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; SAID LANDS CONTAINING 1.31 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Arvest Central Mortgage Company

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

January 10, 17 and 24, 2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 28, 2012 by Faith N. Scott and Chris Scott, wife and husband, as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, and recorded in Instrument Number at 3374467 on October 5, 2012, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3429505 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 7, 2020, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Fourteen (14) in Block Two (2) of Larkhaven, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat book “G”, Page 119, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 170 Peteet St, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-018856

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated April 11, 2016, executed by Kelsey L McCurdy and Dustin McCurdy, wife and husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Acopia, LLC, which mortgage was recorded on April 12, 2016, in Instrument No. 3432530, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 10, 2020, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH, STATE OF ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS THE SOUTHERNMOST CORNER OF LOT 8; THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN NORTH 48 DEGREES 02 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE SW LINE OF LOT 7, 250 FEET TO THE WESTERNMOST CORNER OF SAID LOT 7; THENCE RUN NORTH 41 DEGREES 58 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE NW LINE THEREOF 100 FEET TO THE NORTHERNMOST CORNER OF SAID LOT 7; THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE WEST LINE OF LOT 9, 33.35 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 51 DEGREES 35 MINUTES EAST 272.48 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SE LINE OF LOT 10; THENCE RUN SOUTH 41 DEGREES 58 MINUTES WEST ALONG SAID SE LINE AND THE SE LINE OF AFORESAID LOT 8, 142.03 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND EMBRACING ALL OF LOT 7 AND 8 AND PORTIONS OF LOTS 9 AND 10, IN BLOCK 8 OF SIMS SECOND ADDITION TO GLENCOE, ALABAMA, AS AMENDED BY PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK D, PAGE 195, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

January 10, 17 and 24, 2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bo Winningham and Brittany Winningham, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Federal Bank, on the 27th day of November, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3377629; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 13, 2020, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at the NE corner of Lot Number 17 in Block B then run East 980 feet to the NE corner of said lot, thence run South 105 feet to a stake, thence run West 980 feet to the west line of said lot, then run North 105 feet to the beginning corner and all being part of Lot Number 17 in Block B in the R.R. Yeats Subdivision as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate Etowah County, Alabama in Map Book C, Pages 26 and 27 and all being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 122 Hood Road, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

458307

January 10, 17 and 24, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Barbara Jo Dunn A Single Woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated August 25, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on September 1, 2016, as Instrument No. 3439342 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation in Instrument 3459369 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 10th day of February, 2020 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: BEGINNING AT THE N.E. CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, SECTION 9, T13S, R6E AND RUN S 44 DEGREES -40 MINUTES E FOR A DISTANCE OF 576.5 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN S 30 DEGREES -30 MINUTES W FOR A DISTANCE OF 942.28 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PILGRIMS REST ROAD, THENCE DEFLECT 103 DEGREES -39 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT AND RUN ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID PILGRIMS REST ROAD FOR A DISTANCE OF 723.38 FEET TO THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE CONTINUE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID PILGRIMS REST ROAD FOR A DISTANCE AT 170.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 255 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 170.82 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT 90 DEGREES – 00 MINUTES TO THE RIGHT FOR A DISTANCE OF 255 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; AND CONTAINING ONE (1) ACRES (MORE OR LESS). THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND BEING A PORTION AT THE SE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, SECTION 9, T13S, R6E, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PIN #: 21-02-09-0-001-064.001

Said property is commonly known as 3406 Pilgrims Rest Rd, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9234519

www.foreclosurehotline.net

January 17, 24 and 31, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by those certain real estate mortgages executed by Thirteenth Place, Inc., to The Exchange Bank of Alabama on the 1st day of September, 2006, recorded as Instrument Number 3254503 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and on the 11th day of May, 2009, recorded as Instrument Number 3313613 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama; Said Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgages due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such defaults continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest and best bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on February 12, 2020, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lots number 1, 2, and 3 of Hill and Campbell Resurvey of Block Number 9, of Hill and Cansler Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 193, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said property being known as 405 & 409 South 12th Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the mortgage, and said foreclosure sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Liens and/or special assessments, if any, and all other liens, restrictions or encumbrances on record.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA

By: /s/Laura T. Lloyd

TURNBACH, WARREN, RICE, LLOYD,

FREDERICK & SMITH, P.C.

P.O. Box 129/200 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0129

(256) 543-3664

January 17, 24 and 31, 2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 13, 2010 by Jon Richardson and Crystal Richardson, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Network Funding, L.P., and recorded in Instrument # at 3340059 on October 21, 2010, and modified in agreement recorded June 19, 2019 in Instrument Number 3486001, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, NA as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3399132 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 24, 2020, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

LOT NUMBER FIVE (5) OF OPEN MEADOW SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “L” PAGE 77 PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 85 Harper Ln, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-012983

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

January 17, 24 and 31, 2020

________________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on February 14, 2013 by LeAnna R. Lewis, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registr LeAnna R. Lewis ation Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, and recorded in Instrument # at 3381240 on February 20, 2013, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3451353 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 17, 2020, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 12, Woodland Hills, according to the map of plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 121, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Southside, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4730 Woodland Dr, Southside, AL 35907.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014530

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

January 17. 24 and 31, 2020

_______________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Curtis Stringfellow and Jennifer O’Day, as Mortgagors, to Thomas M. Huie and Cecilla Rebecca Huie Mize, as Mortages, dated the 29th day of January, 2019, and recorded in instrument Number 3479152, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; and later a Affidavit dated February 4, 2019, listing the correct lot, was recorded in instrument Number 3479540 in the same said County.

With default of the said Mortgagors, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 11 day of February, 2020, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Eight (8) in Valegreen Unit Two (2) Subdivision, in the Town of Southside, Etowah County, Alabama, recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 16, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fees, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help person avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

Elizabeth P. Haney

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter, Haney & Skelton LLC.

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, AL. 35902

256-546-1656

January 17, 24 and 31, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Joan Elaine Stanley Martin, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/04/2019 Estate June Elizabeth Stanley deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10 and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Don Drittain and James Larry Brittain, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/04/2019 Estate Marie E. Brittain deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10 and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Debra Ferguson, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/06/2019 Estate Renelda S. Loring deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10 and 17, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Thomas Michael Holcomb and Steven Lance Holcomb, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/10/2019 Estate Dorothy Ellen Martin Holcomb deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Lemuel Joshua Beck, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/06/2019 Estate Ruby Payne deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Lisa Nan Brackett and Wendy Brackett Miller, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/18/2019 Estate Martha Gail Nix Brackett deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Amanda Rose Parker, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/20/2019 Estate Constance Hubbard deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Glenda Pearson, was appointed Personal Representative on 11/19/2019 Estate James Leon Pearson deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Allison Kilgore, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/13/2019 Estate Billy G. Vincent deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Ethelwyn Smith, was appointed Personal Representative on 01/02/2020 Estate Terry J. Smith deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Teresa Diane Jennings and William Wayne Jennings, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/16/2019 Estate Linda Diane Jennings deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of Jerry R. Marker, DECEASED

Case No. S-10787

Take notice that Letters of Testamentary having been granted to Retha Gay Goode, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Jerry R. Marker, deceased, on the 27th day of December , 2019, by this Court.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or in the same will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

January 10, 17 and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Christopher R. Garner, was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/30/2019 Estate Marion Warren Wheeler deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Paula Tara Campbell, was appointed Personal Representative on 12/19/2019 Estate William Lester Tarvin deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 17, 24, and 31 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Andrea Jay Tucker Harris, was appointed Personal Representative on 01/02/2020 Estate Charlotte Irwin Tucker deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 17, 24, and 31 2020

________________

FILE CLAIMS

Donna Ross Copeland, was appointed Personal Representative on 07/17/2019 Estate Anita R. Barnett deceased; Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 17, 24, and 31 2020

________________

RESOLUTION – R-02-20

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1507 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot two (2) in Block Nine (9), in T. W. Lister’s Survey of J. M. Patrick’s Land in Section 32, Township 11, Range 6 East, in Etowah County, Alabama, a Plat of which is duly recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 11 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to JAMES LARRY McGRIGTH, 1507 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Gadsden, AL

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on January 7, 2020.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TECHTRIX, INC. 525 PLAINVIEW STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 517 B ABERCROMBIE ST. in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG AT INT OF S ROW HILLIER ST & E ROW ABERCROMBIE ST TH S

ALONG E 50S TH E 210S TH N 50S TO S ROW HILLIER ST TH E ALONG S ROW 210S TO POB IN SW1/4 OF SE1/4 32-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES C. ROBINSON, 4407 PLYMOUTH ROCK TRAIL EAST, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1414 ALABAMA STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PT LTS 1-2 BLK 5 W A CROCHERON SECOND ADD PLAT A-101 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LATRICE WILSON, 515 NEWMAN LANE, APT. 41, GADSDEN, AL 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1501 ALABAMA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

S1/2 LT 1 BLK 9 INTERURBAN LAND COMPANYS 1ST ADD PLAT B-206 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $604.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALPHONSO G. SPEIGHTS, C/O ERICA MCCORMICK, 10135 MERRIDALE CROSSING DR. CHARLOTTE, NC 28269, P.O. BOX 481305, CHARLOTTE, NC 28269 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 915 AVENUE E in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

H/S BASE YEAR – 1991 WILL LT 16 BLK 28 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to IOLA CROOK & ETALS, 2421 MCKENZIE TRACE SE, ATLANTA, GA 30316, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 917 AVENUE E in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 18 BLK 28 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 GADSDEN 33-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JT WILLIAMS, ETAL, C/O MRS. JAY WILLIAMS, P.O. BOX 6022, BROADVIEW, IL 60155, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 818 AVENUE F in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 11 BLK 31 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GEORGIE ADU, JR. & CHARMAINE GAINES, 400 MONTEREY ROAD UNIT 12, SOUTH PASADENA, CA 91030, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1009 AVENUE G in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG NE COR LT 11 BLK 7 LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216 TH NW 50 ALONG ALLEY TH SW 107 TH SW 30 TO N ROW AVENUE G TH SE 60 ALONG

ROW TH NE 140 TO POB BEING LT 11 & PT LT 12 BLK 7 LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NATHANIEL POLLARD, 3475 BERNARD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 112 BEECH LANE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 3 GADSDEN CORP 2ND ADD RE-AR PLAT F-145 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TAMMY L. VICKERY, 1407 MARGUEITE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903; 3253 E. MEIGHAN BLVD. SUITE 7, GADSDEN, AL 35903 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1312 CENTRAL AVENUE. in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

H/S BASE YEAR -LTS 14 & 16 BLK 8 KENTUCKY ADD #2 GAD PLAT B-210

7-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT LOUIS WRIGHT, P.O. BOX 1016, CROPWELL, ALABAMA 35054, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1405 CENTRAL AVENUE. in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

H/S BASE YEAR – 1995 LT 23 BLK 1 ASHLEY ADD PLAT A 370-371 7-12-6 1144-47 1293-917 1872-07

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PEARSON & MILDRED SANFORD, C/O JAMES SANFORD, P.O.BOX 157, EASTABUCHIE, MS 39436, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 421 CLARK STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 2 & PT LT 2 BLK 11 WALNUT PARK OR WEST POINT 2 PLAT B-177 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BESSIE MAE & ZELBRA L. PEARSON, 1502 SCHOTTISCHE LANE, KILLEEN, TX 76542, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 30 COMNOCK AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 125 PROPERTY OF CONE MILLS CORPORATION PARCEL NO 4 PLAT F-57 IN CITY OF GADSDEN ALA 31-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WANDA BARBEE, 3101 GURLEY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1;30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3100 DODD ROAD or possibly known as 3101 GURLEY AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 25-30 BLK B THOMPSON ADD PLAT E-114 19-12-7

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to INA BENTON BLACK, 156 BRIDLEWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 505 DOYLE STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 2 BLK 36 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 1 PLAT C 408-409 GADSDEN SEC 11 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17,2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BUFORD COPELAND, & ETALS, C/O WAYNE COPELAND (1/3 INT) 816 CHESTNUT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1416 EAST BROAD STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 34-36 BLK C STROUDS 1ST SUB PLAT B-85 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 242 E. CHERRY ST. in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 16 BLK 2 BROADVIEW SUB PLAT C-371 10-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $604.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given RONNIE POLLARD, 311 ELMWOOD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901; P.O. BOX 4252, GADSDEN, AL 35902 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 311 ELMWOOD AVENUE, in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOTS 28&29 BLK B AMENDED ELMWOOD NORTH DIVISION PLAT

B-362&363 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM FRANKLIN HUTCHINS, 512 PEARL STREET, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 710 ELMWOOD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM INT SE ROW N 7TH ST & SW ROW GRANT AVE TH SE 142.9 TO POB TH SE 125.5 TH SW 390 TH NW 133.2 TH NE 390 TO POB LYING IN SE 1/4 NE1/4 10-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PEDRO A. & SUSANA HERRERA, 164 CHRISTOPHER ST. APT. 80 RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 800 ELMWOOD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

NW 80 LTS 1-2 BLK 2 C F HOFFMANS 1ST SUB PLAT B-389 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VESTER LEE MARTIN, SR. EST C/O VESTER MARTIN, JR., 10065 JENSEN DRIVE SE, YELM, WA 98597, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1024 FAIRVIEW AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 3 BLK 4 MOORE & HOPSON ADD PLAT B-120 7-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHN H. JR & AMANDA Q. STODDARD C/O JOHN STODDARD, 340 AQUA VISTA DRIVE EAST, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3213 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 8-9 FORREST HOMES ADD PLAT C-233 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EDDIE LEE DAVIS, 1293 SWEETWATER ROAD, NEWPORT, TN 37821, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3508 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 7-8 BLK 2 JAMES H PRUETT ADD PLAT D-135 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given BARFIELD INVESTMENTS, 2023 MCCLAIN CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 203 GOLDENROD AVE. in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 7-8 BLK 1 PRESLEY ADD RE-SUR PLAT D-215 GADSDEN 35-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEANETTE CHANDLER, 901 S. 12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901 , believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2405 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 26 BLK 5 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-201 GAD GOVT LT 10 6-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BILLY TERENCE WARREN & ETALS, 591 KARREY DRIVE, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35215, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 919 HOLLY STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 7 BLK 7 WOODLAWN ADD PLAT A 15 GADSDEN SEC 8 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JENNIFER GREENWOOD, 943 LOCH FOREST WAY, RIVERDALE, GA 30296, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 P.M., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 507 KYLE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PT LTS 13 & 15 CUMMINS ADD PLAT A-269 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TUSCACAL LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 108 7TH ST. N, in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PT LT A BLK 1 NOWLIN ADDITION PLAT B-20-21 10-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given JOHN HARDY, 117 N. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 118 PARK STREET, in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

S1/2 LT 8 BLK 2 EASTLAND PARK SUB B-229 GADSDEN SEC 14 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM & CORA LEE BROWN, C/O MORRIS FOSTER, III, 2300 GLOBAL FORUM BLVD. APT. 927, ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30340, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 803 ROGERS STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 8 BLK 24 GADSDEN LAND & IMP CO PLAT B-334 GADSDEN 33-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STEPHANIE SWINDALL, 3001 SHAHAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3001 SHAHAN AVE. in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 12 BLK 17 SMITHS 1ST ADD PLAT B-158 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SANDRA BECK, 736 ALDENHAM LANE, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174; 125 DEER LAKE CIRCLE, ORMUND BEACH, FL 32174; 135 ILENE STREET APT. 1A, RAINBOW CITY, AL 35906 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1009 SLUSSER AVE. in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 11 BLK 32 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 1 PLAT C-408,409 GADSDEN

11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIE L. & NERVA DANIEL, 2027 FUHRMAN DR. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1402 SPRINGFIELD AVE. in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 34 35 36 BLK 1 HARLEM CITY SUB PLAT C 366-7 GADSDEN

SEC 12 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $601.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FNA NP, LLC C/O MAKING FORWARD PROGRESS LL, STEEL CITY PARTNERS, LLC, MAKING FORWARD PROGRESS, LL P.O. BOX 610, TATE, GA 30177, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1106 BROOKSIDE DRIVE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 12 BLK 7 MOUNTAIN BROOKS RE-ARR & ADD E-11 33-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $604.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARVIN W. WRIGHT, 2403 BRIARWOOD AVENUE SW, FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35967,196 TATE ESTATES ROAD SW, ROME, GA 30161, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 706 ELMWOOD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 66.4 X 60.6 X 64.1 X 19.2 X 44.8 X 140 LYING IN SE1/4 NE1/4 10-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ENGA M STURNS, 1121 WAINWRIGHT AVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1217 WAINWRIGHT AVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1121 WAINWRIGHT AVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

S 173.3’ LT 1 FRANK ADAMS EST PLAT A-342 13-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given PAUL & ANA DEL GIUDICE., 804 RUSSELL DRIVE, WEAVER, ALABAMA 36277, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JANUARY 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2808 MARSHALL STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG SE COR BLK 2 MRS W F REDDEN SUB PLAT D-133 TH W 588 TH N 210 TH E 588 TO W ROW OF MARSHALL ST TH S 210 ALONG ROW TO POB BEING PT BLK 2 MRS W F REDDEN SUB PLAT D-133 7-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $254.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 17, 2020

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

Victor R. Holmes or George W. Lowery, please contract Richard Rhea, Attorney At Law at 256-547-6801, regarding Frances H. Messer Life Insurance.

Richard Rhea

Attorney at Law

930 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256-547-6801

January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

FAYE WHITT fka ANITA FAYE HARRIS, Plaintiff, vs. THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF WILLIAM FRANKLIN NEAL, DECEASED; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MARGIE TESTON. NEAL, DECEASED, AND THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOT 6 BLOCK 2 FORMAN HOMESITES ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY AND PLAT AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK E, PAGES 158-159 PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, Defendants.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: The Heirs and Devisees of William Franklin Neal, the Heirs and Devisees of Margie Teston Neal and their heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.

Please take notice that Faye Whitt fka Anita Faye Harris has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before March 9, 2020, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2019-901006.

DONE this 2 day of January, 2020.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON,

CLERK OF COURT

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

The Bridge Builders of Alabama, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract

with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. ACBR61380-ATRP(014) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on Friday January 17, 2020 and ending on Friday February 7, 2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1628, Pelham, Alabama 35124 during this period.

The Bridge Builders of Alabama, LLC January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

LEGAL NOTICE

The Bridge Builders of Alabama, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract

with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. ACBRZ61378-ATRP(013) in Etowah County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on Friday January 17, 2020 and ending on Friday February 7, 2020. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1628, Pelham, Alabama 35124 during this period.

The Bridge Builders of Alabama, LLC

January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be saold by Off Campus Storage at 10:00 AM Friday 28th day of February 2020 at 474 George Wallace Drive Gadsden, AL. 35903.

James Johnson #5

Jerborey Williams #36

Betty Bothwell #72

Octava Jones #75

Patrica Maxwell #125

Mullgan #106

January 17 and 24, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

HENRY BRIM, DECEASED

CASE NO: S-10754

Alan Brim, Sonja Brim, Mickey Brim, Earnestine Brim, Breana Brim, Princess Brim, and Jesus Brim, c/o China Lyles, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the 26th day of February, 2020 at 10:30 AM is set as a date and time for hearing the Petition to Admit to Probate the Last Will and Testament in the case of the Estate of Henry Brim, deceased, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, Case Number S-10754. You may appear and contest the same if you deem it proper.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court, Etowah County

Jack Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)547-6328

January 10, 17 and 24, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of CHARLOTTE LEE AUSTIN, Deceased

CASE NO: S-10379

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE LEE AUSTIN, deceased

TO MARK AUSTIN, WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Andy Austin and produced to the Court a paper in writing Petitioning for Final Discharge of the Estate of Charlotte Lee Austin, deceased.

You are hereby notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL. 35901, on the 4th day of March, 2020, at 10:30 o’clock, AM. when the Petition for Final Discharge of the Estate of Charlotte Lee Austin, deceased, will be considered, and to show cause, if any, why that the purported petition should not be admitted to Probate.

This the 14th day of January, 2020 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Scott Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 17, 24, and 31, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

Pursuant to Ala. Code §10A-1-9.22, notice is hereby given that Rivertown Auto Sales, Inc. was dissolved on December 27, 2019. Persons with claims against the corporation should send written notice to the corporation c/o Ronnie Watkins, 101 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903. Such claim should set forth the name, address and telephone number of the claimant, the nature of the claim, including but not limited to all facts supporting the claim, and the date such claim arose. Any claim against the corporation will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after publication of this notice.

Sirote & Permutt, P.C.

P.O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

January 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of: Dolores Roberts Smith, Deceased

Case No: S-10716

TO: MICHAEL MILFORD MABRY

Charlene McEachern has filed in this court a Petition to probate the Will of Dorlores Roberts Smith, deceased, and prays for Letters Testamentary to be granted on said estate.

You are hereby further notified to appear on or before the 26th day of February, 2020, at 11:00, when said petition will be heard and to contest said petition should you see it.

Dated this 2nd day of January 2020.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Etowah County, Alabama

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

400 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

256-547-7200

January 10, 17 and 24, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 02/14/2020

2004 Chevrolet Trailblaer – VIN: 1GND T13S342415469

Twenty Four Seven Towing & Recovery

1207 Gault Ave S.

Ft. Payne. AL. 35967

256-630-2015

January 10 and 17 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following vehicles were taken into custody by AUTOW’S to which:

2003 FORD MUSTANG – VIN: 1FAFP40473F315935

2011 CHEVROLET MALIBU – VIN: 1G1ZB5E12BF171597

2002 HONDA CR-V – VIN: JHLRD78 862C002516

2011 NISSAN ALTIMA – VIN: 1N4BL2AP 9BN481501

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE RD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 1/29/2019 at 10:00 AM. The Seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the Seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call AUTOW’S at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the date of sale.

Autow’s Towing & Recovery

217 4TH ST NW

Attalla AL 35954

Office: 256-490-7237

Fax: 866-285-4002

January 10 and 17, 2020

________________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 02/21/2020.

2004 Toyota Corolla – VIN: JTDBR32E042020994

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL. 35954

256-546-9994

January 17 and 24, 2020