Gadsden’s Spencer Williams appointed to new Alabama Power position

Alabama Power recently named Gadsden native and Rainbow City resident Spencer Williams as the company’s Community Relations Manager. Williams will be responsible for external affairs and community development over Gadsden and Etowah County, effective immediately.

Williams, who was born and raised in Gadsden and returned to the area in 2004, has deep roots in the community.

Williams will work closely with elected officials and key stakeholders and provide support for communities in their workforce development, economic development and civic endeavors. While Williams will be based out of the Gadsden office, he will also have oversight of external affairs in St. Clair and Blount counties.

“Both of my parents were career-long educators and were always involved in their community,” said Williams. “Their legacy has always driven me to try and make my community a better place. This area has far more potential than challenges. I am excited to collaborate with partners in this community to move the region forward.”

Williams most recently served as is an account manager in the Gadsden office responsible for large commercial customers in Alabama Power Company’s entire Eastern Division footprint. He oversaw the support of hospitals, colleges and universities, as well as select federal institutions.

Williams joined Alabama Power in 2004 as a commercial account manager before assuming duties in commercial development and as a new and existing commercial account manager, where Williams utilized his knowledge as a certified energy manager.

Prior to joining Alabama Power, Williams worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber as a district manager and sales operations manager.

Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Alabama A&M University in Huntsville. He is a 2014 graduate of Leadership Etowah County and currently serves as vice chair of the Downtown Gadsden Incorporated board of directors. He also is a committee member of the Etowah Chamber of Commerce Incubation and Entrepreneurship Initiative. In addition, Williams serves as president of the Gadsden City Titan Booster Club and is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated.

Spencer’s experience and knowledge make him valuable to the communities we have the privilege to serve and Alabama Power,” said Terry Smiley, vice president of Alabama Power Company’s Eastern Division. “His history and familiarity of Etowah County and Gadsden make him a natural fit to assume the role of community relations manager. I am certain he will be an asset to our community, education, nonprofit and municipal partners.”

Williams has two children, Rachelle and Christian.