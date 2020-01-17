Southside’s Brown leads off all-county volleyball

Southside High senior Bliss Brown was recognized as the MVP of the 2019 All-Etowah County Schools volleyball team during the Etowah County Schools Basketball Tournament last Wednesday (Jan. 15) at Southside High School.

Brown (pictured above) finished the year with 1,266 assists, 115 kills, 114 digs, 49 aces and five blocks while helping Southside post a 47-14 record, win the county championship and qualify for the North Super Regional tournament.

Joining Brown on the team were Maggie Bell, Makayla Moore and Macie Williams from Southside; Emilee Latronico, Bethany Noah and Kristen Shields from Hokes Bluff; Alyssa

Gargus and Leelah Gibbs from Gaston; Bri Beyerie and Aubrey Gray from Glencoe; Emily Kate Jones and Jaylyn Minshew from Sardis; and Montana Mashburn and Madison Parker from West End.

Southside’s Courtney Brothers was named Coach of the Year.