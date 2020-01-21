Area athletes compete at MLK Classic

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Several local student-athletes turned in top 10 performances at the MLK Indoor Track & Field Classic last Monday (Jan. 20) at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The area’s lone medalist was Gadsden City’s Jeremiah Watts (pictured above), who took the third-place bronze in Class 6A-7A boys high jump (6-02.00). Also for GCHS, Somara Butcher finished fourth in 6A-7A girls shot put with a throw of 33-09.50.

Ashville’s Wyatt Knight clocked in at a sixth-place time of 4:53.33 in the 1A-5A boys 1600-meter run, while Ashville’s Taylor Knight came in seventh in the 1A-5A girls 1600-meter run (5:51.04).

Gadsden City placed eighth in a pair of relay events – the boys 4×200-meter relay (1:34.31) and the girls 4×400-meter relay (4:30.19).