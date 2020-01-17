Williams’ big game helps Southside move to county tournament finals

Photo: Southside’s Ziniah Hardy (13) drives to the basket as Hokes Bluff’s Jayden Presley (33) and Madi Wolfe defend during the Lady Panthers’ 43-39 victory in the Etowah County Schools Girls basketball tournament semifinals last Thursday (Jan. 16) at Southside. (Courtesy of Gary Wells)

Maci Williams finished with a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds in Southside’s 43-39 victory over Hokes Bluff in the Etowah County Schools Tournament semifinals last Thursday (Jan. 16) at Southside.

The Lady Panthers (8-9) face Glencoe on Friday in a rematch of last year’s girls’ championship.

Savannah Nunn contributed 11 points and seven rebounds for Southside, while Kaylee Brown chipped in eight points and five boards.

Jayden Presley paced the Lady Eagles (14-7) with 10 points, followed by Bailee Latronico and Maddie Smith with seven each.