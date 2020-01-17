Sardis rallies past Hokes Bluff in county tournament semifinals

Photo: Hokes Bluff’s Caleb McGinnis (left) attempts a jump shot as Sardis’ Jacob Hopper defends during the Lions’ 45-32 win in the Etowah County Schools Tournament semifinals last Thursday (Jan. 16) at Southside. (Courtesy of Gary Wells)

ardis rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to post a 45-32 win over Hokes Bluff in the Etowah County Schools Tournament semifinals last Thursday (Jan. 16) at Southside.

The Lions play Southside in Friday’s championship.

Braxton Brooks paced Sardis (10-9) with 14 points, followed by Chase Williams with 12, Jacob Hopper with eight and Jay Owens with six. Hopper and Owens each had five rebounds, while Owens also had five assists.

Ashton Gulledge led the Eagles with eight points, while Caleb McGinnis had five.